Let’s be very clear about one simple thing. Stereotypes, even when they seem positive on the surface level, can still be harmful and depersonalizing. The real world is much more nuanced and complex than the overly exaggerated assumptions folks make about each other’s countries and cultures. And yet, many of these generalizations continue to persist.

In a viral discussion sparked by u/Grouchy_Welder8068 on ‘Ask The World,’ people revealed the positive (yet wrong) stereotypes that others have about individuals from their countries. Keep scrolling to read about their experiences. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda's interview with the author of the thread, u/Grouchy_Welder8068.

#1

Philippines

Two women enjoying a lively conversation at a restaurant decorated with cultural lanterns and a national flag, showcasing positive stereotypes. That everyone's so friendly here. Well, there's some merit to it, but the way foreigners describe it is so exaggerated.

It's only because most of the Filipinos don't know how to be rude in English. Once you start learning Tagalog, or other local languages, your opinion will surely change.

FewExit7745 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Sweden

    Three confident women standing outdoors in stylish clothes, representing positive stereotypes about various countries. We are all hot.

    euejeidjfjeldje Report

    #3

    USA

    Two young women smiling and walking outdoors, using smartphones, reflecting positive stereotypes about various countries. I think we have a reputation for being easy to make small talk with and that our customer service is top notch. Also that we all have nice smiles but that one doesn't seem as common as it used to be.

    Southernor85 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing is, the rest of the world is not very fond of fake smiles ...

    The issue with positive stereotypes is that they still fail to capture who you are as an individual. You are rubberstamped with broad attributes and characteristics based on your ethnicity, culture, background, etc.

    To put it simply, people who believe the positive stereotypes they hear about you also tend to believe the negative stereotypes, too. What’s more, stereotypes affect more than just an individual’s (mis)perceptions about how the world works. They are society-wide issues.

    As NPR points out, the “negative effects of positive stereotypes don't stop with our perceptions of others — they can also affect individual and societal decisions.”

    Furthermore, when you’re exposed to positive stereotypes, you may be less likely to fight for social change. On the flip side, hearing negative stereotypes can “increase motivation for social change.”
    #4

    France

    A diverse group of people raising fists and shouting passionately, depicting positive stereotypes about various countries. That we do a LOT of r̶i̶o̶t̶s̶ strikes, which is true, but it depends on the professions.

    I_dont_Know-25 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And protests ! I think that the first time I ever was in a protest was as a newborn in my mom's arms ! One day when I was about 12 there was a big protest planned and the school forbade us to skip school to go there instead, and my mother still took me. When she was asked to justify my absence she wrote down "we went to the protest" and my teacher gave me the stinkiest eye possible (but honestly, worth it).

    #5

    France

    Woman in a red beret and polka dot dress near Eiffel Tower, illustrating positive stereotypes about various countries. Depends on the reputation we have in that country (lol)

    Mostly that we have sense of style and a good eye for nice things.

    hiding-from-my-kids Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the French generally do. Having lived there, I can attest to this.

    #6

    Ireland

    Bearded man with Irish flag face paint holding green beer, celebrating positive stereotypes about various countries in a lively pub. A lot of untrue ones tbh. Irish people are seen to be welcoming and kind but i really dont think thats the standard here.
    I do think the stereotype that irish people are generally very funny is true though.

    Historical_Cable_450 Report

    Verywell Mind stresses that because stereotypes are based on such deeply ingrained beliefs, formed by social networks and your environment, it can be difficult to even recognize and acknowledge them.

    You should ask yourself some basic provocative questions that challenge your firmly-held beliefs about other groups of people, like:

    1. Where did your beliefs come from?
    2. What exact assumptions do you have about specific groups of people?
    3. How do you feel when someone from one of those groups doesn’t fit those stereotypes?
    4. Are you complimenting a person because of who they are or who you think they are?
    #7

    USA

    Person packing an orange suitcase in a car trunk, representing travel and positive stereotypes about various countries. I think (hope) Americans are still viewed as extremely helpful on an individual basis. For example if your luggage pops open accidentally on the New York subway all the American bystanders will help you pick up the things that fell out. People in Paris on the metro or London on the tube wouldn't do that.

    GeneralBid7234 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Americans are mostly viewed as extremly loud in the world existing outside of USA... it always gives them away.

    #8

    Hong Kong

    Group of young people enjoying street food at night, representing positive stereotypes about various countries and cultures. We're hardworking, good at math, warm and friendly, and have good food.

    SchweppesCreamSoda Report

    #9

    South Korea

    Three people playing arcade games in an arcade, showcasing positive stereotypes of gaming culture in various countries. We are good at video games.

    Also we look attractive and dress stylishly (mostly due to Kpop).

    CommercialChart5088 Report

    Becoming more aware of the language you use can also help you move toward a more nuanced view of the world. “Avoid using absolute statements and jumping to conclusions based on a characteristic, even if you think it is a positive one. For instance, remind yourself when you see a picture of a celebrity or a stranger on the street that what they look like doesn’t determine how they should or should not behave,” Verywell Mind suggests.

    But probably the best thing you can do is to set your ego and preconceived notions aside, go out there, and meet lots of different people from varying backgrounds. A bit of open-mindedness can give you a far deeper appreciation of the world and life as a whole than sticking to overly simplistic assumptions.
    #10

    Germany

    Man in business suit holding clock in office, illustrating positive stereotypes people have about various countries. People say we are punctual. When I‘m punctual I have to wait 10 minutes for the others tho.

    Qualitativ-hochwerti Report

    #11

    Canada

    Young woman smiling and wrapped in a Canadian flag representing positive stereotypes about various countries and cultures. We have a reputation as being nice and friendly.

    anon Report

    #12

    Sweden

    Three women chatting and laughing on a city street, illustrating positive stereotypes about various countries and cultures. Apparently our language sounds like we're singing.

    GainPotential Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Khm, not really .... at least for me ... that would be italian.

    We asked the author of the thread for their thoughts as to why stereotypes persist, as well as how people can move past the assumptions they have about other countries and cultures.

    According to u/Grouchy_Welder8068, the issue mainly lies with the media. "Primarily modern (especially Western) films or shows use stereotypes to establish genre or characters most viewers will recognise to be from X country/culture," they said.

    "I personally like to defy my country stereotypes. I generally enjoy challenging societal norms or expectations, so I would encourage more people to do the same. If people make it clear they don't follow X stereotype, naturally, they'll get less stereotyped," u/Grouchy_Welder8068 told Bored Panda.

    #13

    England

    Young man in vintage clothing drinking tea, illustrating positive stereotypes people have about various countries. We love queueing and drinking tea.

    MysteryNews4 Report

    #14

    Portugal

    Group of diverse young people smiling and posing happily outdoors, representing positive stereotypes about various countries. In countries with big Portuguese communities, people usually say Portuguese are a hardworking, humble folk. For tourists coming here, it's more on the line of people being very warm and hospitable.

    dsilva_Viz Report

    #15

    Indonesia

    Woman relaxing by pool with laptop in a tropical setting, reflecting positive stereotypes about various countries. YouTube tutorials that solve the most specific technical issues in just a few minutes, or explain math/science concepts better than actual teachers/professors.

    Sufficient-Push6210 Report

    We also asked the author why they started the online discussion in the first place. They were open about the fact that it was mostly curiosity that drove them.

    "Nothing much besides curiosity to be honest," they said.

    "I'm very interested in social science, so I sometimes do similar for my self-interests in hobbies," u/Grouchy_Welder8068 shared.

    According to them, their thread resonated with some people because their question "requires people to think deeper into how the world perceives the country their identity is with, so it piques curiosity."

    They added: "I personally enjoy studying society, so I do hope more people begin criticising or challenging modern media texts."

    #16

    Brazil

    Man wearing blue shirt practicing soccer on a green field with goalposts, illustrating positive stereotypes about countries. That we will find a way to control any object, of any size, of any weight, flawlessly and beautifully with our feet. Yet I can't even dribble past a cone.

    Dependent_Divide_625 Report

    #17

    USA

    Young woman smiling confidently outdoors wearing colorful ruffled top and peach pants representing positive stereotypes about countries. Apparently we have very white teeth.

    InorganicTyranny Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Healthy teeth naturally are yellowish-white. All those bright-white-teeth showing up in every USA-movie are so unnatural. And also damages (to procedure to be so bright-white) your enamel.

    #18

    Finland

    Woman in orange shirt showing hand in outdoor urban setting, representing positive stereotypes about various countries. We don't waste words. Say what you want to say, silence is golden.

    Personal space and privacy are a given. Being quiet isn't rude, not everyone has to be extroverted.

    Mosh83 Report

    What are some of the most widespread positive and negative stereotypes that people tend to have about your country or culture, dear Pandas?

    How do you feel when you hear these stereotypes, and how do you react? If you feel like sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #19

    India

    Traditional Ethiopian dish with injera and various stews, highlighting positive stereotypes about food from various countries. Our food is great , and we are welcoming are the only two that have withstood the test of time along with a few others.

    TheBlackeyIsOnline Report

    #20

    USA

    Basket of chocolate chip cookies on parchment paper, highlighting positive stereotypes about various countries and their cuisine. Americans will generally invite a new friend over for dinner, even if they don’t have a lot of food. Make extra biscuits, whatever it takes.

    Technical_Air6660 Report

    #21

    Finland

    Busy urban street with trams and pedestrians illustrating positive stereotypes about various countries and city life. That we're trustworthy.

    Waddledoodoodoo Report

    #22

    India

    Young woman in traditional attire posing outdoors with a serene background, reflecting positive stereotypes of various countries. That Indian women own 11% of gold that’s more gold than any other government or entity which is true.

    anon Report

    #23

    Spain

    Man and dog resting on couch in a cozy living room, illustrating positive stereotypes of relaxation in various countries. It's either heavy party-goers who take a siesta or deeply rooted devout Catholics.

    Often, both at the same time.

    Human-Ad2331 Report

    #24

    Canada, USA, UK

    Red bicycle parked in front of a wooden fence painted with a large Canadian maple leaf, showcasing positive stereotypes. For Canada, the prominent good stereotype is that we are nice.

    For the US, the prominent good stereotype is that we get stuff done. (Who can? Ameri-can!)

    For the UK, the prominent good stereotype is that we are stoic in the face of adversity. ('Tis but a scratch!).

    Traditional_Ask262 Report

    #25

    USA

    Three people enjoying homemade food together in a kitchen, highlighting positive stereotypes about various countries. That "Southern Hospitality" is a real thing around here. Sometimes.. It is, but no, the only thing your getting is a trip to the hospital for stepping on my yard. Anywhere else, I'd say we're friendly and easy to talk to. Just not in my house.

    pinocoyo Report

    #26

    USA

    A group of joyful women walking and laughing in a sunny open field, representing positive stereotypes about various countries. That we are easy going , are approachable in terms of talking to strangers , we say thank you a lot ..

    welding_guy_from_LI Report

    #27

    Scotland

    Steep rocky cliffs with a lighthouse by the ocean capturing positive stereotypes about various countries. Brave.

    ThenSignature7082 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if I wanted to build an effective army, it would have to consist of many scots. The British army is a great product of this idea. Nobody I'd prefer to fight beside.

    #28

    Germany

    Industrial complex emitting smoke, representing positive stereotypes about various countries' manufacturing and industry. That we are industrious and punctual.

    Akeno2000 Report

    #29

    USA

    Glass of water with ice cubes on a wooden surface, bright contrast against dark background representing positive stereotypes. Casual culture. Free water with ice. People hold doors open for each other.

    MagicPigeonToes Report

    #30

    Philippines

    Group of diverse healthcare professionals walking in hospital corridor, reflecting positive stereotypes about various countries. Filipinos are mostly nurses? It shows that Filipinos will care for you. Families don’t put their elderly parents in nursing homes.

    maroonmartian9 Report

    #31

    Dominican Republic

    Good at baseball and funny.

    Masterank1 Report

    #32

    Indonesia

    We're warm and friendly.

    bosbubalis Report

    #33

    Finland

    I believe the one stereotype is that Finns deliver on our promises.

    herrawho Report

    #34

    Poland

    We're very hospitable and friendly.

    _Specific_Boi_ Report

    #35

    Scotland

    Hospitality i guess? I heard people view us as very standoffish but also very hospitable when asked.

    Monty423 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely people, although can definitely be difficult to get to know. Well worth it when you do! Generous to a fault in my experience, too.

