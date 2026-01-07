Man Suspects Wife’s Up To Something, Sees Red Flags As She Spends Her Time With Lesbian “Bestie”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage is complicated because the challenges keep coming, and the bond doesn’t last if the couple doesn’t fight them as a team. There are many things that can break it up in a moment, but some folks still decide to stay and work on it.

Speaking of marriages, this one was on the rocks as the wife was getting intensely attached to her new best friend and completely ignoring her husband. However, it was their daughters’ words that ultimately made her realize her fault. Scroll down to find out whether it was just a mistake or something more!

Some folks don’t realize that cheating is cheating, whether it be physical or emotional

The poster and his wife have been together for 20 years, and recently she took up ballet classes, but got really close with the instructor

Image credits: Shakapoopoo1972

She became her new best friend, and the two started doing everything together, while the poster felt utterly neglected by her

Image credits: Shakapoopoo1972

Whenever anyone tried to reason with the poster’s wife that her new “bestie” was a lesbian, she always denied it and even had a huge fight with her husband over it

Image credits: Shakapoopoo1972

When the frustrated poster asked what his daughters felt, they revealed that they didn’t like the woman, as she manipulated their mom

Image credits: Shakapoopoo1972

He told them to repeat everything to their mom, and apparently, it made her realize how toxic her “bestie” really was

Image credits: Shakapoopoo1972

The poster updated that things were looking hopeful for them, and the couple was also going to try therapy to fix what was broken

Today, we dive into a super wild story as the original poster (OP) tells us how his wife started ballet classes and got really close with the instructor (Racheal). In fact, the two started spending so much time together that OP felt completely neglected by her. They would have sleepovers at each other’s houses and even slept in the same bed.

The poster was really bothered that his wife was doing everything with her that she had promised she would do with him. He felt that Racheal was a lesbian who was love bombing her. However, whenever anyone brought up this topic, the wife always claimed that her friend preferred men, not women. It even led to a massive argument between the troubled couple.

The frustrated poster finally turned to his two daughters (14 and 12 years of age) and asked them what they actually felt about Racheal. He was under the impression that they liked her, but the truth came tumbling out that they didn’t. Even the two felt that the woman was extremely manipulative towards their mom and was trying to steal her away from them.

Well, OP made them repeat everything to their mother, and he slowly watched the color drain from her face as they did. Apparently, she realized her mistake as she had also started suspecting that Racheal was indeed a lesbian. While the couple planned to go to therapy, netizens couldn’t shake off the feeling that the wife had cheated not just emotionally but physically as well.

It’s funny how some people feel that emotional infidelity is not really cheating when it can actually ruin a relationship. Experts also stress that it can really mess with a person, as they might develop trust issues, which leads to conflict and tension. Moreover, it can make the betrayed partner feel emotionally vulnerable, sparking stress and anxiety.

The guy was also pretty hurt that she was neglecting him. While we know that being ignored can trigger loneliness, research suggests that it can even lead to unhealthy obsessive thinking, which can be exhausting. It further elaborates that neglect can cause changes in the part of the brain responsible for detecting pain: the anterior cingulate cortex.

As a result, the person may experience physical symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, high blood pressure, digestive problems, and diabetes. Ugh, that sounds truly awful, doesn’t it? He must have reached a breaking point when he decided to talk to his daughters about it. However, it helped reveal how manipulative the woman was.

Even experts emphasize that love bombing, passive-aggressive compliments, and isolating the person from their close ones are all classic signs of a master manipulator. Studies also claim that sometimes, it can be so subtle that the victim doesn’t even realize that they are being manipulated; rather, they start questioning their own perception of the matter.

Well, I am happy that OP was able to resolve things, but netizens insisted that there was physical infidelity as well. Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments!

Although netizens were glad that the poster was so hopeful, many pointed out that his wife had clearly had an affair with the woman

Reddit comment screenshot about man suspects wife, user Humble_Nobody2884 praises asking kids' opinion and support

Reddit comment screenshot saying he lost interest when man suspects wife sharing a bed with lesbian bestie

Screenshot of Reddit comment about man suspects wife up to something, noting red flags as she spends time with her friend

Screenshot of Reddit comment about man suspects wife, noting sleeping in marital bed as a red flag with lesbian bestie

Reddit comment screenshot by MonsterMaud about a husband hating hobbies, man suspects wife

Reddit comment screenshot about parenting and ferrets, man suspects wife, red flags, lesbian bestie

Reddit comment screenshot from Man suspects wife thread: user laughs saying perimenopause doesn't last a couple of months