Man Wants To Shut Up His Boss, Messes With Him The Next Time He Comments On His Low Weight

We hear lots of toxic stories about fat-shaming and how people need to defend themselves against mean comments about their bodies. But a guy recently got the internet talking about skinny-shaming, after an encounter he says he had with his boss.

The employee’s manager has nicknamed him “Sparrow,” which he explains is interpreted as a small, skinny, and frail person in his native language. After one too many jabs about his weight (or lack thereof), the man decided to dish up a plate of petty revenge for his superior, and proceeded to serve it cold as ice.

He says he’s happy, healthy, has a normal BMI, and merely “presents as skinny”

Young man working at a desk, reflecting thoughtfully on his laptop in a modern office, addressing low weight comments.

Image credits: Becomes Co / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But his boss won’t stop commenting on his weight… so he came up with a plan to shut him up

Man reacts to boss commenting on his low weight in an office with male coworkers, presenting as quite skinny.

Text stating no eating disorders or illnesses, attributing low weight to high metabolism, and confirmed healthy by GP.

Man laughing while holding glasses, reacting to boss commenting on his low weight in a casual setting.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a man dealing with his boss making jokes about his low weight, affecting their interaction.

Text excerpt showing a man sharing how he handled his boss commenting on his low weight with a clever response.

Text on a white background describing a conversation about food that led to a discussion involving a boss and weight comments.

Man with beard looking thoughtful, resting his face on hand, reflecting on comments about his low weight from boss.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Text conversation showing man responding to boss comments about his low weight and mentioning losing 10 kg on a diet.

Text conversation showing a man responding to his boss commenting on his low weight with confidence and calmness.

Text explaining a man’s BMI and response to comments on his low weight, addressing his struggle to gain weight.

Text on a white background showing a message about avoiding comments on food and weight to shut up his boss.

Text excerpt about man wanting to shut up his boss and dealing with awkward, tense environment after comments on low weight.

He later clarified some points and reminded people that they never need to justify their bodies

Text excerpt from a man wanting to shut up his boss after comments on his low weight, showing confidence and humor.

Text excerpt highlighting a humorous moment about the double meaning of the abbreviation ED related to a man and his boss's comments on weight.

Text message discussing Marfans syndrome symptoms and plan to consult doctor about low weight concerns.

Motivational message about self-acceptance and body shape in response to comments on low weight.

Image credits: Spiky_Pineapple_2841

Person wearing black socks standing on digital scale showing low weight on wooden floor near window.

Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

How to react when someone makes a comment about your body, the experts weigh in

There’s an unwritten rule that we should never comment on someone’s weight. But as with many other rules, not everyone obeys it…

There could be a hundred different reasons why some gained or lost weight. And quite frankly, it’s nobody else’s business. Unless that person volunteers the information.

Minding someone else’s business when it comes to their weight can actually do more harm than many might realize. Especially if that person is fighting a battle regarding eating or is in recovery from a disorder. One misplaced comment could send them spiraling into harmful thoughts or behaviors. And that applies to compliments too…

“When we compliment someone about their weight change, we (1) assume it was intentional and (2) assume it has been a positive, non-disordered experience for the individual,” explains Sydney Fitzgibbons, a Recovery Ambassador Council member for the Eating Recovery Center. “This type of comment may be an invitation for someone to question how they looked before. Or it may be the comment that confirms their disordered thoughts. Compliment their intellect, smile, humor, vibe, warmth … not their weight.”

Tess Holliday is a plus-size model and has become used to people commenting on her weight. But she’s also become a pro at shutting them down. Holliday made headlines in 2022 for the way she responded to a woman who had body-shamed her in a waiting room.

“Ma’am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world. I think I’m doing OK,” she quipped. Experts say if you’re ever on the receiving end of weight comments, you can use something similar. Anything in your life that you’re proud of, whether it’s being a great mom, your career, your academic degrees, your sports accolades, etc.

“Wow, do you normally comment on people’s weight like that? How do they usually respond when you say that to them?” is a ‘terrific’ way to respond if someone tells you you’re fat or makes an otherwise offensive comment, says Kelli Rugless, a Los Angeles-based psychologist.

She says a clapback like this takes the attention away from your weight and appearance and redirects it to the person making the comment or asking the question. It also encourages them to reflect on their behavior.

It’s an opportunity to provide “honest feedback on how insulted or hurt the other person’s comment made you feel,” Rugless explains.

Be confident when you say it, the expert advises. Little emotion and steady eye contact go a long way. “In the same way they put you on the spot, you’re returning the favor,” she says, “and not attempting to relieve or rush through their discomfort.”

The guy beefed up the story with more info as the comments came in thick and fast

Reddit user shares how he pranked his gullible boss after comments on his low weight in a humorous online exchange.

Screenshot of a conversation where a man jokes about diet and stomach cancer after his boss comments on his low weight.

Online conversation where a man plans to shut up his boss by messing with comments about his low weight.

Online discussion about a man dealing with his boss's comments on his low weight and eating disorders concerns.

Screenshot of a discussion where a man cleverly responds to his boss's comments about his low weight.

Text conversation showing a man’s response on how to deal with his boss commenting on his low weight.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a man plans to mess with his boss after comments on his low weight.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation referencing a boss and a witty comment about low weight and sparrow nicknames.

Reddit conversation about a man responding to his boss's comments on his low weight with long limbs and possible Marfan Syndrome.

Text conversation about skinny shaming and metabolism, highlighting man messing with boss over low weight comments.

Text excerpt discussing a man with low weight, his eating habits, and how he handles comments from others about his weight.

Reddit thread discussing workplace comments on low weight and how a man deals with his boss's remarks.

Screenshot of online comments showing a man messing with his boss after a remark on his low weight.

Commenter responds to boss about low weight, using humor to shut him up in a weight-related exchange.

Online discussion about weight struggles, including attempts to gain weight and responses to comments on low weight.

Commenters discuss a man confronting his boss about inappropriate remarks on his low weight at work.

Screenshot of a humorous online conversation about a man messing with his boss over comments on low weight.

Man with poker face messes with boss after comments on his low weight, leaving others unsure if he’s serious.

Reddit user responds to boss’s comment on low weight by clarifying height and BMI with metric conversions.

Commenter shares a subtle way to shut up his boss after remarks on his low weight without confrontation.

Screenshot of a user sharing a story about metabolism and comments on low weight from family members and others.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a tall skinny woman mentioning her birth weight in response to boss’s low weight comment.

User comment about joining the Navy in 1970, addressing low weight and dealing with boss comments humorously.

Reddit comment discussing how a man wants to shut up his boss by messing with him after comments on low weight.

