Freeloading Guy And Mistress Refuse To Leave Brother’s Home For Years, He Demolishes It As Revenge
Inheritance is a good way for parents to take care of their kids even after they pass and ensure that they don’t have to face any financial struggles in the future. The only problem is that it can also breed resentment and lead to conflicts between siblings if they don’t agree with the division of the bequests.
This is what happened between two brothers when one refused to move out of his sibling’s inherited home even after many years. The younger brother couldn’t stand it and took extreme action to stop his entitled sibling.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes, petty revenge feels like the only way to stop rude people from walking all over you
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A man was set to inherit his family home, but his brother moved into the place with his mistress, stating that he’ll “take care” of their ailing dad
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When their dad passed away, the brother and his mistress refused to vacate the house, so the man cut the electricity and water to try and get them to leave
Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Even after years, the brother refused to leave, so the man got his inherited house demolished as revenge
Image credits: Sensitive-Phase-9319
The brother had actually inherited a house of his own, but had lost it in his divorce, which is probably why he had refused to leave the man’s home
The man in this story had moved to another country in his late twenties and had started earning well, but despite that, his father decided to leave their family home to him as an inheritance. He also willed his other house and several more valuable items to his older son, who he felt wasn’t as well-off financially.
This kind of unequal inheritance is actually pretty common, and studies show that around 35% of adults have left varying bequests to their children. A major reason for this unequal monetary allocation could be if one of the kids is in a dire financial situation and needs more support than compared to their siblings.
Even though the older sibling was set to get a huge inheritance from his dad, he decided to move into his younger brother’s home and “take care” of his ailing father. He probably wanted to take control of the house along with his mistress and pretended to look after his dad as an excuse to keep staying there.
This kind of situation can actually lead to legal complications because if a family member refuses to leave the property, then the owner might have to get a court order. Experts state that when communication has broken down between the person occupying the house and the owner, then even though a court order is costly, it’s the only way around the conflict.
Image credits: Nicola Barts / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The freeloading uncle also refused to move out of his young brother’s house because he needed a place to stay with his mistress. Since his wife was ending things with him because of the affair, he had also lost the valuables and property from his inheritance during the divorce proceedings.
This complicated things for the man who had tried to get his older brother to vacate the house by cutting off water and electricity for a year. Despite that, the couple didn’t budg,e and the man realized that he’d have to take drastic measures to put his brother in his place.
According to legal professionals, the first thing you need to do to remove persistent squatters is to get the police involved and keep a formal record of such complaints. If the squatters claim tenant rights, then you need to serve an eviction notice according to your state’s laws.
Property owners can also file an unlawful detainer lawsuit in court, which will help protect their legal rights, but all of this requires a lot of time, money, and effort. Since the man was living abroad, he knew that it would take a long while and a lot of hard work to get his brother evicted, which is why he decided to demolish the home once and for all.
Do you agree with the man’s decision to raze his inherited family house? Let us know your thoughts and if you would have done anything differently.
Folks were shocked by the man’s decision to demolish his home and felt that he could have taken other steps to get his brother to move
BP editors...could you do the bare minimum and try to find stories that are even slightly believable? Or have you just thrown in the towel and decided to try and compete with AO3 (you won't win, by the way)?
If it happened in a country where money can get you everything and the uncle didn't have any legal rights on the house, why didn't OP's dad hire a bunch of armed thugs to kick out the uncle and make sure he never tried to get back in while they were selling the house ? It would've made so much more sense than destroying it.
These days land is worth more than property. And also they could get arrested and prosecuted for GBH.Load More Replies...
BP editors...could you do the bare minimum and try to find stories that are even slightly believable? Or have you just thrown in the towel and decided to try and compete with AO3 (you won't win, by the way)?
If it happened in a country where money can get you everything and the uncle didn't have any legal rights on the house, why didn't OP's dad hire a bunch of armed thugs to kick out the uncle and make sure he never tried to get back in while they were selling the house ? It would've made so much more sense than destroying it.
These days land is worth more than property. And also they could get arrested and prosecuted for GBH.Load More Replies...
35
3