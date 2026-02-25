Tattoo Artist Asks If They Were Wrong To Refuse To Give Services to An Extremely Overweight Client

ADVERTISEMENT

“The customer is always right” is a lovely idea (if one happens to be said customer) but in practice, it doesn’t work at all. However, that tends to not stop more entitled folks from throwing a tantrum when things don’t go their way.

When the client showed up, the artist realized she was plus-sized and that the design would not work at all. So she asked the internet if she was wrong to refuse to do it. The client was pretty unhappy and decided to argue. Bored Panda asked Joanne Sherlock, the owner and manager of the tattoo studio Nomad Ink in Wirral, England, to tell us more about plus-sized people and tattoos.

Tattoo artists are free to choose who they do and don’t tattoo

But after this artist refused to tattoo a client, she got called some pretty insulting names

Text post discussing refusal to tattoo an extremely overweight woman due to hygiene concerns.

Text discussing challenges of tattooing an extremely overweight woman due to skin folds and potential gaps.

Text excerpt about a conflict regarding tattooing an extremely overweight woman.

Text screenshot discussing a refusal to tattoo due to quality concerns, with input from more experienced artists.

Text conversation about tattoo artist's experience with a difficult client and issues with hygiene in the studio.

Text screenshot discussing an incident involving an overweight woman's comments affecting a recovering anorexic.

Tattoo salon owner says tattoo studios should be size-neutral

Joanne Sherlock is the owner of the Wirral, England-based tattoo salon Nomad Ink. She feels quite passionately about tattoos on plus-sized bodies, and she advocates for tattoo studios to be size-neutral.

“The tattoo industry is a celebration of bodies as much as art,” Joanne wrote in one of her Instagram posts. “When you leave a tattoo studio you’re supposed to love your body even more than when you arrived.”

Sherlock tells Bored Panda that she’s never heard of a tattoo artist turning away a customer because of their size. “In general, tattoo artists are alternative people who don’t have a narrow view of beauty standards. Also, the bigger the space, the bigger the tattoo, which is good for tattoo artists,” the owner of Nomad Ink says.

“That said, I also know lots of tattoo artists who aren’t mature enough to make sure their plus-sized client[s] feels comfortable,” Sherlock admits. “And many set up their studios using cheap beds that won’t stand up to a heavy client.”

Joanne says that the debate about whether some bodies can be tattooed or not is more about accessibility and ensuring an enabling environment. “There is nothing about the skin of a fat person that would stop you [from] tattooing them.”

“But what would get in the way would be if the client had mobility issues and couldn’t get up stairs (if the studio wasn’t [on the] ground floor, which many aren’t) or if they can not get on the tattoo bed or in a suitable chair.”

Tattoo artists say that hygiene and safety are essential when getting a tattoo

When getting a tattoo, most people’s primary concerns are the artist’s skill and experience, what measures they take to sanitize their equipment, and the cleanliness of the salon overall. At least, these should be the primary concerns. How pretty the tattoo is and its price should come after that.

Respectable tattoo salons and artists understand that, which is why they have guidelines for clients before and after tattooing. Australian tattoo aftercare provider Dr. Pickles emphasizes the importance of a clean surface for a tattoo.

“Proper preparation minimises the risk of infection, ensures a smoother tattooing process, optimal ink absorption and leads to better healing for a more vibrant, and longer-lasting tattoo,” they write.

In their tattoo pre-care guide, they list six things clients should do before getting a tattoo:

Hydrate. They advise starting to drink lots of water at least 3 days before the appointment. When the skin is well hydrated, it also takes in the ink better. That results in a smoother process overall.

Moisturize. You should moisturize the place where your tattoo will be, not only after you get it. Well-moisturized skin is also more receptive to the tattooing process, so it will make the process easier for both the artist and the client.

Shave. And while it can irritate the skin, doing so carefully can also be paramount. Especially if you’re getting a tattoo in a hairy place. Tattoo artists can do this for the client on the day of the appointment if they think they might do it wrong or just don’t feel confident.

Shower or exfoliate. “You want to keep your skin as clean as possible since tattooing is breaking your skin’s barrier,” the site writes. They also advise you to exfoliate every 3-4 days before your appointment to make the canvas smoother for your artist.

Eat. If you’re prone to dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting, don’t forget to eat! Something that will keep your blood sugar level stable, like whole grains and nuts, should do the job.

Dress appropriately. This one’s more for practical than health reasons. Wearing loose clothing will allow the artist easier access to the tattooing area. And if you’re worried about ink splatters – wear something dark.

It is possible to tattoo plus-sized people by incorporating their natural folds and creases

One of the reasons the OP turned her client away was because she wouldn’t be able to do her desired style on that type of body. Michigan-based Carrie Metz-Caporusso is an artist who creates beautiful “Flower Roll” tattoos on their clients’ bodies. They integrate the intricate floral designs around the body’s creases.

They told Allure that one of the reasons they created these designs was because different bodies simply weren’t represented. “I have been tattooing professionally for eight years and in that time I noticed that tattoo designs that were made to compliment someone’s body were always for thin or muscular body types. Never have I seen anyone come up with anything particularly for fat bodies.”

Metz-Caporusso also told CNN that there’s a lot of fat-shaming in the tattoo industry and that a lot of people above a certain size get turned away. “I knew when I designed the roll flowers, the first thing people would think was, ‘But what happens when you lose weight?’ So, I was trying to challenge that thought.”

“A fat person isn’t a failing thin person. A fat person is just a person, and they should be made to feel as good as anyone else should be made to feel,” Metz-Caporusso explained their philosophy.

The OP clarified some things in the comments

Tattoo artist discussion on refusing to tattoo an overweight woman, highlighting professional service and ethics.

Text conversation discussing tattoo decisions for overweight clients.

The majority of netizens said the OP was not the jerk for turning the client away

Reddit comment about refusing to tattoo due to professional advice being met with verbal attack.

Reddit post discussing a tattoo artist refusing service to an overweight woman.

Reddit comment discussing hygiene concerns about tattooing overweight individuals.

Text discussing tattoo artists prioritizing cleanliness over weight for safe aftercare.

Reddit comment discussing refusing to tattoo due to client's overweight concerns.

User comment discussing cleanliness and tattoo placement on overweight individuals.

Text response about refusing to tattoo an overweight woman, mentioning obligation and a Terry Pratchett quote.

Reddit comment discussing hygiene concerns related to tattooing overweight clients.

Text comment discussing body positivity and professionalism in a tattoo context.

However, some people thought that either the OP or everyone involved in the situation was at fault

Commentary on a tattoo artist's decision involving an overweight client.

Comment discussing body care and understanding client needs in tattooing.

Comment discussing refusal to tattoo an overweight woman, suggesting a prior in-person consultation.

Comment discussing professionalism in addressing hygiene concerns with clients.