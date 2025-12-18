Lady Makes Nasty Comments About Thin Friend, Gets Mad As He Claps Back With An Overweight Insult
Roasting someone is a fun way to make them laugh, but it can go wrong very quickly if it’s done in an insulting manner. There is a thin line between joking about a person’s characteristics or mannerisms and putting them down, which is what folks need to be aware of.
This is exactly why two college-goers got into a conflict when a woman body shamed a skinny guy, and was then shocked when he responded similarly. Unfortunately, the man was called out for his behavior despite doing the same thing she did.
Body shaming as a way to put down or insult someone hardly ever proves to be an effective way of handling things
The poster had gone to a football watch party at a woman’s apartment, and she got mad when he insulted her favorite quarterback for being scrawny
The woman kept putting the man down for being thin by saying he was “built of twigs” and that he looked “malnourished”
Eventually, the man got mad at the woman for her continued roasting and started bodyshaming her back, which led her to burst into tears
Image credits: anon
The guy eventually left her party, but got called out by all of his friends for going too far, and they told him he needed to apologize
The man explained that he had been invited to a watch party at an acquaintance’s house and that everyone was having a good time and getting tipsy. The problem began when the OP insulted the host, Jan’s, favorite quarterback for being too scrawny, and she took that very personally.
Usually, experts state that when people take such situations to heart, it’s a sign that they’re projecting their doubts and insecurities. It could be that they lack the emotional tools to handle such discussions in a mature or reasonable way, and that lashing out is the only way they know how to cope with negative emotions.
Instead of moving on from the situation gracefully, the woman escalated things by insulting the OP’s body and saying that he seemed like he was “built of twigs.” She didn’t stop at that and kept roasting him about his size, just because of the comment that he had made about her favorite player.
At first, the poster tried to laugh the comments off, but the more jabs he received from the lady, the more he found himself losing his temper. Psychologists state that it can be very hurtful to receive such insults, but it’s important to understand that they are often coming from a place of insecurity and shouldn’t be taken seriously.
The poster tried his best to keep his cool, but eventually he couldn’t take it anymore and started giving Jan a taste of her own medicine. Since she was criticizing his body, he felt it was justified to do the same thing to her and call her out for being plus-size. This obviously didn’t go down well, and everyone at the party was shocked by his retorts.
Jan couldn’t handle the body shaming, and she burst into tears and had to be comforted by her friends. Even though the man had been hurt by the rude comments about his size and only wanted to get back at the woman, he was painted as the bad guy for doing the same thing to her.
What most people don’t seem to realize is that body shaming is never right and that insulting thin people can be equally as hurtful. Whenever someone is made to feel conscious about their size by comments from other people, it’s a form of bullying and should be stopped as soon as possible.
Although the man tried to fight fire with fire, his methods were effective enough to possibly make Jan more aware of her actions and how hurtful her words could be. Hopefully, she later took time to reflect on the situation and realized how rude she had been to the OP.
What are your thoughts on this story, and do you think the man did the right thing by insulting Jan back? Do let us know in the comments.
Most people sided with the poster, but some felt that he should have taken the high ground
People used to ask me if I wanted their excess fat when I was skinny until I asked why I would want their second hand fat when they could just eat less themselves. Skinny shaming is as bad as fat shaming except being a premmie and doing all the sports meant I was always naturally skinny, nothing I could do about that. You don't give out if you won't take back.
They were both rudely inappropriate. She deserved to be called out, but body-shaming in return was really childish. Honestly, the friends should have put a stop to her insults.
The moment she commented on OP's body, she opened the body-shaming door herself. Actions have consequences, it's that simple.Load More Replies...
