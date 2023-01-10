Wife Barges Into Doctor’s Office During Her Husband’s Appointment, Doesn’t Get Why He’s Upset

Standing before the altar, we vow to always love and respect our future spouse, care for them and protect them. Of course, many of the words in these vows are nothing more than a tribute to tradition, but it is quite fair that, by tying the knot with another person, we obviously rely on mutual respect and trust.

Unfortunately, many people perceive the words of their wedding vows only once – during that very wedding ceremony, and they perceive it as a figure of speech and nothing more. If only they took it to heart – after all, in this case, many family dramas could have been avoided. For example, such as the one about which we are now going to tell you.

Having appeared in the AITA Reddit community just a few days ago, this story, initially told by user u/AmenaFox1, has already managed to gain about 27.6K upvotes and around 8.5K different comments in a relatively short time. What does this indicate? Most likely, that the story managed to get the readers hooked. So let’s figure it out together.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is married and her husband had some health issues throughout the last weeks

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual image)

So, the author of the post says that her husband has been facing some health issues in the last few weeks, so he has to visit the doctor regularly. We do not know exactly what kind of issues these are, we can only guess. What we know from the Original Poster’s story is that when she asked her husband if they could go to the doctor together, he just flatly refused.

Image credits: u/AmenaFox1

The man told his wife he’d prefer to attend the doctor’s appointments alone, but the woman got jealous

According to the OP’s husband, he felt more comfortable having privacy with his doctor. The wife jokingly supposed that the doctor was a woman, to which the husband simply glanced at her in bewilderment. The author of the post turned everything into a joke, but a grain of doubt had already grown in her soul. We all know perfectly well how this works – as soon as we doubt something, our imagination obligingly draws the most unpleasant pictures before our eyes. In general, after a few days, that tiny seed of doubt managed to germinate into a whole tree of jealousy…

Image credits: u/AmenaFox1

The wife barged into the doctor’s office yet found nothing reprehensible – but her husband got upset with her showing up

The woman found out what day and time her husband’s next examination was scheduled for, and firmly decided to meet him at the doctor’s office. Seeing her husband go in, she waited around ten minutes and went in as well, identifying herself as his wife. To her surprise, she did not see anything reprehensible in the doctor’s office. However, it was clear that the husband was upset by her appearance – he refused to even look her way and refused to speak as well.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

After talking a little with the doctor (by the way, a man, as the author of the post notes), the wife waited for her husband and they left the office together. In the car, however, the man let his emotions run wild, criticizing his wife for “trying to spy on him” while he asked her for some privacy. At the same time, in her own words, the woman herself saw absolutely nothing reprehensible in her behavior.

Image credits: u/AmenaFox1

The man said the wife broke his personal boundary, showing distrust for him, yet the woman thinks he overreacted

She said that firstly, she was his wife, secondly, she was well aware of what his issues were, and thirdly, she just wanted to show support. However, the husband said that this time the wife simply overstepped his one boundary, refusing to respect his wish and made him more stressed than he already is in these hard times he’s going through. A family drama flared up, but the woman honestly admits that she does not consider herself guilty of anything.

Image credits: u/AmenaFox1

“Of course, we don’t know if this woman’s husband has given her any jealousy in the past,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who was contacted by Bored Panda for comment on the story. “But be that as it may, she definitely showed a huge lack of trust in her partner, and besides, she violated his personal boundaries.”

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual image)

“Yes, in her own words, the wife was aware of her husband’s health problems. However, this does not mean that she is obliged to know all the issues that they discuss with the doctor. If the husband said that he was uncomfortable with the violation of privacy when communicating with the doctor, so it is, and his decision must be respected,” Irina Matveeva believes.

Both the expert and most people in the comments suppose that the woman’s behavior was simply inappropriate

It must be said that the vast majority of commenters also agree with the expert’s opinion, believing that the wife doesn’t have the right to invade her partner’s privacy after he requested to go alone. According to people in the comments, a signed piece of paper doesn’t give her the right to stalk her spouse. “You have zero respect for him, obviously,” one of the commenters simply wrote.

According to some commenters, the wife is really manipulating words in this situation, not really wanting to support her husband, but actively distressing him. After all, as people think, his medical appointments are his own private business and the woman may have actually negatively impacted his health as he felt way less comfortable to open up to the doctor in her presence. “You weren’t there to be supportive him, you were there to be nosy,” commenters state.

Family drama can actually come in many different forms – from this mother-in-law who constantly harassed her daughter-in-law until she finally showed the insulting texts to the husband, making him disown his mother, to this hubby who cheated on his pregnant wife and therefore got banned from delivery room. Whatever the case, please feel free to write your comments on this particular story.