Man Cheats While Wife Is Pregnant And Postpartum, Then Claims She’s “Breaking The Home” By Leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people don’t realize the true meaning of commitment and cheat on their partners even after marriage. It’s obvious that their spouse would want to ditch them the moment they find out the truth, but surprisingly, they’re the ones accused of “breaking the family.”

Just look at this couple, where the man cheated on his wife before and after her pregnancy, yet he had the nerve to call it just a mistake. Of course, she wanted a divorce, but the cheater guy went crying to his mommy. Here’s how he sparked unnecessary drama in their lives…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s honestly sad how people carelessly cheat on their partners and break up the whole family

Newborn baby lying on a white bed wearing a blue outfit, symbolizing themes of pregnancy and postpartum challenges.

Image credits: hessam nabavi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster found out that her husband cheated on her twice when she was pregnant and once after the delivery as well

Alt text: Woman leaving husband for cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, highlighting impact on family and home stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum, causing conflict in the home.

Text on a white background states a message received on Instagram revealing details about cheating during pregnancy and postpartum.

Text conversation excerpt about cheating husband admitting infidelity during wife's pregnancy and postpartum period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman leaving after discovering her partner cheats during pregnancy and postpartum, breaking the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message screenshot discussing a man cheating during wife's pregnancy and postpartum, and blaming her for breaking the home.

Text excerpt discussing a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum and the impact on the family dynamic.

Text from a woman describing her partner cheating during pregnancy and discussing divorce through a lawyer postpartum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing attempts at therapy and family conflict amid postpartum struggles and harassment concerns.

Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033

Shocked woman reading phone message about partner cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, expressing disbelief at betrayal.

Image credits: jenoche / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She learned the truth from his mistress, but then he asked her to forgive his mistake, go to therapy, and not “break their family”

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man cheating during wife’s pregnancy and postpartum, with her feeling betrayed and vulnerable.

Text excerpt about feeling insecure and seeking therapy after a man cheats while wife is pregnant and postpartum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about not trusting a husband who cheats during pregnancy and postpartum while leaving the marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt expressing concern about a man’s harmful actions during his wife's pregnancy and postpartum period.

Alt text: Text discussing broken home struggles, trust issues, and coparenting after cheating during pregnancy and postpartum.

Text from a woman describing her partner cheating during pregnancy and discussing divorce through a lawyer postpartum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post expressing struggle with venting to strangers due to man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum.

Text expressing heartbreak and need to talk feelings before first therapy session after cheating during pregnancy and postpartum.

Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033

Pregnant woman resting on couch, holding belly with baby booties, symbolizing pregnancy and postpartum struggles.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He also went crying to his mom, and the two of them literally harassed the poster to not divorce him, until her mom threatened to call the cops

Text excerpt about man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum feeling hurt but finding support from comments online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a personal story about laughter amidst family challenges with a focus on postpartum and relationship issues.

Text excerpt about a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, with conflict over leaving and breaking the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing emotional healing and gratitude after betrayal during pregnancy and postpartum challenges.

Text on white background stating a first therapy session breakthrough related to grief and emotional healing postpartum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about feeling betrayed during pregnancy and postpartum, highlighting cheating and relationship trust issues.

Text post discussing a nurse planning to become an NP, mentioning rental properties and addressing weak men and misogyny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman addressing a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, and relationship struggles involving leaving and home.

Image credits: Dull_Cabinet_9033 However, she opted for divorce, as she couldn’t stay with someone who had broken her trust when she was so vulnerable Today’s story is quite disturbing as the original poster (OP) tells us how her family fell apart because of her husband. They were married for three years, but then, she found out that he had cheated on her with someone from work. It happened twice while she was pregnant, the third time after delivery, and she was completely heartbroken. It was actually his mistress who reached out to the poster and told her the truth, while also sharing proof. Eventually, he also confessed everything. When they were dating, OP had been very clear that cheating was the ultimate deal breaker for her, and she would leave if he ever did that. That’s exactly what he did, and she was frustrated that he cheated when she was so vulnerable. Obviously, she decided to end things, packed up her bags, and went to her parents’ house. However, he couldn’t handle the fact that she was asking for a divorce, so he went crying to his mom. Both of them kept contacting OP, trying to convince her that it was just a mistake, and she should go to therapy to put it all behind her. Ugh, the audacity of some people! They only stopped troubling her when her mom threatened to call the cops. Also, our lady stood firm by her decision and refused to budge. She claimed that even if she forgave him, she would never be able to trust him again, and she didn’t want her son to grow up in such an environment. OP is also getting therapy, but it’s for herself so that she can heal from the hurt he caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with curly hair distressed and covering face during counseling session about cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research suggests, “Cheating during pregnancy is a painful reality for some women, leaving them overwhelmed with confusion and emotional distress. While infidelity is always hurtful, its impact during such a vulnerable time can be devastating.” This just shows that the postpartum poster must have suffered terribly because of her husband’s action.

Moreover, experts also warn that cheating can have a long-lasting impact on the mental health of the victim. In fact, they have also coined a term for it, Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder, as it can have severe effects, just like PTSD. It’s really admirable that despite going through so much, the poster stood her ground and refused to listen to her husband or mother-in-law.

Also, it’s never easy to mend broken trust, so she would definitely keep suspecting him if she decided to forgive him. Studies have shown that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. This proves that even if she doesn’t divorce him, there’s no guarantee that he will stay faithful to her after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, people online found it really infuriating that he and his mother tried to gaslight the poster into believing that it was just a mistake. They also felt that the guy was a hypocrite, as he was the one who did something wrong but lectured the poster about breaking the family. Well, I really hope that she got the divorce and never had to see the toxic man after that.

What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online applauded her for standing up for herself, instead of staying in an unhappy marriage with a toxic husband

Comment on man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum, discussing trust and leaving the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, and claiming wife breaks home by leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about cheating, pregnancy, and postpartum struggles causing tension and claims of breaking the home.

Online discussion about a man cheating during wife’s pregnancy and postpartum, causing relationship and family strain.

Text conversation about man cheating during wife’s pregnancy and postpartum, discussing infidelity and protection options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum, causing relationship conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussion about man cheating during wife's pregnancy and postpartum, with claims about breaking the home.

Online discussion about coping with a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, focusing on support and moving forward.

Comment discussing a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, emphasizing cheating as a dealbreaker in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man cheating while wife is pregnant and postpartum, affecting the relationship.

Comment explaining a husband cheating during pregnancy and postpartum while blaming his wife for breaking the family.

Comment on cheating man during wife’s pregnancy and postpartum, discussing breaking home and setting an example for the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing manipulation tactics and cheating in marriage during pregnancy and postpartum, highlighting relationship struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses challenges of cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, emphasizing impact on marriage and family stability.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to focus on self and child after man cheats during pregnancy and postpartum period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing man cheating during wife's pregnancy and postpartum, causing a broken home as she leaves.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man cheating during pregnancy and postpartum and relationship breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting a husband's cheating during pregnancy and postpartum, and the wife's choice to leave for a better life.