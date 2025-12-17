ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard that “it’s the thought that counts” when it comes to giving loved ones presents. As long as you choose or make something that you truly believe they will love, the gift will certainly be appreciated. But apparently, not everyone is capable of giving a gift from the heart.

Reddit users have recently been recalling the most tasteless and inappropriate gifts they’ve ever received, so we’ve gathered their wildest replies below. From presents that are completely inappropriate for children to gifts that clearly took absolutely no effort, the people who gave these out definitely deserved to find coal in their stockings on Christmas morning. Enjoy scrolling through this list of what not to give your loved ones, and be sure to upvote the stories that inspire you to step up your own gifting game!

Young woman carrying a stack of books in a library aisle, unrelated to a gym membership gift concept. My sister gave me library books for Christmas and told me I would need to return them or renew them in two days.

Sgt_Quarterback , senivpetro / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Woman wearing a headscarf looks concerned while a doctor gently places a hand on her shoulder in a clinical setting. My cousin lost her hair during cancer treatment and still her parents got her hair products for her birthday.

    ParticularBrush8162 , bialasiewicz / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Close-up of a hand scratching a colorful lottery ticket with a coin symbolizing an insensitive or tasteless gift like a gym membership. I watched a friend's sister gift her an already scratched off scratch off ticket for he birthday. When asked why she replied "well I didn't want to give it up if you won a bunch of money." I laughed out loud and when I got an icy stare I realized she was serious.

    kinghodjii , LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Glass skull-shaped bottle filled with amber liquid, highlighting an unusual and insensitive gift idea related to gym membership. My friend, who is a recovering alcoholic received a bottle of whiskey from their sibling. The room went quiet.

    xarvensis , Andrés Velandia / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    olepederhagen avatar
    For All Pedernity
    For All Pedernity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, you don't want it? I guess I can help you out.

    #5

    Young woman in workout clothes examining her stomach at home, illustrating reaction to a gym membership gift. My mother offered to pay for liposuction as my "birthday gift" in front of everyone. I don't need or want liposuction. I've never even been overweight.

    SorryPet , dmitrytph / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Woman sitting on the floor next to a scale, looking upset and overwhelmed by a gym membership gift. 10 years ago my mom got me a bathroom scale for Christmas. I was exactly 2 weeks postpartum. She gifted my sister a designer purse, laptop and 400 in cash.

    Awkward_Sapphic , pe_jo / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp, definitely no golden child situation here.

    #7

    Desk calendar page showing the word collude with definition and example dated January 25, 2019, symbolizing insensitive presents. My sister got a word calendar from her "so smart" boyfriend for Christmas. Nothing else. He said, " it's so you can understand me better"

    I almost wrung his little neck.

    McGurkalurk Report

    #8

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others My brother gave me a stuffed opossum that is paddling a canoe. I named him George Washington Jr.

    TheNerdWhisperer256 , thetaxidermystore (not the actual photo) Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay but this one is awesome.

    #9

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others Me, a dude, on my 17th birthday. Received a gift card to a women's clothing store that had gone out of business.

    thomasanderson123412 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drunk Uncle Fred strikes again.

    #10

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others My grandparents bought me lingerie. And encouraged me to show everyone what I got. I was 16.

    Lessllama , asier_relampagoestudio /freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    My mom took me shopping, and had me try on pajamas - she said they were for my cousin, we were approximately the same size. I made a comment about not liking them, but hoped my cousin would enjoy them.

    I received those exact pajamas for a gift.

    Calm_Palms_41 Report

    #12

    Hand picking chocolate from a heart-shaped box, symbolizing contrast to a gym membership gift in sensitive presents context. Last year for office secret santa I got an opened and half eaten box of chocolates. There is no office secret santa this year.

    Ikeamademedoit , mb-photoarts / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just had our work secret Santa. I always make sure we have a couple of boxes of ‘stunt’ chocolates, ready to jump in and take the place of any missing gifts or ones that are particularly mean.

    #13

    Hands holding a cozy white fluffy slipper as an example of an insensitive and tasteless gift like a gym membership. My elderly mother gave her life long friend a pair of fluffy socks for Christmas. I didn’t see it happen but my mother was describing how soft they were.

    Conversation:

    Me: Socks?
    My mom: yes. Her favorite color too.
    Me: For Kay?
    My mom: Yes!
    Me: Mom, think about it….
    Mom: What? Oh…..

    Kay lost her legs below the knees in an accident when she was young.

    Kay, being the kind soul she was didn’t point out the error. My mom said she never thinks about her missing her legs (obviously!).

    hippocampus237 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Well maybe they'll fit on your stumps...?"

    #14

    Gift basket filled with wrapped presents and a wine bottle, illustrating insensitive and tasteless gift ideas like a gym membership. My aunt (retired teacher) was visiting over Christmas. She spent Christmas day with us. My wife and I spent $50 on a gift basket for her. It had mugs, cheeses, crackers, spreads, teas and other assorted stuff. The next day, we went to visit my grandfather (my aunts dad). She was there as well. When my grandfather opened his gift, lo and behold, it was the gift basket with about 1/3rd of the stuff removed. So she kept what she liked and regifted the basket to her father in front of my wife and I. This also means she didn't spend one cent on her father for Christmas. My wife and I were both looking at each other with jaws dropped, but we were too polite to say anything.

    crujones43 , korrawinj / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its fine to give away stuff you wont eat or need but uhhh..... not like that

    #15

    Mother securing baby in red car seat, smiling warmly while ensuring safety before a drive, highlighting family care and protection. My office was absolutely positive that she was pregnant. She wasn’t. They all got her a car seat.

    She laughed it off like a pro, and has a niece on the way that she needed a seat for.

    fonetik , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I had the role as a safety and health person at work I asked our assigned doctor what to do if I THINK one might be pregnant but am not sure, because she didn't inform us. He told me if she looks pregnant she is and to have her sign the forms. no way in hell... I wrote a company wide email instead reminding everyone to let us know if they are pregnant, so we can take precautions (as is the law)... spoiler: she wasn't pregnant

    #16

    A $15 Starbucks gift card. This was after the receiver had gifted the person a brand new iPad that they knew they wanted. Worst part is the person isn’t a big coffee drinker. I was shocked as was everyone else that knew the situation.

    -hi-fin- Report

    #17

    My in-laws gave everyone Trump Bibles last X-mas.

    Arkhampatient Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The same as a regular bible except all references to "Jesus" have been replaced with "President Donald J Trump" and every tenth word is in capitals

    #18

    Book cover of Job Hunting For Dummies, featuring cartoon character and text about career planning and job searching tips. My brother gave me a Job Hunting for Dummies book for Xmas between 2008 and 2012.

    Yep. Threw that one in the thrift store pile after having a depressive breakdown due to trying to land a job, any job, during a horrific time in my life.

    Poopy_Paws , Max Messmer Report

    #19

    Young woman looking at a bottle of pills with a concerned expression, relating to a gym membership gift idea. Prenatal vitamins for their daughter in law. They knew about the troubles conceiving. Horrible people.

    Rubbingfreckles , DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Granted it was a white elephant exchange, but I had a 52 yo male coworker get a giant poster of a shirtless Zach and Slater from Saved By the Bell. This was circa 2008, so how such a thing existed still escapes me.

    Dromedarytarsal Report

    #21

    I once attended a white elephant where the limit was $50 and one of the participants literally got stuff from her house that equaled that much. It was a gift bag with a bar of soap, two boxes of pasta, a can of raid, and dish scrub pads. There might have been more spare stuff but terrible gift. That gift screwed over the recipient and the giver ended up with the best gift, a massager with a Starbucks gift card.

    DizzyResearcher99 Report

    beizhudi-serv avatar
    Judes
    Judes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd prefer the household items over the massager and Starbucks gift card.

    #22

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others My best friend used to host Christmas for her in-laws, and that included grand-ma-in-law. One year granny apparently just grabbed something out of her closet and wrapped it, so my friend got a dusty, stiff with disuse, out of style purse. Complete with a used tissue and a poker chip inside. Her MIL tried to salvage the situation by saying, "oh WOW, you got the *lucky poker chip*!!!! but no one bought that act.

    Flahdagal , augusta1676 / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others My ex’s mother hated me - the feelings were mutual. I went from weighing 120 to 140lbs. She bought me gym clothes…..sized 4X. FOUR X.

    notagainste , assumption111 / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    “A Gym Membership”: 70 Of The Most Insensitive And Tasteless Presents People Have Gifted Others My grandmother gave my brother a tea towel for Christmas when he was 8. She was a weird stingy old rich lady. She did not have any memory issues at that point.

    latenightsnack1 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of folks who grew up when money was tight or lived through the Great Depression are tight with money. Sometimes they’re just a-holes though

    #25

    One year my uncle gave espresso machines to four different people. After the first person opened theirs he gave a long speech about how much research he did to find out that it was the best espresso machine on the market. The next two people got the same machine. His girlfriend opened hers last and it was a different espresso machine, so clearly not as good as the other three. They broke up soon after.

    idreamofmomjeans Report

    #26

    I mean, these make mine pale in comparison, but here's mine anyways. I once received a belt that was way too small. It was my only gift... I sat there while everyone opened gift after gift, admiring my tiny belt.

    Cellar-Dweller Report

    #27

    A woman sits crying on a couch, upset, while a person stands in the foreground, symbolizing an insensitive gym membership gift. Relative gave his wife a gym membership for Christmas after she put on weight.

    Tears and violence!

    JohnRedcornMassage , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the "gift" giver was the one on the receiving end of the violence.

    #28

    My sister in law once gave my husband, for his birthday, two books. One was about financial planning, which, fine, I guess. The other??? I had recently been diagnosed with autism as an adult and she gave him a book on parenting toddlers. I wish I was kidding. He opened them in front of the two of us and she said that it was advice on how to “deal with” me.

    LankyEntrepreneur267 Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And people wonder why me, an autistic person, gets so massively set off by being infantilised. 🙄

    #29

    My 18th birthday my parents took me to a car dealership to pick out a (used) car, decided it was too much after all, then we left. The only gift I got for my 18th birthday was from my girlfriend. I don't understand how they thought they might be able to get me a car, not even looking at the prices beforehand then, when they figured they couldn't do that, just got me nothing. How could they have been so thoughtfully thoughtless (thoughtlessly thoughtful?)? It's the fact that they got my hopes up, dashed them, and didn't even try something else when it didn't work out. That was 20 years ago and it still bothers me.

    apetalous42 Report

    #30

    An uncle gave me a printed zip code directory for Christmas. I was 10.

    gmania5000 Report

    #31

    48-pack of AA Kirkland alkaline batteries on a wooden table, an example of insensitive gym membership gifts. Not me but someone at work received a pack of batteries in a Yankee swap 8years ago. The budget was $25 and when everyone figured out who brought it... Let's say it was a well compensated leader 😶 It was the most swapped item.

    PotentialEmotion2459 , HS You / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    My senior year of high school my (relatively small) class decided to do secret Santa.
    On the exchange day I received a bag full on chintzy Channukah merchandise.
    Despite filling out the sheet describing my interests/likes, my secret Santa (the organizer!!!) decided my defining interest/trait was that I was Jewish.
    It’s been years and it still annoys me to think about.

    TheEmoEwok Report

    #33

    For his 20th wedding anniversary my father bought my mother a used dirt bike. She rode one in her teens so I’ll give him that. But a 40yo woman for her 20th wedding anniversary? Yeah so I got a dirt bike.

    TheDrunkNun Report

    #34

    My cousin bought his mom a book only knowing that it was a big bestseller and popular so it must be good. It was 50 Shades of Grey.

    AceMcVeer Report

    #35

    My dad received a microfibre cloth and car ‘shampoo’ from his mother for his 40th Birthday.

    I’d never seen him cry before that.

    Ambitious_Arrival160 Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like we're missing context here

    #36

    My step grandparents thought it was my sister's birthday, so they brought gifts for her on my birthday.

    tofudisan Report

    #37

    My great grandmother who is mentally aware and fit(no issues) gave me a pair of tool plyers when I was 13 y/o. My brother and cousins got board games and gift cards. I was the oldest child but that side of the family always gave me gifts that were obvious they did not like me. For my 15th birthday my grandmother gave me an open board game with clearance tags from five below. She gave my brother $50 on MY birthday, in front of me and said, this is just because.

    Maybe I am adopted or something else.

    Moist-Leg-2539 Report

    #38

    A dead fish.

    My Mom got my sister a whole new tank setup, and placed the fish in a small bowl (following the directions from the Pet store.) she then put the bowl in a gift box early Christmas morning before my sister woke up.

    Between then and when she opened the box the fish jumped out of the bowl.

    darksaber522 Report

    #39

    A religious, expensive cross necklace given to a known atheist as a birthday "gift". That's not a gift. That's turning someone's birthday into a pulpit. Bonus for upping the pressure by getting an expensive one and making a big deal about it. Just skip the gift entirely at that point.

    WeAreAllStories11 Report

    #40

    I personally received a tube of caulk from an elderly relative. I knew exactly what it was before opening it and took my sweet time, thinking of what to say.

    117Pandas Report

    #41

    My ex and I split up in September 2020, and my brother gifted *to him* a book on what changes to make on yourself to save your marriage! I opted to not give it to him lol.

    crgmomof3 Report

    #42

    My wife likes to tell the story of the time I got her a vacuum for her birthday when we were dating.

    She always leaves out the part where she specifically asked for that model vacuum. I still think she was playing the long game, hoping to be able to tell that story for the rest of our lives.

    jimtow28 Report

    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you still dont give someone cleaning supplies of any kind as a gift since a vacuum should be used by everyone. its not personal.

    #43

    A surprise dog as a birthday present to a 6 year old. Mom knew, Dad was just as surprised as the kid when a huge puppy came bounding up. They’d recently bought a house so had a new, expensive mortgage. Dad was the only one who worked. The look on dad’s face was absolutely priceless.

    FapJaques Report

    #44

    Gold teeth from a deceased patient who was under their care.

    -Loupes- Report

    #45

    For Christmas from her dad my wife got a Tool Kit when she was maybe 8 and her sister got a Barbie.
    40+ years later she remembers that.

    RadixLecti72 Report

    #46

    My narcissistic mum gave my auntie fruit a few years ago for her birthday. Turns out the fruit was going mouldy and had fruit flies. Why did she even give that to her in the 1st place idk.

    rainbow_pixie_05 Report

    #47

    I received a large painting of a crucifix from my in laws ... I'm Jewish.

    nate2188764 Report

    #48

    My neighbor’s husband bought her a shirt folding device so that she could fold his shirts better. This was a Christmas gift from him to her, and he saw no issue with it.

    Scary_Ad4562 Report

    #49

    A dirty used apple slicer from a hoarder in-law.

    Mother in law would buy gifts I was allergic to (like scented lotions, etc). I would open the gift, say thank you. She would announce to everyone that I can’t like it because I am allergic, would walk over, take the gift back and place by her chair. It was so weird.

    Kittykatinahat Report

    #50

    I got a 2x2ft tarp once.

    I was 13 and told I could use it to make a fort outside.

    I still chuckle lol.

    MajikMahn Report

    #51

    MIL gifted my son (19) Doctor Who tree ornaments because SHE likes the show... son probably didn't even take them home.

    Icy-Management9880 Report

    #52

    Not traumatically bad but two I can think of are from work gift exchanges.

    First one, we had a $20 limit gift exchange. Since the company was small employee SOs were allowed to participate. GF of a co-workers gave a picture of a sunset. Not like a framed one, like a literal lackluster developed photo of a sunset. The photo was so bad it took several of us awhile to understand what it was. She figured that since her son won a $20 GC for that photo in some school event it was worth $20.

    Another company gift exchanges. Like before, this was a regular gift exchange but this time with a $30 limit. One coworker decided it’d be funny to buy a chipped and broken precocious moments stature from the Goodwill store. So everyone got relatively nice gifts except one guy who ended up with literal trash. .

    Obelisk2000 Report

    #53

    I was 30 and single and came in from out of state for Christmas. One gift I got from my parents was a year’s subscription to an online dating site.

    I almost packed up and drove away on Christmas morning.

    Agreeable_Village407 Report

    #54

    My uncle gave me a box of Turtles one year - chocolate, caramel, and pecans. I'm allergic to nuts. I gave them to my grandma.

    bookwormsolaris Report

    #55

    Blank VHS tape obviously picked up on the way to the gathering.

    Adept_Ad_4369 Report

    #56

    For my 30th birthday my then girlfriend gave me a cheap book of spiral bound notebook paper and a cheap Bic pen. She said it was a journal. By far the worst gift I’ve been given, at least get a nice journal instead of freaking notebook paper.

    RandyHoward Report

    #57

    A relative survived cancer (yay!), and that Christmas received a gift from his sister-in-law, which was just a card that said, "I'll give you the greatest gift of all - having survived cancer."

    The rest of us at least got something like a coffee mug with our names on it from her, but he just got the card.

    Power_Wiz_IV Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the SIL cures cancer??

    #58

    I had a girlfriend in college who was really into horror movies, in particular Freddy Kruger for some reason. I wasn’t a huge fan or understood her obsession with the character, but I got her a really well made replica of Freddy’s sweater (actually really cozy despite the tears). Now for my birthday she knows my art and videogame and general style, yet when I opened my gift it was a Nightmare on Elm Street DVD. Noting I have already watched her copy twice over these years with here, and I didn’t keep a movie collection as I rarely watch movies more than once. Like I get that she was trying to share herself in a way… but I realized then it’s always been about her and never about us or me. I broke up soon after. .

    JoshuaHubert Report

    #59

    The setting was loose on my mom’s engagement ring, so my dad took it in to be repaired. He surprised her by adding my sister and I’s birthstones to it. To say she was DEVASTATED would be an understatement. This regularly stoic businesswoman cried her eyes out.

    Prudent-Poetry-2718 Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, what's wrong with this one?

    #60

    My mom once gave me a glass vase stuffed with moldy potpourri and a string of Christmas lights. It had a cheap doiley over the top secured by a rubber band.


    It was supposedly a DIY air freshener that her friend made to make money. The idea being that the Christmas lights would heat up the potpourri and make the area smell like moldy potpourri. Every part of it was just absolute garbage. 


    I looked at it and immediately thought, 'This is a fire hazard.' I also thought it was a joke at first. .

    Ready_Piano1222 Report

    #61

    Nothing. Context: Our group of friends did Secret Santa. One guy showed up to the party without a gift for his “recipient”… but with a $2,000 laptop he bought for himself and wanted to show off.

    bewilderbeastiexx Report

    #62

    When my parents Christmas shop for each other, they go practical, stuff we need around the house. Dad got mom a plunger one year, wrapped it to the point where you knew it was a plunger lmao. Mom was obvs in good spirits with it.

    Only_Pop_6793 Report

    #63

    Husband’s parents are divorced. His mom always throws and pays for her own birthday dinners and always invites his dad. One year, his dad got her a single bottle of febreeze. His dinner alone probably cost her $45.

    jafarandco Report

    #64

    Ex-boyfriend’s dad had to have an above the knee amputation of one of this legs.

    When we bring him home from the hospital, we pull into the driveway to see his neighbor (who was aware of the amputation) standing there with a brand new bicycle, red bow and everything.

    craneshop Report

    #65

    Secret Santa at work. The general manager bought rotating push up handles for the person whose name he drew. The recipient was a young man was overweight and very self conscious about it. We all gasped when he opened the package.

    just5ft Report

    #66

    A colleague got his wife a week in “fat camp” - she had not asked for it and he was surprised she wasn’t happy….

    FlattenYourCardboard Report

    #67

    Mom got my older sister a toothbrush for Christmas once. She was in her 50s when this happened.

    NewspaperNelson Report

    #68

    My gift at a work Yankee swap were two small cans of off-brand air freshener sprays. Of course no one wanted to steal my present. I stopped at the drugstore on my way home from work and these same two cans were sitting on the clearance rack. They went into the donation pile as soon as I got home.

    crochethookerlv79 Report

    #69

    I've been in the Army since 2007 and unable to grow a beard due to appearance and grooming regulations.

    My mom got me beard oil for Christmas in 2018.

    I don't have a relationship with her anymore.

    Bageland2000 Report

    #70

    Drew names for Christmas with my extended family. 18 of us. It was the practical and fun thing to do.

    I was the only person to not get a gift.

    Blackops606 Report

