Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Older couple with serious expressions symbolizing parents involved in man cutting off parents after small wedding plans.
Family, Relationships

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
9

38

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Every engaged couple should have the right to decide how they want to get married. Suggestions from family and friends are normal, but passive-aggressive comments and blackmail are not.

A few days ago, one man turned to Reddit to vent his frustrations about planning a small, intimate wedding with his fiancée. And they all have something to do with his parents, who pushed their vision of the event even after they were told to stop.

Some families contribute financially, and in exchange, the bride and groom may grant them power over certain choices, but that wasn’t the case here. His mom and dad weren’t ready to pitch in, but had no trouble dictating guest lists, demanding a bigger venue, and even destroying his personal belongings to try to force their way.

RELATED:

    While exciting, planning a wedding can be tricky

    Couple standing outside a small brick chapel, symbolizing a small wedding and family relationship tension.

    Image credits: Breno Cardoso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Especially when others start forcing their vision onto the couple

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge disrupts his plans for a small wedding ceremony in Palm Springs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a man cutting off parents after their revenge in response to his small wedding plans.

    Text excerpt showing a man explaining cutting off parents and family drama while planning a small wedding.

    Middle-aged parents with serious expressions, representing the theme of man cutting off parents after revenge for small wedding planning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge over his plans for a small wedding and intimate celebration.

    Text excerpt describing a man cutting off parents after their revenge for his plan of a small wedding.

    Text discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge and emotional pressure over his small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Display of Star Wars and pop culture collectibles in a room symbolizing tension after man cuts off parents over small wedding plans.

    Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background about collecting limited-edition figures as a hobby since teenage years, reflecting personal happiness.

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge escalates in response to his plans for a small wedding celebration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Man cuts off parents after their revenge causes broken collectibles and broken trust during wedding planning conflict

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge over his plans for a small wedding, causing family conflict and estrangement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man holding head in distress, symbolizing conflict in family relationships over small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Will Oliveira / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a man cutting off parents after their revenge in response to his plan for a small wedding.

    Text describing a man cutting off parents after their revenge by blocking numbers and social media accounts.

    Text message showing a man describes relatives messaging him about not understanding his cut off from parents after small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The groom said he stands by his decision to go no contact with his parents

    Man in black shirt looking thoughtful, leaning on chair, reflecting on cutting off parents after wedding plans conflict.

    Image credits: Mâide Arslan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt illustrating a man’s feelings after cutting off parents following their revenge over his small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a man planning a small wedding and cutting off parents after their revenge, focusing on family conflict.

    Person contemplating cutting ties with parents after their revenge due to planning a small wedding and family conflict.

    Image credits: anonymous 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People who read the story agree that the parents were out of line

    Comment discussing cutting ties with parents after planning a small wedding in response to their revenge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot of a user comment criticizing manipulative and immature parents in a family conflict about a small wedding plan.

    Comment about man cutting off parents after their revenge on his small wedding plans, addressing family guilt and value loss.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge over his small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge over his plans for a small wedding, highlighting family conflict and boundaries.

    Text discussing cutting off narcissistic parents after planning a small wedding and their revenge reactions.

    Comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge related to his small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment expressing support for a man cutting off parents after conflict over planning a small wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment praising a man for cutting off parents after their revenge for planning a small wedding.

    Comment discussing spreading a rumor about pressing charges in response to damage caused by parents' revenge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge over his small wedding plans.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge related to his small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man cuts off parents after their revenge over his plan for a small wedding, sharing advice and well wishes online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge for his small wedding plans, suggesting legal action.

    Comment about man cutting off parents after their revenge on him for planning a small wedding, highlighting family conflict and toxic behavior.

    Comment supporting man who cuts off parents after their revenge over planning a small wedding, celebrating new family and happiness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising on cutting off parents after their revenge for planning a small wedding.

    Comment about man cutting off parents after their revenge following his plans for a small wedding, discussing family conflict and toxicity.

    Comment discussing toxic parents and the man cutting off parents after their revenge over a small wedding plan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge over his plans for a small wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation about family conflict and wedding plans, focusing on man cutting off parents after their revenge.

    Comment defending man who cuts off parents after their revenge for his small wedding plans, praising his self-empowerment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge on his small wedding plans.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge over his plan for a small wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about pressing charges and checking homeowners insurance in response to man cutting off parents after small wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment praising a man for cutting off toxic parents after their revenge due to his small wedding plans.

    Comment on social platform discussing man cutting off parents after their revenge over his small wedding plans.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge due to his plans for a small wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Wedding

    38

    9

    38

    9

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you be wrong for cutting your parents off??? You would be wrong NOT doing that.

    8
    8points
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think you meant to say cutting them up, cuse he definetly wouldn't be wrong doing that

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does any sane person really think that's the way to persuade someone to change their mind? I'm beginning to wonder if the dinosaurs died out due to stupid entitled parenting.

    7
    7points
    reply
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. They were smokers. Gary Larson showed us the truth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly it's frightening just how many parents behave like utter s hits. As for all they did for him he was their child he had no choice in that. I hope they had a lovely tranquil wedding and that the drama eejits are still blocked.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you be wrong for cutting your parents off??? You would be wrong NOT doing that.

    8
    8points
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think you meant to say cutting them up, cuse he definetly wouldn't be wrong doing that

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does any sane person really think that's the way to persuade someone to change their mind? I'm beginning to wonder if the dinosaurs died out due to stupid entitled parenting.

    7
    7points
    reply
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. They were smokers. Gary Larson showed us the truth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly it's frightening just how many parents behave like utter s hits. As for all they did for him he was their child he had no choice in that. I hope they had a lovely tranquil wedding and that the drama eejits are still blocked.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT