Freeloading Guy And Mistress Refuse To Leave Brother’s Home For Years, He Demolishes It As Revenge
Man with gray beard showing frustration and confusion during a house ride conversation with his brother indoors.
Family, Relationships

Freeloading Guy And Mistress Refuse To Leave Brother’s Home For Years, He Demolishes It As Revenge

Inheritance is a good way for parents to take care of their kids even after they pass and ensure that they don’t have to face any financial struggles in the future. The only problem is that it can also breed resentment and lead to conflicts between siblings if they don’t agree with the division of the bequests.

This is what happened between two brothers when one refused to move out of his sibling’s inherited home even after many years. The younger brother couldn’t stand it and took extreme action to stop his entitled sibling.

    Older man shaking hands with doctor in a bright office, discussing entitled brother house ride options.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A man was set to inherit his family home, but his brother moved into the place with his mistress, stating that he’ll “take care” of their ailing dad

    Entitled brother refusing to leave house, causing conflict over getting ride and handling house dispute.

    Text excerpt explaining family issues involving entitled brother taking over the family house after grandfather’s illness and uncle’s actions.

    Text explaining family tensions about entitled brother and preference for in-house care over a nursing home.

    Brother and sister standing inside a house near a window, the brother with a hand on her shoulder, enjoying the ride view.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When their dad passed away, the brother and his mistress refused to vacate the house, so the man cut the electricity and water to try and get them to leave

    Alt text: Family dispute over entitled brother refusing to leave or sell the house after grandpa's passing.

    Text excerpt describing a brother's entitled behavior related to a house ride and legal struggles with eviction.

    Alt text: frustrated brother arranges house demolition after uncles leave, ending their entitlement and ride on the property

    Person placing a white rose on a dark coffin during a somber entitled brother house ride ceremony outdoors.

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Even after years, the brother refused to leave, so the man got his inherited house demolished as revenge

    Text explaining an entitled brother’s house inheritance, divorce, and decisions affecting his share of the property.

    Alt text: Text discussing inheritance and entitled brother house ride, highlighting unequal distribution of support within family.

    Text explaining an entitled brother who prefers to stay in the big family house for free instead of getting his own place.

    The brother had actually inherited a house of his own, but had lost it in his divorce, which is probably why he had refused to leave the man’s home

    The man in this story had moved to another country in his late twenties and had started earning well, but despite that, his father decided to leave their family home to him as an inheritance. He also willed his other house and several more valuable items to his older son, who he felt wasn’t as well-off financially.

    This kind of unequal inheritance is actually pretty common, and studies show that around 35% of adults have left varying bequests to their children. A major reason for this unequal monetary allocation could be if one of the kids is in a dire financial situation and needs more support than compared to their siblings.

    Even though the older sibling was set to get a huge inheritance from his dad, he decided to move into his younger brother’s home and “take care” of his ailing father. He probably wanted to take control of the house along with his mistress and pretended to look after his dad as an excuse to keep staying there.

    This kind of situation can actually lead to legal complications because if a family member refuses to leave the property, then the owner might have to get a court order. Experts state that when communication has broken down between the person occupying the house and the owner, then even though a court order is costly, it’s the only way around the conflict.

    Frustrated man with a beard reacting angrily while looking at a laptop during a house ride discussion.

    Image credits: Nicola Barts / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The freeloading uncle also refused to move out of his young brother’s house because he needed a place to stay with his mistress. Since his wife was ending things with him because of the affair, he had also lost the valuables and property from his inheritance during the divorce proceedings. 

    This complicated things for the man who had tried to get his older brother to vacate the house by cutting off water and electricity for a year. Despite that, the couple didn’t budg,e and the man realized that he’d have to take drastic measures to put his brother in his place.

    According to legal professionals, the first thing you need to do to remove persistent squatters is to get the police involved and keep a formal record of such complaints. If the squatters claim tenant rights, then you need to serve an eviction notice according to your state’s laws.

    Property owners can also file an unlawful detainer lawsuit in court, which will help protect their legal rights, but all of this requires a lot of time, money, and effort. Since the man was living abroad, he knew that it would take a long while and a lot of hard work to get his brother evicted, which is why he decided to demolish the home once and for all.

    Do you agree with the man’s decision to raze his inherited family house? Let us know your thoughts and if you would have done anything differently.

    Folks were shocked by the man’s decision to demolish his home and felt that he could have taken other steps to get his brother to move

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about an entitled brother and the house ride involving a family property dispute.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an entitled brother and house ride, focusing on handling belongings during the move.

    Commenters discuss an entitled brother’s house demolition and the planning behind the sudden ride to destroy it.

    Forum conversation about entitlement involving brother, house inheritance, and family disputes over ride and care expenses.

    Commenters discussing family disputes about an entitled brother and the value of a house ride land use.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an entitled brother living in a house and the complications of his eviction and rights.

    Comment discussion about brother's legal action involving entitlement to a house and related ride dispute.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about planning a house ride with entitled brother and related demolition concerns.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing an entitled brother’s house ride and a father’s profession as a medical consultant.

    Comment thread discussing whereabouts and living arrangements involving entitled brother house ride situation.

    Comment discussing why selling an entitled brother house is challenging due to legal and viewing issues.

    Discussion about entitled brother living in house and legal challenges involved in removing him from the property.

    Comment thread discussing an entitled brother living in the house and the ongoing family ride conflict.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP editors...could you do the bare minimum and try to find stories that are even slightly believable? Or have you just thrown in the towel and decided to try and compete with AO3 (you won't win, by the way)?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it happened in a country where money can get you everything and the uncle didn't have any legal rights on the house, why didn't OP's dad hire a bunch of armed thugs to kick out the uncle and make sure he never tried to get back in while they were selling the house ? It would've made so much more sense than destroying it.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These days land is worth more than property. And also they could get arrested and prosecuted for GBH.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
