Just as the ancients believed the Earth stood on three whales, the Internet—literally from the early years of its existence—rests on three pillars, one of which is photos of cute cats and dogs. Even in the distant '90s, when the technical possibility of uploading photos to the Internet only appeared, people never tired of admiring photos of our pets.

That's why today's selection is just another tribute to the worship of cute pets, where, probably every person, whether they love animals or not, will find a photo that puts them in 'Aww' mode. However, enough words—perhaps you didn't come here for those!

More info: Instagram

#1

Chubby gray tabby cat sitting on a soft white rug next to a yellow cat house and a toy shaped like bread, adorable pet pics.

dadapropro Report

    #2

    Adorable pet pics showing a small rabbit jumping near a relaxed cat on a floral-patterned couch indoors.

    dadapropro Report

    #3

    Adorable orange cat wearing a red harness sitting on a court, showcasing one of the cutest pet pics to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    tarrynj3 avatar
    tarryn norwich
    tarryn norwich
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I.. I need to know... is Balls their name or is their human just hilarious AF.

    Our selection today is based on the Instagram page @dadapropro, which dedicates its postings to the cutest pets ever, and as of today has 128K followers of its almost 600 photos. The author of the account specifically stipulates that the animals are not theirs, and the main goal of the page is simply the pure and noble art of observing pets.

    #4

    Orange cat lying on a white pillow in an empty bathtub, one of the adorable pet pics sure to melt your heart.

    Report

    #5

    Fluffy white dog wearing a green scarf by the ocean, one of the adorable pet pics sure to melt hearts.

    dadapropro Report

    #6

    White fluffy kitten sitting next to a dressed-up stuffed duck, showcasing adorable pet pics that melt your heart immediately.

    dadapropro Report

    People love to depict animals—literally since ancient times. For example, some of the oldest and most outstanding works of prehistoric art, in the Altamira cave in northern Spain, date back to 20 thousand years ago. Now guess which images dominate the cave paintings on the walls of Altamira? That's right, animals!

    Some folks joke that the deer, bison, and mammoths depicted on the walls there are just a prototype of the later human tradition of posting photos of their food on Instagram, but we're pretty sure that people simply liked to look at beautiful images of animals. Moreover, ancient artists even used the curves of the wall relief to create a 3D effect!
    #7

    Cat dressed as a ghost with a white sheet costume, sitting near Halloween decorations in adorable pet pics collection.

    dadapropro Report

    #8

    Adorable orange cat sitting on wooden floor, looking at its reflection in a mirror, cute pet pics to melt hearts.

    dadapropro Report

    #9

    Cute cat in a Halloween costume with a playful shadow behind, one of the adorable pet pics to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    Even though the art of the ancient Greek and Roman period was more devoted to the theme of depicting the human body, and in the Middle Ages people mainly painted biblical scenes, outside of Medieval Europe you can find many examples of beautiful pictures of animals. A classic example would be Chinese and Japanese painting.

    Fish and octopuses, lions and tigers, mythical animals and, of course, kitties—this is just an incomplete list of animals that can be seen in ancient drawings of China and Japan. Ah, and the pandas, of course! So the vector of development of the world art and observation of the beauty of animals simply shifted geographically over the course of human history.
    #10

    Fluffy cat with blue eyes and a heart-shaped collar sitting on the floor among adorable pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #11

    Cute pet cat wearing a cow costume with tongue out, one of the adorable pet pics to melt your heart quickly.

    dadapropro Report

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop showing us deliberately bred deformed cats. They shouldn't have to suffer through lifetimes and generations of stunted legs just for humans to enjoy cute snapshots.

    #12

    Adorable pet pics of an orange cat resting on study papers with a pen nearby, melting hearts instantly.

    dadapropro Report

    Finally, with the advent of the Internet, people found the opportunity to completely devote the best hours of their lives to looking at cute cats and dogs, without being distracted by such less important tasks as work, friends, and others.

    But seriously, in these difficult times, when there is too much stress around, cute photos of pets simply give us a small but regular charge of dopamine to make our lives at least a bit better.
    #13

    Black and white kitten wearing a colorful beaded necklace, lying on a lavender surface, one paw raised adorably.

    dadapropro Report

    #14

    Fluffy adorable kitten with big eyes lying on its back on a white bed in a cute pet pics moment.

    dadapropro Report

    #15

    Sleeping tabby kitten cuddling a small stuffed animal, showcasing adorable pet pics to melt your heart immediately.

    dadapropro Report

    So, what else is left for us in this selection? Probably just to scroll all the photos here to the very end, like the ones you enjoy the most—and maybe add pictures of your own incredible pets in the comments below. Who knows, maybe they'll be even cuter and more beautiful than the ones we've collected for this selection!
    #16

    Small fluffy white dog mid-jump on a dirt path surrounded by colorful flowers in adorable pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #17

    Two adorable cats, one adult and one kitten, sitting on a shiny floor in a home, showcasing adorable pet pics charm.

    dadapropro Report

    #18

    Adorable pet pics of a ginger cat and kitten showing a heartwarming moment between mother and baby cat.

    dadapropro Report

    #19

    Adorable orange tabby cat sitting next to a framed painted portrait of itself surrounded by flowers, cute pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #20

    Two adorable fluffy kittens snuggled together in a soft, cozy pet bed, showcasing cute pet pics to melt hearts.

    dadapropro Report

    #21

    Kitten dressed in a red and white Santa outfit sitting on a soft blanket, showcasing adorable pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #22

    Orange kitten sleeping curled up among DVD cases on a windowsill, adorable pet pics that melt hearts immediately.

    dadapropro Report

    #23

    Cat reading a book filled with the word meow repeatedly in an adorable pet pic to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    #24

    Small black dog dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle costume with a red cap on its head in an adorable pet pic.

    dadapropro Report

    #25

    Two adorable kittens cuddling on an orange patterned couch in a cozy indoor setting, showcasing cute pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #26

    Adorable pet pics of a fluffy kitten with pearl necklace sitting next to a plush cat on a blue armchair.

    dadapropro Report

    #27

    Black and white cat sitting on a gray surface indoors, showcasing one of the adorable pet pics to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    #28

    Adorable pet pic of a small, fluffy gray and white cat sitting on a beige carpet in a cozy indoor setting.

    dadapropro Report

    #29

    Black fluffy cat with wide eyes sitting next to a black plush cat holding a small toy fish adorable pet pics

    dadapropro Report

    #30

    Tabby cat with a Pepsi bottle label wrapped around sitting on a checkered couch in an adorable pet pic.

    dadapropro Report

    #31

    Adorable cat dressed in a soft bunny costume with big ears, one of the cutest pet pics sure to melt your heart.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #32

    Fluffy cat wearing a pink plush hood with a cute face, sitting on a bed near a pillow featuring toast illustrations.

    dadapropro Report

    #33

    Adorable pet pic of a fluffy cat held upside down showing its paws and big round eyes to melt your heart instantly

    dadapropro Report

    #34

    Close-up of an adorable black cat with wide eyes and tongue out, held gently in hands, cute pet pics to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    #35

    Adorable pet cat wearing a fish-shaped hat sitting on a bed with patterned pillows, showcasing cute pet pics.

    dadapropro Report

    #36

    Adorable white kitten wearing a blue checkered collar, sitting on a floor and winking playfully in a pet pics collection.

    dadapropro Report

    #37

    Fluffy orange kitten sitting on a tablet case on a gray bed, showcasing adorable pet pics that melt hearts instantly.

    dadapropro Report

    #38

    Adorable kitten in a plastic bag held by hand, one of the cute pet pics sure to melt your heart instantly

    dadapropro Report

    #39

    Fluffy white cat wearing a pink hat with bear ears on a gray bed, one of 44 adorable pet pics to melt hearts.

    dadapropro Report

    #40

    Fluffy cat wearing a knitted hat with ears, lying on a soft bed in an adorable pet pic to melt your heart.

    dadapropro Report

    #41

    Tiny adorable puppy with big eyes resting on a soft pink blanket in a cozy setting pet pics

    dadapropro Report

    #42

    Adorable pet cat with big blue eyes and purple bow sitting next to a laptop with a cute animated cat on screen.

    dadapropro Report

    #43

    Adorable pet pic of a grumpy kitten wearing a mini brown hat, sitting on a soft multicolored rug near plush cushions.

    dadapropro Report

    #44

    Chubby cat lying on wooden floor with white and gray fur in an adorable pet pic to melt hearts.

    dadapropro Report

