Wife Mopes At B-Day Party As Hubs Is Busy, Mad After He Shows Up And Drags Her Home For A “Surprise”

ADVERTISEMENT

My 25th birthday was probably the best one ever because my childhood friend traveled all the way from Sweden to surprise me. I think it was to make up for my 24th one, which was the worst because I had a massive fight with my ex.

Speaking of birthdays, not everyone has a knack for planning the perfect surprise, just like this man. First, he told his wife that he had plans for her special day, then he ended up crashing her party and dragging her home. Scroll down to find out how all the drama unfolded!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Unfortunately, not everyone has a knack for pulling off the best birthday surprise plan

Wife mopes as husband paints at birthday party, distracted man at table with art supplies

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster wanted to give a special surprise to his wife on her 30th birthday, as she always celebrated his birthdays

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes at b-day party shown as black text excerpt on white background about a surprise 30th birthday

Wife mopes at b-day party: white text block about making a gift and taking art lessons

Image credits: SameMoment9895

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes while husband in party hat sits on couch checking phone amid balloons and a gift box

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He secretly learned art from their friend, and acted as if he was busy on her birthday, but after she left, he decorated the house

Wife mopes at b-day party, note describing husband's surprise plan with cake, decorations and flowers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes at birthday party, sitting alone and upset while husband is busy and distant

Image credits: SameMoment9895

Sad wife mopes at birthday party wearing pink cone hat, leaning on table among empty glasses

Image credits: nimito / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since he didn’t tell her about returning home, she went partying with her work friends, but he showed up there and dragged her home

Wife mopes at birthday party in restaurant, friends eat cake and open presents while husband watches, tense scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes at birthday party, looking sad and withdrawn as husband arrives and leads her home after a surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes at b-day party captioned over a gray text box about marital conflict and sleeping on the couch

Image credits: SameMoment9895

However, once they returned, she burst into tears and continued avoiding him, but he still couldn’t figure out that he had ruined her birthday

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares a story about his wife’s birthday and how it sparked a conflict between the two. Well, she always threw him the best parties, so he decided to return the magic on her 30th birthday. He planned a surprise with just the two of them, and even took classes from their artist friend (Jimmy) to make something for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she did wonder why he was spending so much time with their friend, she was not really upset by it. Things went downhill when he told her a week before that he had plans with Jimmy on her birthday. However, when she left for work, he decorated the place, got a cake, flowers, and other gifts as well, but he didn’t tell her that she was supposed to come home at some time.

Since she was under the impression that OP was spending time with Jimmy, she went partying with her work friends. After hours of waiting and no response to his calls, the poster tracked her location and went to bring her home. When he got there, he saw that although they were celebrating her, his wife seemed very sad, so he dragged her home.

She was completely silent on the cab ride home, but after reaching the house, the poor woman broke down in tears. Well, she had been sleeping on the couch ever since and avoiding him. However, the guy still couldn’t figure out what he did wrong, or rather, that he threw the worst surprise ever by making her feel that he forgot about her birthday in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife mopes in car after birthday party, looking upset while husband drives after surprise

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks instantly called out the man for being insensitive and planning a horrible surprise for his wife. To get deeper insights into the matter, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor, for an interview. She first elaborated about how prolonged vagueness, albeit well-intentioned, can really mess with a partner’s head.

“Our brains hate uncertainty, especially when it comes from someone we love. When things don’t add up, the partner who’s left guessing often starts feeling anxious, overthinking everything, and quietly filling in the blanks with worst-case explanations. The big thing to remember is that good intentions don’t erase emotional impact,” she added.

Besides, our expert pointed out that it’s a bad idea to make a person miserable on their birthday so that they will be extra happy after the surprise is revealed. She stressed that the planner barely thinks about the emotional impact this “birthday misery” can have on the person. On this emotionally loaded day, being sidelined can trigger a deep sense of rejection, Prof. Lobo explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also conversed with her about why the wife might feel safer withdrawing rather than confronting her husband directly in this case. She narrated, “Pulling back protects her from emotional overload, from being misunderstood or dismissed, and from having to explain feelings she hasn’t fully sorted out yet.”

“For someone more introverted or conflict-avoidant, distance can be a way to regain control and emotional safety before engaging again,” Prof. Lobo summed up. Well, I hope the guy realized the mistake he made and apologized to her. Many netizens also felt that it was very controlling how he dragged her out of the party. Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online gave him a harsh reality check that making his wife miserable before the big surprise was the worst plan ever

Reddit screenshot of long comment criticizing husband in Wife mopes at b-day party story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising apology after wife mopes at birthday party when husband plans a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot asking why husband didn't join group and why wife mopes at b-day party

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about wife mopes at b-day party, commenters call husband YTA and criticize him

Reddit screenshot of Onyx_G comment criticizing wife mopes at birthday party, advising to reserve surprise time

Reddit comment YTA criticizing husband, saying wife mopes at b-day party and should have been brought home

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot questioning whether wife mopes at b-day party was kidnapped or unhappy, user says not enough info.