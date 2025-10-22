43 Times Animals Looked So Purely Happy, It Should Be A Prescription For Bad Days
Have you ever found yourself looking for something to cheer you up when you're feeling blue? Well, if you do, just know that since animals are proven to be good for mental health, you can always opt for their content.
For example, this piece that's full of pet pics. To be more specific, it's full of happy pets. We aim to bring at least a sliver of joy to your day, no matter if it's good or bad — after all, cute animals have never hurt anyone, have they?

New Home, New Smile! Our Pup's First Grin 🐶✨
A 15-Minute-Old Lamb To Brighten Your Day 🥰
A Happy Smile For A Happy Good Boy
Most of the people you will meet in your life love animals. Those who are not fond of them usually have a good reason for that. They might have experienced some trauma with them back in the day, they might feel sensory overload due to intense smells and behaviors, or it might be just the way they’re wired. Either way, a person who doesn’t like at least some kind of animal is a relatively rare one.
Overall, people tend to love animals, especially their pets, for various reasons. If we were to mention some of them, the list would include things like contribution towards emotional stability, positive lifestyle changes, empathy coming from pets (and towards them), to name a few. Everyone has their own reason, as is the case with pretty much everything else in life.
Here’s Celeste And Her Best Smile
😼🧢
Best Day Ever!
Essentially, if you spend some time around animals, this won’t surprise you – they can significantly improve people’s wellbeing and mental health. So, that’s just another reason to love them.
They do so by providing companionship, which can be especially important for folks who feel lonely. They also provide people with a sense of purpose – feeling parental, or responsible for someone, can make people believe that they have something worthy going on in their life.
Bubble Head
Eyes Dont Lie 🤣
This Is Carl. He Thinks He Is The Baby
More possibilities for social interactions are also something that pets bring to an individual's life. For example, by walking their dog, a person has a chance to get to know their neighbors and other owners, and to go to pet-focused events, and we already know how important social life is for one’s wellbeing.
And these are just a few examples of how including animals in your day-to-day life can improve your life. But have you ever thought about how humans in their lives influence animals’ wellbeing? Are they even capable of feeling anything other than happiness?
My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes
Happiest Cat You Will See
"When you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you"....
We Got The 3 To Pose
Of course they do. Well, there’s no specific scientific guarantee of that, but given the context of what’s known about animal emotions, such a speculative conclusion can definitely be drawn.
You see, animals have similar neurological processes to humans, which suggests that if we can experience happiness, so can they, right?
My Pudding
Yeah, I know I look ridiculous, but Mum thinks it's cute.....
Our Happy Little Baby
With Nearly 900 Puppers At Our Sanctuary Sara Morocco We Are Greeted Daily By Happy Smiling Pups. Here Are Just A Few Of Our Smiling Street Rescues
After all, it’s clear they can feel feelings such as fear, so happiness isn’t that much different, apart from the fact that it’s driven by positive experiences instead of negative ones.
So, today we’re serving you a full list of very happy-looking animals that were shared in the dedicated community of r/AnimalsBeingHappy. We hope that this list will bring you just as much happiness as those little creatures are experiencing!
Mocha Loving His Outside Time, Despite Fighting Cancer
you fight on Mocha - a big hug from me coming your way.....
Oakley Being A Baby 🐶
Stella Was Happy About Her First Haircut She Looks So Proud Dog Her Self
Is She Pretty Or Not
I is in fight mode.....turn on MMA for me please.....
Warm Blanket :)
Stop Human I Know I’m Handsome
😩😩
Our Bestest Boy Turns 9 Today
Prettier😍
What A Good Boy 💕
George And His Toy Shelf
Ran Across This Super Cute Cat Pic. Do You Think It’s Cute Too?
1.5 Years, First Time He Ever Jumped On My Lap
Perfect Circle!
Lovely
Home Is Where You Find Someone's Back To Sleep On
Little Sharkeh
Orphaned Brown Bear
well hello there.....are you sure you're an orphan? Not sure I want to meet your mum!
My Baby Marceline ❤️
Peek-A-Boo!
Milo Was Pretty Happy I Obeyed The Sign!
Found This Little Dude And He Follows Me Everyday, I Think Hes Happy With Me
he looks so worried....and young to be away from his feline mum......
Isaac Is Loving The New Grain Delivery
He can't weasel out of this one.......oom tish.......
Happy Husky
Meet Our Dogs
Romeo Being Quite The Gentleman
Happy Lion
mmm..Superman....come on down, I won't bite......I might gnaw a little though.....
My Happy Puppy :)
