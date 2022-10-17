Humans are intricate creatures; we’re all made of roughly the same parts, yet among nearly 8 billion of us, you won’t find a person like yourself. Just think about it: we’re almost ready to jump for joy when we meet someone who shares our interests or has the same tolerance for spicy foods. 

That said, have you ever wondered why we like what we like? Well, societal influences and genes play a vital role in determining our traits, actions, and preferences. For instance, some folks are fond of classical music, whereas others are at their happiest when they listen to the Top 40; some of us are great at math, while others have struggled with comprehending educational material for their entire lives. The list could go on and on – however, what’s interesting is that those preferences are not always mundane and banal, and sometimes we find ourselves liking the strangest things ever. 

What’s a weird smell you’re willing to admit you like?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities and asked its members to reveal what odd smells they secretly like. The thread has managed to receive nearly 34K upvotes, as well as 36.2K comments and intriguing answers.

More info: Reddit

#1

The Smell Of Matches After The Flame Goes Out

Matches after the flame goes out

makeful , Bastian Report

#2

The Smell Of A Hot Parking Lot When It First Starts To Rain

Hot parking lot when it first starts to rain

TheUSForestService , Rene Schwietzke Report

Vanessa Wanner
Vanessa Wanner
Community Member
1 hour ago

Petrichor

#3

The Smell Of Old Books

The Smell Of Old Books old books

I got my hands on a book from 1743 - a gift from an old lady who wanted to throw it away (!!!) and this was really amazing smell.

Ill_Literature2240 , David Flores Report

actaeon cross
actaeon cross
Community Member
26 minutes ago

My boyfriend just bought a vintage book from a used store and I immediately asked to smell it. He called me weird lol

#4

That Smell When You Walk Into A Hotel With A Pool

That smell when you walk into a hotel with a pool

EducationAlone1663 , Pedro Szekely Report

CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
1 hour ago

That would be chlorine.

#5

The Smell Of The Inside Binding Of A New Paperback Book

The inside binding of a new paperback book. It smells so clean.

MrLanesLament , aehdeschaine Report

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Old books also smell great but in a different way.

#6

The Smell Of Sharpies

sharpie permanent markers. i've always liked the smell of them since i was a little kid and i don't know why. it's like the smell activates all of my senses

peppapigscocaine , Mike Mozart Report

Jocie (she/they)
Jocie (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok so i'm not the only one-

#7

The Smell Of Water In Boat-Based Rides At Theme Parks

The smell of the water in boat-based rides at theme parks

EarthSmart3573 , simon17964 Report

#8

The Smell Of Water Coming Out Of A Garden Hose

Water coming out of a garden hose. The combination of polyurethane and the metallic ozoneness of the water is heaven.

coffeebuzzbuzzz , Paula Whidden Report

#9

The Smell Of Other People’s Houses

I dont know if this counts, where I used to live is very common to hug people all the time, and if I have been in someone's home before, the place would have a particular smell, and almost everytime I would hug them, they would smell like their home. It always felt good to make that association, it was comforting somehow.

Montpierce , Bradford Fults Report

#10

The Smell Of Sawdust

Sawdust

Conscious_Art_9134 , Andreanna Moya Photography Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I like this but when the sawdust is originally being generated by a power tool.

#11

The Smell Of Paper

Ah, back in the old days, the smell of papers that the teacher handed out that were fresh off those old hand-cranked mimeograph machines. The solvent. Mmmm.

whazzup_bitches , stacyinbody Report

#12

The Smell Of The Smoke Fireworks Leave Behind

The smoke fireworks leave behind. One of my favorite smells.

iambender0811 , zyxwvuu Report

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cordite. Lovely smell. Used to get it from old-fashioned cap-guns.

#13

The Smell Of Timothy Hay

Not sure if it qualifies as weird, but the smell of Timothy Hay is very pleasant to me.

ToTheMax47 , Wendy Harman Report

zak
zak
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Fresh hay does smell really good. Almost as good as freshly cut grass 👍

#14

The Smell Of Cooked White Rice

The smell of cooked white rice

VehicleInitial6249 , randychiu Report

#15

The Smell Of New Tires

New tires in the shop

SuvenPan , Riley Report

#16

The Smell Of WD-40

WD-40

After_Homework_8654 , Mike Mozart Report

#17

The Smell Of Freshly Opened Tennis Balls

Freshly opened tennis balls, the smell of AC right when it turns on in a car on a hot day, the smell of a Home Depot or Lowes, cat fur right after they clean it.

aztechfilm , superscheeli Report

#18

The Smell Of Pool Floats

Pvc pool toys when you're unfolding them before you blow them up

NoticeWhenUAreHappy , Secard Pools Report

#19

The Smell Of Brand-New Tech Gadgets

The Smell Of Brand-New Tech Gadgets The smell of brand new tech gadgets. It smells technology.
Whenever I buy a new mouse or keyboard (it is especially true for logitech products I don't know if it is a general thing) I sniff them as long as I can detect that sweet plastic-y, ultra clean smelling goodness.

bobisz Report

#20

The Clean Laundry Smell From External Dryer Vents

That clean laundry smell from external dryer vents.

CrimsonSuede , Finn Terman Frederiksen Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Yes!

#21

The Smell Of Chlorhexidine

Chlorhexidine

DocFishFight , John Loo Report

Jocie (she/they)
Jocie (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

what?

#22

The Smell Of The Basement

I love the smell of basement- which I don't know if is weird, but I'm the only one I know who likes it.

AmeliaUsesReddit , Kim Siever Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me too. Or musty house siding. I can't get enough.

#23

The Smell Of That Blue Copy Ink From Grade School

Fired cap gun.....and that blue copy ink from grade school.

mienshin , Patrick Hoesly Report

#24

The Smell Of Whiteboard Markers

White board markers. And single use lenses wipes. Honestly anything chemical smelling.

Excellent_Donkey8067 , Ivan Radic Report

#25

The Smell Of Chlorine

Chlorine. Reminds me of hotel swimming pools.

You've all pointed out that it's pee I'm smelling, and I'm cool with that. Still like the smell

Thejudojeff Report

#26

The Smell Of A Dog

The smell of my dog, ik it sounds weird but he smells like coffee and I like coffee.

ActuallyJustADude Report

Vanessa Wanner
Vanessa Wanner
Community Member
1 hour ago

My dog smells like fritos corn chips

#27

The Smell Of Dirty Hair

My own dirty hair. It’s oddly comforting.


Other people have also commented on it… but positively.

Existing-As-A-Woman Report

#28

The Smell Of Fresh Asphalt

Fresh asphalt...also gasoline

hotmixasphalt , Toshiyuki IMAI Report

#29

The Smell Of Disney VHS Cases

I remember liking the smell of Disney VHS cases

AtlUtdGold , Marian Ladiona Report

#30

The Smell Of Church Candles

Church candles. You know when you walk into a church and they're burning those long tapered white/off-white candles? And there's that indistinct-but-waxy scent wafting through the air.

That scent.

SilverShadow5 Report

#31

The Smell Of Windex

Windex

AlessandroTheGr8 Report

#32

The Smell Of Home Depot

The smell of Home Depot

lanuevagringa , Mike Mozart Report

#33

The Smell Of A Bird Pet

The Smell Of A Bird Pet I love how my bird smells.

I have a green cheek conure and he hangs out with me all the time. He's hand-trained and hangs out with me constantly unless it's time for bed or when I'm at work (which he then goes in his cage). He doesn't mind when I bring him up to my face and just give him a big 'ol whiff. I give him bird chop (which is basically a mix bird-friendly veggies, grains, and a few seeds) and he smells like a pleasant combination of mixed veggies and a feather pillow.

He's a needy little thing but I love him. He loves popcorn, sunflower seeds, and riding my dog around

Edit: Hahaha you guys are great. A few more facts for those who asked:

His name is Apple but has multiple nicknames: Appie slice, Cash money, apple tart, apple cider vinegar, appie sauce, and Gregory when you're feeling nasty.

- Appie slice wants anything in your hand. Doesn't matter what it is, he'll demand it

- Cash Money knows the sound of food no matter what it's in, but he'll come running. You're simply holding his food for him while he gets to you

- Gregory doesn't fly often. He's very lazy and I usually throw him in the air to get him to fly (exercise) a bit. He flock calls when he wants a ride. He literally has two modes of transportation and refuses to use them:l Hence riding anyone he can, including the dog

- Appie sauce is generally very quiet but does give kisses with kissy noises (muah muah)

- The dogs name is Wren, she's a sweetheart and gets bullied by Apple Cider Vinegar, which is how he got that nickname

Pet Tax: https://imgur.com/a/94f95dE

appleciderfox , Eric Sonstroem Report

#34

The Smell From Behind The Ears And The Sides Of The Nostrils

When I rub my finger behind my ears or the sides of my nostrils. Whatever glands are there, as I get older, produce a smell that for some disgusting reason is pleasant to me.

Luke_starkiller34 , Tricia Report

#35

The Smell Of A Hot Computer

The smell of a hot computer.
It gives a melting plastic stench, reminds me of the computer lab class back in middle school.
Use to goof off in there on the daily and try not to get caught. Good times

B_freeoni Report

#36

The Smell Of Certain Women's Sweat

I'm not 100% how to say this but certain women's sweat. It's like I can smell the pheromones. Kind of like how women like a guy who has a good Musk sometimes.

anon , Ivan Radic Report

