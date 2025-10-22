Most of the people you will meet in your life love animals. Those who are not fond of them usually have a good reason for that. They might have experienced some trauma with them back in the day, they might feel sensory overload due to intense smells and behaviors, or it might be just the way they’re wired. Either way, a person who doesn’t like at least some kind of animal is a relatively rare one.

Overall, people tend to love animals, especially their pets, for various reasons. If we were to mention some of them, the list would include things like contribution towards emotional stability, positive lifestyle changes, empathy coming from pets (and towards them), to name a few. Everyone has their own reason, as is the case with pretty much everything else in life.