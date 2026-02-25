Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor Leaves A Salty Note After Getting Called Out For Holding Up The Entire Building’s Laundry
Pregnant woman with a serious expression appearing to be told to act like an adult in a bright indoor setting.
Living in an apartment building can be a strange experience. You technically share a home with dozens, or perhaps even hundreds, of other people. But you might not know any of their names or even say hello to them in the stairwell. 

Regardless of how little you interact with your neighbors, though, it’s always a good idea to be considerate towards them. One woman learned this lesson the hard way after hogging her building’s washing machine for hours. After getting into an altercation, her neighbor reached out to Reddit to share the full story. Keep reading to find out how this situation escalated, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author. 

RELATED:

    Sharing a laundry room with your entire building isn’t always easy

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When this man called out his neighbor for hogging the washing machine, she did not respond well to his criticism

    Image credits: kryzhov/Enavto (not the actual photo)

    Later, the author shared more details about the situation

    Image credits:  macniak/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NoFly-Zone

    Over 36 million Americans live in apartments

    We all know that it’s not easy to purchase a home in this economy. Many Millennials can’t own their own homes until they’re nearly 40, and Gen Z is expected to have to wait even longer. So it’s no surprise that a large percentage of Americans are simply choosing to live in apartments. 

    In fact, in 2022, 36.8 million Americans were living in apartment complexes. And to meet the growing demand for apartment housing, the United States will need to build 4.3 million new apartment units before 2035. 

    Image credits: Luke van Zyl/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Now, most people have been sold the idea that purchasing a home as soon as possible should be their ultimate goal. But there are definitely some benefits to renting or living in an apartment first. According to SOBHA, choosing to live in an apartment can be a great way to save up for a future home.

    Houses are always going to be expensive, but if you can manage to make your life work in a smaller space for a while, you can save hundreds of dollars every month. Plus, apartments offer the benefit of a low-maintenance lifestyle.

    You won’t have a yard to take care of, and you won’t need to hire your own plumber when issues arise in your home. Simply contact your landlord or building manager, and they’ll promptly fix any issues you encounter. Plus, if you’re a person who travels often, for work or pleasure, you can easily leave your place for a few days with minimal hassle.

    It’s important to be respectful towards your fellow building tenants

    Another benefit of apartment buildings is that you won’t be in charge of your own safety and security. The building will likely have its own security system, CCTV, and surveillance. It’s very unlikely that anyone would be able to get in or out of the building without being noticed.

    However, there are certainly some downsides to living in an apartment complex as well. One of the biggest cons is, unsurprisingly, the inherent lack of privacy. You might encounter neighbors every time you step outside your door; they might even be able to hear your conversations through the walls. 

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Another potential issue may be the rules and restrictions imposed on tenants. You won’t be able to renovate your home, and you probably can’t paint the walls or pierce the walls with nails. There might be limitations on where you can park, and being dependent on a landlord or building manager can be frustrating if they’re not very efficient. 

    And, of course, you might have to live in close proximity to people that you don’t get along with. It’s important to follow apartment etiquette if you don’t want to end up on your neighbors’ bad side. Respect quiet hours, and keep shared spaces clean. Be considerate of other tenants’ privacy, and when you do communicate with them, do so respectfully. Overall, it’s crucial that you follow the rules of the building if you don’t want to make any enemies. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man went too far by calling out his neighbor, or was he justified? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar tenant drama right here.

    Many readers assured the man that he had every right to call out his neighbor

    However, some thought that the author was in the wrong

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, I've been the person waiting, have moved stuff and the other person didn't act like a d**k about and then flourish a pregnancy card as an excuse. And yesh, if you are pregnant, you might want to think about how you are going to cope with doing washing when you have a baby to care for. Pregnancy is not a pass for being a d**k. She came in swearing and all guns blazing. You don't usually do that if you are right.

    9
    9points
    reply
    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a building with 6 unit. We have a communal washing machine. Never had a problem because every person that is doing laundry leave a bag or whatever they use to move their clothes in the room. If someone else needs the machine and the cycle is finished, they empty the machine putting the clothes in the bag and it's done. Quite a simple solution, it's not exactly quantum physics.

    7
    7points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank god I’ve never ever had to share a communal washer dryer ,not really big thing here in uk, self contained units have them in the flats themselves mostly, n 1 washing machine n one dryer to 12 units bang outta order, needs to be one to 4 units max !! n that woman’s gonna be a shite mother if she can’t even handle decency whist pregnant that poor child, if she is actually pregnant that is ! Op NTA

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite - and they find it odd that we have them in the kitchen instead of a separate laundry room! The only time I ever had to use one was at university.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
