“What’s a weird smell you’re willing to admit you like?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities and asked its members to reveal what odd smells they secretly like. The thread has managed to receive nearly 34K upvotes, as well as 36.2K comments and intriguing answers.

That said, have you ever wondered why we like what we like? Well, societal influences and genes play a vital role in determining our traits, actions, and preferences. For instance, some folks are fond of classical music, whereas others are at their happiest when they listen to the Top 40; some of us are great at math, while others have struggled with comprehending educational material for their entire lives. The list could go on and on – however, what’s interesting is that those preferences are not always mundane and banal, and sometimes we find ourselves liking the strangest things ever.

Humans are intricate creatures; we’re all made of roughly the same parts, yet among nearly 8 billion of us, you won’t find a person like yourself. Just think about it: we’re almost ready to jump for joy when we meet someone who shares our interests or has the same tolerance for spicy foods.

#1 The Smell Of Matches After The Flame Goes Out Matches after the flame goes out

#2 The Smell Of A Hot Parking Lot When It First Starts To Rain Hot parking lot when it first starts to rain

#3 The Smell Of Old Books old books



I got my hands on a book from 1743 - a gift from an old lady who wanted to throw it away (!!!) and this was really amazing smell.

#4 That Smell When You Walk Into A Hotel With A Pool That smell when you walk into a hotel with a pool

#5 The Smell Of The Inside Binding Of A New Paperback Book The inside binding of a new paperback book. It smells so clean.

#6 The Smell Of Sharpies sharpie permanent markers. i’ve always liked the smell of them since i was a little kid and i don’t know why. it’s like the smell activates all of my senses

#7 The Smell Of Water In Boat-Based Rides At Theme Parks The smell of the water in boat-based rides at theme parks





#8 The Smell Of Water Coming Out Of A Garden Hose Water coming out of a garden hose. The combination of polyurethane and the metallic ozoneness of the water is heaven.

#9 The Smell Of Other People’s Houses I dont know if this counts, where I used to live is very common to hug people all the time, and if I have been in someone's home before, the place would have a particular smell, and almost everytime I would hug them, they would smell like their home. It always felt good to make that association, it was comforting somehow.

#10 The Smell Of Sawdust Sawdust

#11 The Smell Of Paper Ah, back in the old days, the smell of papers that the teacher handed out that were fresh off those old hand-cranked mimeograph machines. The solvent. Mmmm.

#12 The Smell Of The Smoke Fireworks Leave Behind The smoke fireworks leave behind. One of my favorite smells.

#13 The Smell Of Timothy Hay Not sure if it qualifies as weird, but the smell of Timothy Hay is very pleasant to me.

#14 The Smell Of Cooked White Rice The smell of cooked white rice

#15 The Smell Of New Tires New tires in the shop

#16 The Smell Of WD-40 WD-40

#17 The Smell Of Freshly Opened Tennis Balls Freshly opened tennis balls, the smell of AC right when it turns on in a car on a hot day, the smell of a Home Depot or Lowes, cat fur right after they clean it.

#18 The Smell Of Pool Floats Pvc pool toys when you're unfolding them before you blow them up

#19 The Smell Of Brand-New Tech Gadgets The smell of brand new tech gadgets. It smells technology.

Whenever I buy a new mouse or keyboard (it is especially true for logitech products I don't know if it is a general thing) I sniff them as long as I can detect that sweet plastic-y, ultra clean smelling goodness.

#20 The Clean Laundry Smell From External Dryer Vents That clean laundry smell from external dryer vents.

#21 The Smell Of Chlorhexidine Chlorhexidine

#22 The Smell Of The Basement I love the smell of basement- which I don't know if is weird, but I'm the only one I know who likes it.

#23 The Smell Of That Blue Copy Ink From Grade School Fired cap gun.....and that blue copy ink from grade school.

#24 The Smell Of Whiteboard Markers White board markers. And single use lenses wipes. Honestly anything chemical smelling.





#25 The Smell Of Chlorine Chlorine. Reminds me of hotel swimming pools.



You've all pointed out that it's pee I'm smelling, and I'm cool with that. Still like the smell

#26 The Smell Of A Dog The smell of my dog, ik it sounds weird but he smells like coffee and I like coffee.

#27 The Smell Of Dirty Hair My own dirty hair. It’s oddly comforting.





Other people have also commented on it… but positively.







#28 The Smell Of Fresh Asphalt Fresh asphalt...also gasoline

#29 The Smell Of Disney VHS Cases I remember liking the smell of Disney VHS cases

#30 The Smell Of Church Candles Church candles. You know when you walk into a church and they're burning those long tapered white/off-white candles? And there's that indistinct-but-waxy scent wafting through the air.



That scent.

#31 The Smell Of Windex Windex

#32 The Smell Of Home Depot The smell of Home Depot

#33 The Smell Of A Bird Pet I love how my bird smells.



I have a green cheek conure and he hangs out with me all the time. He's hand-trained and hangs out with me constantly unless it's time for bed or when I'm at work (which he then goes in his cage). He doesn't mind when I bring him up to my face and just give him a big 'ol whiff. I give him bird chop (which is basically a mix bird-friendly veggies, grains, and a few seeds) and he smells like a pleasant combination of mixed veggies and a feather pillow.



He's a needy little thing but I love him. He loves popcorn, sunflower seeds, and riding my dog around



Edit: Hahaha you guys are great. A few more facts for those who asked:



His name is Apple but has multiple nicknames: Appie slice, Cash money, apple tart, apple cider vinegar, appie sauce, and Gregory when you're feeling nasty.



- Appie slice wants anything in your hand. Doesn't matter what it is, he'll demand it



- Cash Money knows the sound of food no matter what it's in, but he'll come running. You're simply holding his food for him while he gets to you



- Gregory doesn't fly often. He's very lazy and I usually throw him in the air to get him to fly (exercise) a bit. He flock calls when he wants a ride. He literally has two modes of transportation and refuses to use them:l Hence riding anyone he can, including the dog



- Appie sauce is generally very quiet but does give kisses with kissy noises (muah muah)



- The dogs name is Wren, she's a sweetheart and gets bullied by Apple Cider Vinegar, which is how he got that nickname



Pet Tax: https://imgur.com/a/94f95dE

#34 The Smell From Behind The Ears And The Sides Of The Nostrils When I rub my finger behind my ears or the sides of my nostrils. Whatever glands are there, as I get older, produce a smell that for some disgusting reason is pleasant to me.

#35 The Smell Of A Hot Computer The smell of a hot computer.

It gives a melting plastic stench, reminds me of the computer lab class back in middle school.

Use to goof off in there on the daily and try not to get caught. Good times