Mom Rages At Son For Forgetting Her Birthday, Accuses DIL Of Purposely Going Into Labor At That Time
The relationship between a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law has always been a complicated one. The fact that there’s even a movie about it (Monster-in-Law) says a lot about this “bond,” doesn’t it? It all depends on luck whether you get a good one or an absolutely evil one.
Unfortunately, this pregnant woman got the worst one ever, as she was accused of purposely going into labor just before the older lady’s birthday. She was annoyed that her son forgot to wish her a happy birthday, so she spread lies about her daughter-in-law. Here’s how the furious son dealt with his mom due to her dramatic behavior…
Delivering a baby is no joke, so naturally, all mothers want to sleep away peacefully once the baby is out
The poster’s wife went into labor a day before his mom’s birthday, so he forgot to wish her a happy birthday, which really angered the woman
She had always hated her daughter-in-law, so she shamelessly blamed her for “stealing the spotlight” by going into labor at that time
Image credits: anonymous
Despite the poster’s apology for not wishing her a happy birthday, she kept badmouthing his wife, and in anger, he banned her from visiting the baby
Image credits: anonymous
She spread lies about the couple to the whole family, which angered them further, and the poster said that he didn’t want her around his newborn
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about the narcissistic shenanigans that his evil mom pulled off and how he handled them. The thing is, his wife was due for delivery, so she went into labor on a Thursday evening. It was quite long, and she didn’t deliver the baby until early Monday morning. The poor woman must have been exhausted, but drama awaited the couple.
OP’s mom had always hated her daughter-in-law, and he even had to defend her many times against her ire. When he forgot to wish his mother a happy birthday that Saturday, she conveniently found a reason to blame his wife. Apparently, she claimed that the woman purposely went into labor at that time as she wanted to “steal her spotlight.”
The poster’s apologies had no effect on her whatsoever, and since she wouldn’t stop badmouthing his wife, he finally snapped. He told her not to come near their baby for a few days, as they wanted peace from her drama. However, this angered her so much that she started spreading lies about the couple to the whole family, and they called OP a jerk for banning her.
When he vented online in confusion, netizens assured him that he was doing the right thing. A few days later, he gave a positive update that he had clarified the lies that she had told the whole family. When she asked to meet her granddaughter, OP told her that she could only meet her if she fixed her attitude towards his wife, and folks online applauded him for this.
Just like Redditors said, his mom comes off as a complete narcissist in the story. Experts stress that it is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. Also, they may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. Data shows that it affects an estimated 1% of the population, and his mother is definitely one of them.
I mean, so much fuss over one missed birthday speaks volumes about this selfish lady. Let’s not forget that she sparked this conflict and involved the whole family right after the delivery, when the new mom was barely recovering. We all know that giving birth to a baby is definitely not a walk in the park. Apart from being extremely exhausting, it also comes with its own challenges.
Research emphasizes that right after, the body undergoes significant physical changes like fatigue, uterine contractions, and hormonal shifts, to name a few. Imagine going through all that while also dealing with a toxic family member at the same time. Sounds absolutely horrendous, doesn’t it? Looking at this, it’s only natural that OP snapped at his mom.
Many folks warned him that if the daughter saw his mother treat his wife like she was nothing, it would be really bad for her, and he agreed with them. They also applauded him for putting his wife and child above the narcissist. I hope they didn’t have to deal with any more of her drama and that she didn’t violate their boundaries.
What are your thoughts about the story? Leave them in the comments below!
Peeps online were pretty shocked by how evil his mother was, and many of them blatantly called her a narcissist
OMG!!! Three and a half days of labor??? That poor woman!!! She's a better woman than I am cuz I would have been screaming for a C-section after the first 24-hours. OP is a star, to protect his wife and baby from the Narc-That-Is-His-Mom. (Narc short for narcissist.)
