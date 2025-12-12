“It’s Literally My Most Prized Possession”: 54 Christmas Gifts People Can’t Recommend More
For all the joy that Christmas brings to our lives, it's also pretty stressful, especially during the period leading up to it, when we're busy juggling work, family, and the hunt for gifts.
To share some ideas with one another, people online have been showing off the things they already own but would totally put on their wishlist if they didn't.
From innocent little indulgences to fun gadgets and useful household items, here are the ones that have received the most buzz—and might just help you with Secret Santa this year.
This post may include affiliate links.
It's more of an idea, not a specific thing, but I love thoughtful gifts more than any material thing anyone could ever get me, and as you guys know, I lost my cat a couple months ago and he was everything to me, my literal soulmate, so for my birthday, my boyfriend got me this necklace. It has a photo of him engraved on there, and then on the back it says love you forever.
It's literally my most prized possession, I love it so much, and I want to say he got it off Amazon, but I would have to ask him for the link for it. (2:33) Now I have my Nugget on my neck at all times, and I literally cried when I opened it. It's the most special gift ever.
On that same topic, after I lost my cat, my grandma took my favourite photo of Nugget and made me a pillow with his name on it, and it's on our bed at all times, I sleep with it every night. I also sobbed when I opened this. Just something thoughtful like this is the best gift you could ever ask for, I think.
Lola blankets. I feel like everybody who makes these videos always mentions these, they really are that amazing. They have so many different colours, patterns. Whether it's for you or someone else, I feel like it is the perfect Christmas gift because who doesn't like a comfortable blanket?
Jewelry boxes. This one is from Heaven Mayhem and it doubles up as a coffee table book which I think is a genius idea.
A Dyson, of course. I think I've had this one for like three years. I really don't know what I would do if I didn't have it. I think it's so much more convenient as opposed to buying a bunch of different hair curlers and straighteners.
Blue light glasses, which I am wearing right now. These specific ones are from Warby Parker. If you don't know what blue light glasses are basically they help protect your eyes from the blue light from your screen. So I wear them when I'm editing videos at nighttime, watching TV. It could be a good gift for the guys as well.
You cannot go wrong with a little marble trinket tray. They look so chic in your bathroom, on your bedside table.
High quality pots and pans. This is literally something they could end up keeping for 20 plus years if you invest in a good piece.
I feel like teacups and mugs are a very common gift but you can shake it up with the design like this modern silverware set.
The hydra jug. I am a ride or die hydra jug fan. I have been using them since Stanley's was still the big thing. Okay, don't get me wrong, Stanley's are great, but I love the hydra because of obviously the spill proof straw - you could drop it toss it in a bag, in your car, in your purse and it will never spill.
Kodak digital camera, so many of my friends have this and I was finally influenced to buy it for myself. I bought this for myself for my birthday, but I keep it in my purse, carry it with me at all times. I feel like the quality is so good, it's not as cheap as the digital camera that I had, but the quality is so much better, and it's not G7X expensive, I think I bought it for $130 off Amazon. I love it, it's something I use every day.
A good perfume.
I bought this for myself for my birthday, but I had gotten a Sephora package and they put in little perfume samples, and this was the best thing I had ever smelled. I immediately ordered a full-size bottle, and actually the other day, my coworker walked past me and I said, "oh my gosh, what are you wearing? You smell so good. And she told me, Paradox Prada. That's the perfume I wear. So I said, "you're telling me this is what I smell like?"
Weighted eye mask. I have never slept better than when I'm wearing this.
The Babelash eyelash serum. My holy grail product and it works so well. You definitely have to be really consistent with it. Compared to other eyelash serums, I think it's the best one.
Free people fleece jackets. I swear they have the cutest most comfortable fleece jackets and pretty much in every color. They are on the pricier side, but I really do believe they're worth every penny because I've been wearing them for over a year. They hold up great and they're just so cute and comfortable.
These eye patches. These are my two favourite brands. We have the Luxe unfiltered and the topicals. Both of these are amazing. I myself really struggle with being puffy when I wake up. The luxe unfiltered ones definitely bring down the puffiness more but overall I love both of them and they both do work.
Some nice bedding. I recently invested myself and can confirm it's worth the hype
If you have a friend that is a card lover, Heaven Mayhem have these really cute card sets and it comes in really nice packaging. It would look really great on a coffee table.
Heaven Mayhem laptop case. It's literally the most gorgeous thing ever.
The Slickback. It's an amazing brush.
The Aritzia sweatsets. I have the Rich Mocha Brown one. Once I bought my first sweatset, I couldn't go back. The sweatpants are literally the best sweatpants I've ever put on my body.
Eberjey PJs. These are another pricier item, but I have never been so obsessed with a pair of pyjamas. We all know and love matching pyjamas, but these ones I swear. I don't know what they're made of or how they're so much more silkier, softer than others. They are so comfortable.
The Aritzia workout set. The best way to describe this - it's like butter. They're very comfortable to both workout and lounge in, they also have so many different colour options.
A classic jewelry box, but it's such a stunning design it would look beautiful wherever they decide to keep it.