In a viral discussion sparked by u/Grouchy_Welder8068 on ‘Ask The World,’ people revealed the positive (yet wrong) stereotypes that others have about individuals from their countries. Keep scrolling to read about their experiences. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda's interview with the author of the thread, u/Grouchy_Welder8068 .

Let’s be very clear about one simple thing. Stereotypes, even when they seem positive on the surface level, can still be harmful and depersonalizing. The real world is much more nuanced and complex than the overly exaggerated assumptions folks make about each other’s countries and cultures. And yet, many of these generalizations continue to persist.

#1 Philippines That everyone's so friendly here. Well, there's some merit to it, but the way foreigners describe it is so exaggerated.



It's only because most of the Filipinos don't know how to be rude in English. Once you start learning Tagalog, or other local languages, your opinion will surely change.

#2 Sweden We are all hot.

#3 USA I think we have a reputation for being easy to make small talk with and that our customer service is top notch. Also that we all have nice smiles but that one doesn't seem as common as it used to be.

The issue with positive stereotypes is that they still fail to capture who you are as an individual. You are rubberstamped with broad attributes and characteristics based on your ethnicity, culture, background, etc. To put it simply, people who believe the positive stereotypes they hear about you also tend to believe the negative stereotypes, too. What’s more, stereotypes affect more than just an individual’s (mis)perceptions about how the world works. They are society-wide issues. As NPR points out, the “negative effects of positive stereotypes don't stop with our perceptions of others — they can also affect individual and societal decisions.” Furthermore, when you’re exposed to positive stereotypes, you may be less likely to fight for social change. On the flip side, hearing negative stereotypes can “increase motivation for social change.”

#4 France That we do a LOT of r̶i̶o̶t̶s̶ strikes, which is true, but it depends on the professions.

#5 France Depends on the reputation we have in that country (lol)



Mostly that we have sense of style and a good eye for nice things.

#6 Ireland A lot of untrue ones tbh. Irish people are seen to be welcoming and kind but i really dont think thats the standard here.

I do think the stereotype that irish people are generally very funny is true though.

Verywell Mind stresses that because stereotypes are based on such deeply ingrained beliefs, formed by social networks and your environment, it can be difficult to even recognize and acknowledge them. ADVERTISEMENT You should ask yourself some basic provocative questions that challenge your firmly-held beliefs about other groups of people, like: Where did your beliefs come from? What exact assumptions do you have about specific groups of people? How do you feel when someone from one of those groups doesn’t fit those stereotypes? Are you complimenting a person because of who they are or who you think they are?

#7 USA I think (hope) Americans are still viewed as extremely helpful on an individual basis. For example if your luggage pops open accidentally on the New York subway all the American bystanders will help you pick up the things that fell out. People in Paris on the metro or London on the tube wouldn't do that.

#8 Hong Kong We're hardworking, good at math, warm and friendly, and have good food.

#9 South Korea We are good at video games.



Also we look attractive and dress stylishly (mostly due to Kpop).

Becoming more aware of the language you use can also help you move toward a more nuanced view of the world. “Avoid using absolute statements and jumping to conclusions based on a characteristic, even if you think it is a positive one. For instance, remind yourself when you see a picture of a celebrity or a stranger on the street that what they look like doesn’t determine how they should or should not behave,” Verywell Mind suggests. But probably the best thing you can do is to set your ego and preconceived notions aside, go out there, and meet lots of different people from varying backgrounds. A bit of open-mindedness can give you a far deeper appreciation of the world and life as a whole than sticking to overly simplistic assumptions.

#10 Germany People say we are punctual. When I‘m punctual I have to wait 10 minutes for the others tho.

#11 Canada We have a reputation as being nice and friendly.

#12 Sweden Apparently our language sounds like we're singing.

We asked the author of the thread for their thoughts as to why stereotypes persist, as well as how people can move past the assumptions they have about other countries and cultures. According to u/Grouchy_Welder8068, the issue mainly lies with the media. "Primarily modern (especially Western) films or shows use stereotypes to establish genre or characters most viewers will recognise to be from X country/culture," they said. "I personally like to defy my country stereotypes. I generally enjoy challenging societal norms or expectations, so I would encourage more people to do the same. If people make it clear they don't follow X stereotype, naturally, they'll get less stereotyped," u/Grouchy_Welder8068 told Bored Panda.

#13 England We love queueing and drinking tea.

#14 Portugal In countries with big Portuguese communities, people usually say Portuguese are a hardworking, humble folk. For tourists coming here, it's more on the line of people being very warm and hospitable.

#15 Indonesia YouTube tutorials that solve the most specific technical issues in just a few minutes, or explain math/science concepts better than actual teachers/professors.

We also asked the author why they started the online discussion in the first place. They were open about the fact that it was mostly curiosity that drove them. "Nothing much besides curiosity to be honest," they said. "I'm very interested in social science, so I sometimes do similar for my self-interests in hobbies," u/Grouchy_Welder8068 shared. According to them, their thread resonated with some people because their question "requires people to think deeper into how the world perceives the country their identity is with, so it piques curiosity." They added: "I personally enjoy studying society, so I do hope more people begin criticising or challenging modern media texts."

#16 Brazil That we will find a way to control any object, of any size, of any weight, flawlessly and beautifully with our feet. Yet I can't even dribble past a cone.

#17 USA Apparently we have very white teeth.

#18 Finland We don't waste words. Say what you want to say, silence is golden.



Personal space and privacy are a given. Being quiet isn't rude, not everyone has to be extroverted.

What are some of the most widespread positive and negative stereotypes that people tend to have about your country or culture, dear Pandas? How do you feel when you hear these stereotypes, and how do you react? If you feel like sharing your experiences, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#19 India Our food is great , and we are welcoming are the only two that have withstood the test of time along with a few others.

#20 USA Americans will generally invite a new friend over for dinner, even if they don’t have a lot of food. Make extra biscuits, whatever it takes.

#21 Finland That we're trustworthy.

#22 India That Indian women own 11% of gold that’s more gold than any other government or entity which is true.

#23 Spain It's either heavy party-goers who take a siesta or deeply rooted devout Catholics.



Often, both at the same time.

#24 Canada, USA, UK For Canada, the prominent good stereotype is that we are nice.



For the US, the prominent good stereotype is that we get stuff done. (Who can? Ameri-can!)



For the UK, the prominent good stereotype is that we are stoic in the face of adversity. ('Tis but a scratch!).

#25 USA That "Southern Hospitality" is a real thing around here. Sometimes.. It is, but no, the only thing your getting is a trip to the hospital for stepping on my yard. Anywhere else, I'd say we're friendly and easy to talk to. Just not in my house.

#26 USA That we are easy going , are approachable in terms of talking to strangers , we say thank you a lot ..

#27 Scotland Brave.

#28 Germany That we are industrious and punctual.

#29 USA Casual culture. Free water with ice. People hold doors open for each other.

#30 Philippines Filipinos are mostly nurses? It shows that Filipinos will care for you. Families don’t put their elderly parents in nursing homes.

#31 Dominican Republic Good at baseball and funny.

#32 Indonesia We're warm and friendly.

#33 Finland I believe the one stereotype is that Finns deliver on our promises.

#34 Poland We're very hospitable and friendly.