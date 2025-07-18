In fact, it's hard to find a person on this planet who wouldn't want to improve their life, at least in some areas of it. Money, health, relationships - we all have our own "growth zones" in these fields, so it's always interesting to learn what decisions other people made that led to a drastic upgrade. So this list of ours today is about exactly that.

One of the most memorable moments in sports this year was the unwitting publicity that Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown gave to the motivational book "Inner Excellence" when he was caught on camera reading on the sidelines during a playoff game. Well, we're not sure if any NFL players read our posts, but we do think this roundup of opinions is pretty useful, too.

#1 Walking away from my toxic family.

RELATED:

#2 Moving abroad



I used to be such a bitter a*****e, but since I've moved, I've calmed down. I have money, good relationship with coworkers ava just overall I feel more optimistic.

#3 Quitting smoking. I smoked for 46 years and quit 13 years ago. Too many negatives to list and too many positives to list.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, a thread appeared on the AskReddit community, the author of which, the user u/Yolas_1, asked readers: "What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?" The result was over 5.3K upvotes and 2K various comments with advice literally about everything in this world, often just the opposite ones. Some people claim that marriage radically changed their lives for the better, while others believe that a timely divorce did the same for them. For some, money is what makes a person happy, while others strongly believe that happiness is not in money at all. And you know what's the best thing? They are all absolutely right.

#4 Marrying into money.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Getting a dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Getting good with being single.



It's a powerful position to be in. Now the only people in my life are the ones I want in my life; not people I'm settling for our of fear of being alone.

"In fact, there is no universal recipe for happiness or simply turning one's life to the better," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. "Moreover, some advice that is more or less suitable for many people can lead some of us to exactly the opposite consequences." "No, of course, there are certain basic recommendations for upgrading your life, which concern financial well-being, health, physical and mental, and also safety. However, everything that goes beyond these limits is already, by and large, in our heads. In how we perceive these tips, and our life in general." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 By learning that anxious thoughts actually don’t need to be explored. I used to ruminate and obsess over my worst anxieties/fears, but all that did was teach my brain that it’s a valid fear by constantly worrying about it. Now when I have an anxious thought, i’m like cool bro, but you’re just a thought and you have no power over me. I’m safe. And then eventually the fear/worry/obsession goes away, because you’re teaching your brain that it’s not really a big deal after all.



edit: i just want to say thank you for the awards!! i didn’t expect my comment to blow up like this, but i’m so happy my words have been able to help so many people :).

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Make a budget. Not a spreadsheet that you look at sometimes. A real, check at least once per day, budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Saying no without over-explaining. Once I stopped feeling guilty for protecting my time and energy, everything got lighter. Wish I’d learned that boundary-setting wasn’t rude way earlier.

"For example, for someone, moving to another country in search of a better life will be a completely reasonable act, but someone, even having moved and received everything they want, will begin to yearn for their homeland, for everything that they left behind. With this, in fact, little can be done from a logical point of view. This is often our subconscious, and only qualified therapy can help here," Irina concludes. ADVERTISEMENT The same applies, for example, to marrying into money for some people. No, there are many people in the world who are ready not only to sacrifice their feelings for the sake of financial stability and well-being, but also to try to love a financially secure partner. But to what extent can this be called happiness? After all, no one can guarantee you that the story of Anna Nicole Smith will not repeat itself...

#10 Going to the gym.

#11 Buying an eye mask for sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Deleting instagram. Its not real.

And yet, if you look at the list of confessions from a variety of people, you can conclude that the most important thing here is to take care of your health. Well, the sooner, the better. Start going to the gym, riding a bike, changing your diet to a healthier one, quitting smoking and giving up alcohol - in fact, this is not so difficult. So you can evaluate the impact on the quality of life of literally each of these tips in just a couple of months. Oh, and, of course, getting a pet, a dog or a cat. In fact, no matter how much trouble our animals bring us at home, nothing actually compares to those minutes when we play with them, walk with them, or just scratch their warm tummy. Take it from a man who lost his beloved pug a couple of days ago... ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Going for a walk in nature every morning.

#14 Eliminated my debts.



My disposable income jumped dramatically, though it took years of hard work.



I will never ever do that again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, we sincerely believe that this list, thoroughly made for you by Bored Panda, will help you, if not instantly change your life for the better, then at least think - why not start doing it today? Okay, let it be tomorrow - today you can read this list to the very end and, if you have a similar experience too, share it in the comments below as well.

#16 This is always controversial, but starting Mounjaro to help with weight loss.



For years I tried healthy eating and exercise. I tried calorie counting and even tried a couple of fad diets. I went to dietitians and saw personal trainers. I did everything the doctors recommended. In the end, if I ate more than 800 calories, the weight just packed back on. If I ate less and didn't work out, I sustained. If I worked out, I lost weight.



I went for a prolonged period of 800 calories and working out (2 years) and lost heaps of weight but I lost hair and it caused other issues to the point where my doc recommended I eat at least 1200 calories a day. Within a year, I had gained all the weight back and packed more on.



I tried to go about things the "right" way according to most medical professionals and not rely on a "magical" fix.



Then I saw a doctor that specialised in female medicine and a hormone specialist. Testing was done. Turns out I had a severe hormonal imbalance and metabolic issues. I will likely be on this medication (at least on a low dose) for the rest of my life.



How did it change my life? I eat between 1200-1400 calories a day and work out as I was before and I'm down 38 kilograms (and still going). Everything is just...easier. Since losing the weight, my hormonal imbalance has resolved and my autoimmune issues have been in remission for over a year. My self confidence and ideas surrounding self efficacy have soared - especially since I now know that I wasn't "failing" and that there was a reason my "best" wasn't good enough.



Don't let anyone tell you that you're "cheating" if you get help losing weight. You're still addressing a health issue that is likely having a carry on effect and causing other issues. If you're not already eating and working out, you're still putting in the hard yards and learning or building new habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Finally losing weight.

#18 Reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Cutting alcohol out of my life completely.

#20 Going to bed on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Adding a bidet toilet seat to our toilet.

#22 Remembering who you are, what you like and what you want out of life and not compromising yourself for the sake of others.



If relationships are two individual rocks that continuously press against each other and crack each other soon enough you won't remember the core of yourself. Slowly you chip away at yourself to fit into someone else's life or try to fit their image of you until you don't recognize yourself or you are a shell of what you once was. That strong individual rock is just a shell or a pebble of you.



So, life isn't worth going through such experiences , there are other rocks out there that will fit right into and next to your rock without those hardships.



Remember your core and stay true to yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Spending my money on me instead of trying to maximize investments. I'm glad I used to do that, but that phase of my life is done.

#24 Leaving a dismissive avoidant partner and working on my own attachment issues. Our best investment is in us. Don't abandon yourself.

#25 Healing my childhood trauma 💚.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Stopped acting like a door 🚪 mat..that everybody could wipe their feet on. 👵.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 A good Mattress topper .

#28 Coming out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Setting boundaries and no longer being a people pleaser!

#30 Stop working more than 40 hours a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Listening to White noises



It ain't talked about often but listening to white noises helps you sleep better, helps with anxieties, helps you focuses more it's just cheat code for your brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Stopped trying to please people.

#33 Hate to admit it but running before work.



Not giving a f**k is a very close second.

#34 Therapy and medication.

ADVERTISEMENT