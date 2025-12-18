Mom Rages At Son For Forgetting Her Birthday, Accuses DIL Of Purposely Going Into Labor At That Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The relationship between a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law has always been a complicated one. The fact that there’s even a movie about it (Monster-in-Law) says a lot about this “bond,” doesn’t it? It all depends on luck whether you get a good one or an absolutely evil one.

Unfortunately, this pregnant woman got the worst one ever, as she was accused of purposely going into labor just before the older lady’s birthday. She was annoyed that her son forgot to wish her a happy birthday, so she spread lies about her daughter-in-law. Here’s how the furious son dealt with his mom due to her dramatic behavior…

More info: Reddit

Delivering a baby is no joke, so naturally, all mothers want to sleep away peacefully once the baby is out

Pregnant woman in hospital labor room with supportive partner and medical staff during childbirth preparation.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s wife went into labor a day before his mom’s birthday, so he forgot to wish her a happy birthday, which really angered the woman

Text excerpt discussing a mother upset at her son for forgetting her birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor purposely.

Text excerpt from a personal story about a mom upset with her son and daughter-in-law during a significant family event.

Text discussing a wife's extended labor lasting from Thursday evening to early Monday morning causing exhaustion for both parents.

Text excerpt describing a mom's birthday party plans disrupted by sleep deprivation and care for a daughter in pain.

Image credits: anonymous

Newborn baby wrapped in a blanket held by medical staff while mother wearing surgical cap lies in a hospital bed after labor.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She had always hated her daughter-in-law, so she shamelessly blamed her for “stealing the spotlight” by going into labor at that time

Text excerpt describing a son forgetting his mom's birthday and agreeing with his wife on notifying about labor, highlighting mom and son conflict.

Text showing a mother upset after her son forgot her birthday and accusing the daughter-in-law of timing labor purposely.

Son apologizing to mom after forgetting birthday, mom accuses daughter-in-law of purposely going into labor.

Image credits: anonymous

Older woman wearing a party hat blowing out a birthday candle, illustrating mom rages at son for forgetting birthday.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the poster’s apology for not wishing her a happy birthday, she kept badmouthing his wife, and in anger, he banned her from visiting the baby

Text post about a son forgetting his mom’s birthday and family conflict over meeting the new grandbaby.

Text excerpt discussing a family conflict where a mom is upset about her birthday being forgotten and accuses her daughter-in-law.

Mom rages at son for forgetting birthday and accuses daughter-in-law of purposely going into labor.

Text excerpt about mom refusing to let son see granddaughter due to attitude toward daughter-in-law after birthday conflict.

Alt text: Mom rages at son for forgetting birthday and accuses daughter-in-law of purposely going into labor at that time

Mom rages at son for forgetting birthday, accuses daughter-in-law of purposely going into labor at that time.

Text discussing a mom raging at her son for forgetting her birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor purposely.

Text message expressing gratitude for advice and kind words from a mom raging at son for forgetting birthday.

Image credits: anonymous

She spread lies about the couple to the whole family, which angered them further, and the poster said that he didn’t want her around his newborn

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about the narcissistic shenanigans that his evil mom pulled off and how he handled them. The thing is, his wife was due for delivery, so she went into labor on a Thursday evening. It was quite long, and she didn’t deliver the baby until early Monday morning. The poor woman must have been exhausted, but drama awaited the couple.

OP’s mom had always hated her daughter-in-law, and he even had to defend her many times against her ire. When he forgot to wish his mother a happy birthday that Saturday, she conveniently found a reason to blame his wife. Apparently, she claimed that the woman purposely went into labor at that time as she wanted to “steal her spotlight.”

The poster’s apologies had no effect on her whatsoever, and since she wouldn’t stop badmouthing his wife, he finally snapped. He told her not to come near their baby for a few days, as they wanted peace from her drama. However, this angered her so much that she started spreading lies about the couple to the whole family, and they called OP a jerk for banning her.

When he vented online in confusion, netizens assured him that he was doing the right thing. A few days later, he gave a positive update that he had clarified the lies that she had told the whole family. When she asked to meet her granddaughter, OP told her that she could only meet her if she fixed her attitude towards his wife, and folks online applauded him for this.

Older woman looking upset and frustrated while holding a phone, depicting mom rage over forgotten birthday and labor timing.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like Redditors said, his mom comes off as a complete narcissist in the story. Experts stress that it is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. Also, they may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. Data shows that it affects an estimated 1% of the population, and his mother is definitely one of them.

I mean, so much fuss over one missed birthday speaks volumes about this selfish lady. Let’s not forget that she sparked this conflict and involved the whole family right after the delivery, when the new mom was barely recovering. We all know that giving birth to a baby is definitely not a walk in the park. Apart from being extremely exhausting, it also comes with its own challenges.

Research emphasizes that right after, the body undergoes significant physical changes like fatigue, uterine contractions, and hormonal shifts, to name a few. Imagine going through all that while also dealing with a toxic family member at the same time. Sounds absolutely horrendous, doesn’t it? Looking at this, it’s only natural that OP snapped at his mom.

Many folks warned him that if the daughter saw his mother treat his wife like she was nothing, it would be really bad for her, and he agreed with them. They also applauded him for putting his wife and child above the narcissist. I hope they didn’t have to deal with any more of her drama and that she didn’t violate their boundaries.

What are your thoughts about the story? Leave them in the comments below!

Peeps online were pretty shocked by how evil his mother was, and many of them blatantly called her a narcissist

Online forum discussing a mom raging at son for forgetting her birthday and accusing DIL of purposely going into labor.

Reddit comment discussing family dynamics amid mom raging at son for forgetting birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor.

Comment discussing a mom raging at son for forgetting birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor deliberately.

Screenshot of an online forum post where a user expresses frustration over a son forgetting his mom’s birthday and accuses the daughter-in-law.

Commenter discussing a mom raging at son for forgetting birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor purposely.

Comment discussing a mom raging at son for forgetting her birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor on purpose.

Comment text on a social media post discussing consequences of adults forgetting important dates and family conflicts.

User comment discussing the normal duration of labor and questioning if five days of labor is typical or requires a c-section.

Comment text saying this mom sounds like a familiar type of narcissistic mom in a social media discussion thread.

Comment discussing mom raging at son for forgetting birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor deliberately.

Text conversation screenshot discussing a mother upset over her son forgetting her birthday and accusing daughter-in-law.

Alt text: Online comment discussing mom raging at son for forgetting birthday and accusing daughter-in-law of timing labor purposely.