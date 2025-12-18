Lady Makes Nasty Comments About Thin Friend, Gets Mad As He Claps Back With An Overweight Insult

ADVERTISEMENT

Roasting someone is a fun way to make them laugh, but it can go wrong very quickly if it’s done in an insulting manner. There is a thin line between joking about a person’s characteristics or mannerisms and putting them down, which is what folks need to be aware of.

This is exactly why two college-goers got into a conflict when a woman body shamed a skinny guy, and was then shocked when he responded similarly. Unfortunately, the man was called out for his behavior despite doing the same thing she did.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Body shaming as a way to put down or insult someone hardly ever proves to be an effective way of handling things

Two friends sitting together indoors, one girl playfully roasting another while the other listens and smiles.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster had gone to a football watch party at a woman’s apartment, and she got mad when he insulted her favorite quarterback for being scrawny

Text discussing a girl crying after being roasted by a friend who insulted her during a college friend group conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet from a girl crying while roasting a friend with sharp insults during a tense conversation.

Girl crying while roasting friend with insults during a casual hangout among friends indoors.

Alt text: Girl crying while roasting friend with playful insults during a casual conversation about football decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background reads: Jan has a huge crush on Dylan and didn’t appreciate that I called him skinny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girl crying and roasting friend with insults during a heated emotional argument in a casual indoor setting.

Young girl and friend laughing and roasting each other with playful insults while holding red cups at a party

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman kept putting the man down for being thin by saying he was “built of twigs” and that he looked “malnourished”

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a girl reacting emotionally while roasting friend insults, highlighting personal feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girl crying while roasting friend with harsh insults during an emotional confrontation in a casual indoor setting.

Text excerpt showing a girl crying while roasting a friend with biting insults and snapping in frustration.

Text image showing a girl crying while roasting a friend with funny insults about lifting weights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text meme showing a girl crying after roasting a friend with a silent, sharp insult about weight gain and diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a girl cry roasting friend with harsh insults in a blunt, confrontational conversation.

Girl upset and crying while roasting friend with insults during heated argument on city street at night

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the man got mad at the woman for her continued roasting and started bodyshaming her back, which led her to burst into tears

Text message exchange showing a girl starting to cry after roasting friend with insults during argument.

Girl crying with make-up running as friends comfort her after roasting friend insults and harsh remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a girl crying after roasting friend with insults during a tense conversation.

Text on a white background discussing a girl crying after roasting a friend with insults and debating whether to apologize.

Text on white background stating a drunk girl crying after roasting a friend with harsh insults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text block explaining a drunk person's note about cleaning up a slurred argument for easier reading.

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy eventually left her party, but got called out by all of his friends for going too far, and they told him he needed to apologize

The man explained that he had been invited to a watch party at an acquaintance’s house and that everyone was having a good time and getting tipsy. The problem began when the OP insulted the host, Jan’s, favorite quarterback for being too scrawny, and she took that very personally.

Usually, experts state that when people take such situations to heart, it’s a sign that they’re projecting their doubts and insecurities. It could be that they lack the emotional tools to handle such discussions in a mature or reasonable way, and that lashing out is the only way they know how to cope with negative emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of moving on from the situation gracefully, the woman escalated things by insulting the OP’s body and saying that he seemed like he was “built of twigs.” She didn’t stop at that and kept roasting him about his size, just because of the comment that he had made about her favorite player.

At first, the poster tried to laugh the comments off, but the more jabs he received from the lady, the more he found himself losing his temper. Psychologists state that it can be very hurtful to receive such insults, but it’s important to understand that they are often coming from a place of insecurity and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Girl crying with tears on her face, emotionally distressed after roasting friend insults in a tense moment.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster tried his best to keep his cool, but eventually he couldn’t take it anymore and started giving Jan a taste of her own medicine. Since she was criticizing his body, he felt it was justified to do the same thing to her and call her out for being plus-size. This obviously didn’t go down well, and everyone at the party was shocked by his retorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan couldn’t handle the body shaming, and she burst into tears and had to be comforted by her friends. Even though the man had been hurt by the rude comments about his size and only wanted to get back at the woman, he was painted as the bad guy for doing the same thing to her.

What most people don’t seem to realize is that body shaming is never right and that insulting thin people can be equally as hurtful. Whenever someone is made to feel conscious about their size by comments from other people, it’s a form of bullying and should be stopped as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the man tried to fight fire with fire, his methods were effective enough to possibly make Jan more aware of her actions and how hurtful her words could be. Hopefully, she later took time to reflect on the situation and realized how rude she had been to the OP.

What are your thoughts on this story, and do you think the man did the right thing by insulting Jan back? Do let us know in the comments.

Most people sided with the poster, but some felt that he should have taken the high ground

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises not to dish insults if you cannot take it, reflecting girl-cry roasting friend insults.

Comment discussing sensitivity and roasting in a friend insult scenario with a girl reacting emotionally.

Text post discussing how a girl is crying while roasting a friend with insults, illustrating emotional conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about unfair insults, showing girl-cry-roasting-friend-insults theme in an online discussion.

Comment on social media post showing disagreement between friends with girl upset while roasting friend with insults online.

Text post showing a comment reply about not apologizing, related to girl cry roasting friend insults online discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment with user wumbolio responding NTA about a girl crying after roasting friend insults.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment saying a girl crying after roasting a friend with insults, emphasizing consequences of mocking appearance.

Screenshot of a forum comment defending a girl crying after roasting friend with witty insults.

Screenshot of an online comment showing a girl cry roasting friend insults about a conflict between two people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a girl crying while roasting a friend with insults about body image.