Married Lady Returns From Leave To A Second “Hubby,” Shocked As Coworker Told People They’re Hitched

ADVERTISEMENT

When you are fresh out of university and start working in corporate, many things can be pretty baffling. After all, this is where you get to meet people from all walks of life, and some of them can be unbelievably weird, to say the least.

Speaking of strange coworkers, this woman returned from her leave only to find out that a random colleague had been telling everyone that they were married. One day, she couldn’t help but snap at him out of frustration, but little did she know that it would turn the tide against her! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The corporate world can be pretty challenging, especially when dealing with all sorts of strange coworkers

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had gone on leave for a few months, but after returning, she learned that a coworker had been lying to everyone that they were married

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alison Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, she just lost her cool and snapped at him in front of everyone, saying that she was not his wife and he should stop lying about it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alison Green

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy was in shock, but the poster was distressed as she had exposed him and wondered whether people would even believe her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alison Green

Much to her dismay, the management’s attitude towards her changed after the outburst, which made her quit the company and find a different one

Today, we dive into a creepy corporate drama that the original poster (OP) was caught in. She had taken a few months off to look after her parents, but when she returned, she found out something really weird. A random coworker had told everyone that they were married, when in reality, she had never even dated him; rather, she barely even knew the guy.

Obviously, she went and spoke about it with her boss, but she tried to be discreet for his sake. Oh, what a kind lady! Now, while the manager ensured they wouldn’t be in the same team, she couldn’t help but run into him one day. The poor poster was at her wits’ end because of the rumors, so she just snapped at him in front of everyone, screaming that she wasn’t his wife.

The guy went into shock but scampered away really fast in embarrassment. However, OP could feel people looking down on her over the meltdown, but you can’t really blame her for snapping like that. After all, she had a husband of 10 years, and all this was just absurd. Unfortunately, she sensed that her outburst had changed even the higher management’s attitude towards her.

In the end, she couldn’t really take the hostile work environment, and she was forced to quit against her will. Lucky for her, she found a better place than the previous toxic one, but she still saw the creepy man in town from time to time. This really alarmed netizens, as many felt that OP might be being stalked without her even knowing about it.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, we can never know if it’s true, but to get deeper insights into the corporate world, Bored Panda got in touch with HR specialist Nicola Dias. She warned that this was not just workplace gossip; rather, it was a massive boundary violation that should have been shut down the minute it started.

“One employee crossed a serious line by inventing a personal relationship that the other person never agreed to. Even if there was no flirting or physical behavior, it’s still not okay. This messes with someone’s identity, reputation, and sense of safety at work. The fact that the company didn’t take any action against the man just seems highly unprofessional,” Nicola emphasized.

Our expert believes that such false rumors create invisible stress, undermine trust, drain cognitive resources, and slowly push people out. Moreover, she also explained that it can quietly wreck both an employee’s sense of safety and their ability to do their job well, even if nothing “official” ever happens. Basically, it can also affect the whole organization’s performance.

“When something so serious happens, HR should never brush it off as an awkward personal drama. The most important step is to believe the employee and take their complaint seriously. They should also document everything right away, even if they hope it’ll be a quick fix. But majorly, they should ensure that they put a stop to it,” she advised.

It seems like this company’s HR really failed the poster, but I am glad she ended up in a better place at least. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens were aghast at the creepy guy, and some warned her that he may even be stalking her without her knowledge