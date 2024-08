ADVERTISEMENT

The grieving process can be a challenging journey filled with intense emotions and profound loss. During these times, being surrounded by loved ones can make a significant difference. Not only do family and friends offer comfort and empathy, they help you navigate your pain. But sometimes, people may not understand or consider your feelings.

For instance, a man opened up about his experience of anger and grief on Reddit. The author noted that he and his wife, who had lost their 3-year-old son, had been attending therapy and participating in support groups to cope with their grief. He then recounted a family gathering where his socially awkward brother presented his wife with a baby’s romper and lingerie, suggesting they were gifts to “motivate” their marriage. Shocked by the inappropriate gesture, he confronted his brother. Continue reading to know more about the entire incident.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author spoke about his brother’s insensitive behavior towards him and his wife’s grieving process

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Checking on your loved ones during their grief is essential

Sometimes it is difficult to know how you can comfort a bereaved friend, colleague, or relative. We might be afraid of discussing their loss or telling them good news, fearing we might say the wrong thing and end up keeping quiet.

However, being hesitant and not talking at all may leave the person feeling isolated and alone. While you may not take away the pain, your presence could mean more than anything else. So, start by just being there for them and offering hope and encouragement for their future.

During the first few weeks and months, people frequently check on somebody who has undergone a major loss. However, grief is a process that takes time; hence, your loved one requires continual support. You might want to put it on your calendar to give them a quick call after some days or weeks have passed. Most mourners expect others to make the initial move because they find doing so challenging.

In addition, try to be attentive. Whenever that person talks about their situation again and again, do not get annoyed. Repeated storytelling is frequently employed by people as a way of coping with grief and trauma. Just be a sympathetic ear unless the person asks you for advice directly.

Julia Samuel, a psychotherapist and the UK’s leading grief expert, believes, “The thing that helps most when people are suffering is the love of others. When we lose love, we seek it. But we don’t all receive love in the same way. You can get clues for how your loved one receives love by paying attention to how they give love. Often, we offer connections in the same way that we want to receive them.”

Small gestures can greatly help an individual cope with grief

All you need to do is pay a little attention. Julia adds, “For example, maybe you have a friend who always finds a helpful book or sends you an inspirational quote when you’re having a tough time. She might also appreciate the same things if the roles were reversed. If you pay attention to the way your loved one connects with you, it can give you clues for how best to connect with them in return.”

The grieving process often involves intense emotional and physical reactions, which prevent people from easily maintaining their daily routines. Remember that every small gesture counts, like asking your friend or relative if they need help with cooking or laundry. Something as simple as preparing meals for them can be comforting.

Judgment is the last thing any person needs after experiencing devastating losses in their lives. Everybody wants their loved ones to move on as fast as possible, since no one likes seeing them suffer. But we can’t speed up the process. Don’t try to tell them that they are crying too much or too little. Let them heal at the pace that feels right for them.

After trying your best, if you think that your loved one might benefit more from seeking professional support, tell them. Have a heart-to-heart conversation and talk to them about the benefits of going to a specialist.

While there are plenty of things you may say or do to support them, if you are still in doubt, you can always directly ask the individual what they need. It can be really comforting to just let them know you want to help and that you care. In this particular incident, the brother-in-law might have overstepped his boundaries. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

