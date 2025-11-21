Man Cheats While Wife Is Pregnant And Postpartum, Then Claims She’s “Breaking The Home” By Leaving
Some people don’t realize the true meaning of commitment and cheat on their partners even after marriage. It’s obvious that their spouse would want to ditch them the moment they find out the truth, but surprisingly, they’re the ones accused of “breaking the family.”
Just look at this couple, where the man cheated on his wife before and after her pregnancy, yet he had the nerve to call it just a mistake. Of course, she wanted a divorce, but the cheater guy went crying to his mommy. Here’s how he sparked unnecessary drama in their lives…
It’s honestly sad how people carelessly cheat on their partners and break up the whole family
The poster found out that her husband cheated on her twice when she was pregnant and once after the delivery as well
Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033
She learned the truth from his mistress, but then he asked her to forgive his mistake, go to therapy, and not “break their family”
Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033
He also went crying to his mom, and the two of them literally harassed the poster to not divorce him, until her mom threatened to call the cops
Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033
However, she opted for divorce, as she couldn’t stay with someone who had broken her trust when she was so vulnerable
Today’s story is quite disturbing as the original poster (OP) tells us how her family fell apart because of her husband. They were married for three years, but then, she found out that he had cheated on her with someone from work. It happened twice while she was pregnant, the third time after delivery, and she was completely heartbroken.
It was actually his mistress who reached out to the poster and told her the truth, while also sharing proof. Eventually, he also confessed everything. When they were dating, OP had been very clear that cheating was the ultimate deal breaker for her, and she would leave if he ever did that. That’s exactly what he did, and she was frustrated that he cheated when she was so vulnerable.
Obviously, she decided to end things, packed up her bags, and went to her parents’ house. However, he couldn’t handle the fact that she was asking for a divorce, so he went crying to his mom. Both of them kept contacting OP, trying to convince her that it was just a mistake, and she should go to therapy to put it all behind her. Ugh, the audacity of some people!
They only stopped troubling her when her mom threatened to call the cops. Also, our lady stood firm by her decision and refused to budge. She claimed that even if she forgave him, she would never be able to trust him again, and she didn’t want her son to grow up in such an environment. OP is also getting therapy, but it’s for herself so that she can heal from the hurt he caused.
Research suggests, “Cheating during pregnancy is a painful reality for some women, leaving them overwhelmed with confusion and emotional distress. While infidelity is always hurtful, its impact during such a vulnerable time can be devastating.” This just shows that the postpartum poster must have suffered terribly because of her husband’s action.
Moreover, experts also warn that cheating can have a long-lasting impact on the mental health of the victim. In fact, they have also coined a term for it, Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder, as it can have severe effects, just like PTSD. It’s really admirable that despite going through so much, the poster stood her ground and refused to listen to her husband or mother-in-law.
Also, it’s never easy to mend broken trust, so she would definitely keep suspecting him if she decided to forgive him. Studies have shown that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. This proves that even if she doesn’t divorce him, there’s no guarantee that he will stay faithful to her after that.
Besides, people online found it really infuriating that he and his mother tried to gaslight the poster into believing that it was just a mistake. They also felt that the guy was a hypocrite, as he was the one who did something wrong but lectured the poster about breaking the family. Well, I really hope that she got the divorce and never had to see the toxic man after that.
What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks online applauded her for standing up for herself, instead of staying in an unhappy marriage with a toxic husband
If OP went back, then her saying that cheating is the dealbreaker would be just words. She meant it at the time she said it, and she’s following through on it now. She’s standing by her principles and her word—-two more things her cheating husband doesn’t have. Also, W*F is it with guys cheating when their wives are pregnant? At three months, she’s barely pregnant and s*x is OK. It’s only in the really pregnant months that the woman is too uncomfortable—-and her husband can f*****g well fap into a sock instead of another woman for the short few months that she’s out of commission, ffs! His d**k is not the important thing at that time in their lives. She’s growing an entire person—-half of whose DNA he contributed—-so he can d****d well keep his s**t together until she’s physically up to s*x again. Believe me, she would’ve been making up for that lost time once she was able. He just needed to be patient. But no, his little brain took over—-it always does for some men—-and suddenly his d**k needed more attention and was more important than his wife’s entire body making their child. When you are in a committed relationship, you HAVE to know there will be times when what you WANT takes a backseat to what your partner NEEDS. OP’s soon to be ex obviously never got that memo.
