Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Every engaged couple should have the right to decide how they want to get married. Suggestions from family and friends are normal, but passive-aggressive comments and blackmail are not.

A few days ago, one man turned to Reddit to vent his frustrations about planning a small, intimate wedding with his fiancée. And they all have something to do with his parents, who pushed their vision of the event even after they were told to stop.

Some families contribute financially, and in exchange, the bride and groom may grant them power over certain choices, but that wasn’t the case here. His mom and dad weren’t ready to pitch in, but had no trouble dictating guest lists, demanding a bigger venue, and even destroying his personal belongings to try to force their way.

While exciting, planning a wedding can be tricky

Especially when others start forcing their vision onto the couple

The groom said he stands by his decision to go no contact with his parents

People who read the story agree that the parents were out of line

Comment discussing cutting ties with parents after planning a small wedding in response to their revenge.

Text screenshot of a user comment criticizing manipulative and immature parents in a family conflict about a small wedding plan.

Comment about man cutting off parents after their revenge on his small wedding plans, addressing family guilt and value loss.

Comment on a social media post discussing a man cutting off parents after their revenge over his small wedding plans.

