Pregnant Woman Discovers Her Husband’s Cheating On Her, Ends Up Banning Him From The Delivery Room

The birth of a child is one of the most important days in the life of any person, and according to many parents, the presence of the father during childbirth allows for closer family bonding, which is why many doctors strongly recommend partnered births. In many cases, but the situation that we will tell you about today is special.

Very few people are able to forgive adultery, and if it took place during pregnancy, it almost always looks like a real betrayal. In the vast majority of cases, this ends in divorce – as in this story. However, here the divorce was only the beginning…

This story was shared just over a week ago on Reddit’s True Off My Chest community, and has already racked up over 13.7K upvotes and nearly 2K different comments. As is usual in such situations, the author of the post just wanted to express her feelings – and indeed, the vast majority of readers simply supported the expectant mother.

So, our heroine had been married for several years. She and her husband were trying for a baby for a long time, and finally the OP got pregnant. Though her joy, unfortunately, did not last long – after all, a few months later, she found out that her husband had cheated with one of his colleagues at work.

We will not go into details now about how painful the divorce process became for the Original Poster right during her pregnancy, but the fact remains that she will soon become an ex-wife, and after some more time, she will give birth to her child. Of course, now the woman does not want her husband to be present in the delivery room, and she told him so directly.

Our heroine admits that she herself did not even expect such a surge of indignation from the future father. Yes, they will apparently be arranging separate custody of the child, but still, according to the OP, she does not want her ex-husband to see her body and be present at the birth.

The OP says that her decision is in no way an attempt to punish her ex, but both he and his relatives consider her wicked and evil now. The only one who supports the expectant mother is her MIL, for which the woman is very grateful. In any case, as the OP plans, she does not object in any way to the ex-husband being present at the hospital.

The man can wait with all the other relatives in the hospital, just the delivery, in any case, will take place without him. And the OP, inspired by the support of the commenters, in her own words, will try to start a new life. Moreover, as she says, in recent months she has become closely acquainted with one kind person, and she hopes that this acquaintance will develop into something more in the nearest future.

“Of course, the Original Poster’s husband acted completely inappropriately,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on this situation. “It is at least weird for an ex-husband to even think about partnered childbirth when he is no longer a partner for an expectant mother.”

“In any case, this woman has every right to decide how and in whose presence she will give birth to her baby, and none of the relatives have the right to blame her for this. Moreover, she should not even tell her ex-husband that she does not want to see him in the delivery room. She just could tell the doctors who can be present and who’s not, and then they will do everything themselves,” says Irina Matveeva.

Many people in the comments agree with the expert. In their opinion, if relatives and acquaintances call the OP a “devil”, then she should act like a devil, literally spitting on their opinions. In any case, as commenters are convinced, the most important thing now is the health of the future mom and her child, and that the delivery goes smoothly and successfully.

According to commenters, the ex-hubby just made his bed and now he’s upset he has to lie in it. By cheating on his pregnant wife, the man lost his privilege – yes, that’s not a right, but a privilege, and arguing with him and other relatives means simply wasting time on people who are unworthy of it. And, of course, everyone wants the OP to have a smooth and safe delivery.

