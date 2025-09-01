Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Lady Won’t Stop Crying After Son Says He Feels Neglected, Family Lashes Out At Him
Pregnant lady with two children smiling and touching her belly, highlighting family emotions and neglect concerns.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Pregnant Lady Won’t Stop Crying After Son Says He Feels Neglected, Family Lashes Out At Him

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers and fathers should never, ever discriminate between their children. I mean, haven’t we heard enough stories about how this discrimination can be like hell for the ones that they neglect? Unfortunately, some parents just never learn and it’s the kids who have to pay the price.

Just like the teen original poster (OP) who feels like his mom has been neglecting him ever since his half-siblings were born. When she told him that she was pregnant again, he told her how jealous he felt, but little did he know that all hell would break loose after that!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When parents neglect their kids, it can be pretty traumatizing for the little ones

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s mom was only 15 when she had him, so his grandparents raised him, while she went off to university but was involved in his life

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Things changed after she married her boyfriend (Jack), and they had their own kids, so visits to the poster dwindled and he felt neglected

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, the 16-year-old poster was told by his mom that she is pregnant and having a son, but he finally confessed how jealous he felt of his half-siblings

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hearing this, his mom broke down in tears, and reconsidered having the baby, so the poster is facing backlash from everyone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today’s story is quite tragic as the poster narrates how he feels neglected by his mom. The thing is, she had him when she was just 15, so she left him with her parents to raise, while she completed her education. She also met a guy (Jack) a year after OP was born and after getting their degrees, she married Jack and moved to Vancouver.

    Despite this, she always made a point to visit, showered the poster with love, showed up for games, and paid for his tutoring and other stuff. However, dear readers, the story took a turn when she had daughters with Jack, and couldn’t spend as much time with our poster. He noticed how her visits dwindled, there were no more cute nicknames for him, and she also stopped coming for his games.

    As if all this wasn’t too much to handle for the poster, she recently called him and told him that she’s pregnant again. This time, she is having a boy, so she’ll now have 2 “special guys”, and OP just couldn’t keep a straight face. She noticed the sour look and enquired what happened, and it all came spilling out of the teen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He told her how he feels jealous of his half-siblings because they always have her around, and now they won’t even have space for him with them when he wants to go to university. The woman started crying and she was inconsolable. In fact, she even started questioning whether to have this kid, and the whole family just lashed out against the poster, who’s feeling guilty about it.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, when he vented online, it didn’t take long for Redditors to side with him, as they could clearly see how unfair it was all for him. They said that his mom made a sane choice to leave him with her parents, so she could complete her education. However, not taking him back when she settled down with Jack was a big mistake on her end.

    Experts warn that modern parenting is highly stressful, so we can imagine the woman having her hands full with her two daughters. However, neglecting her elder son the way she did is just heartbreaking, isn’t it? Besides, with another kid, she will barely have any time for OP, so it’s no wonder that he feels affronted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research suggests that childhood emotional deprivation can have long-lasting effects on children. This just shows what the poster is going through, and even if he has his grandparents, he can still see that his half-siblings are getting more love from his mom. That would hurt anyone, much less a teenager, don’t you think? 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It has also been observed that, “In cases where parents are neglectful towards their children, sibling rivalry may arise as a result of seeking attention and validation.” It doesn’t seem like the poster would develop a healthy bond with his half-siblings if his mom keeps treating him this way.

    Many netizens argued that the reason she was crying so much was because she knew that what he said was the truth, and she just couldn’t handle it. People also felt really bad for the poster that even with zero fault on his behalf, his whole family was almost attacking him emotionally.

    That’s honestly quite brutal, isn’t it? If you were in his shoes, would you do the same? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks instantly sided with the teen and assured him that it was not his fault, and he is allowed to express it as he was neglected by his mom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grandparents can be the best in the world and OP is still allowed to want more attention from his mom. it's his mom for crying out loud, and he doesn't know his dad. of course he needs her. add to that average sibling rivlary e voila: melt down. mom needs to make time for him regulary. otherwise he is going to resent her, the siblings and "step dad"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they piling on OP? If his mom doesn't make sure he feels like he has a place in her nuclear family, that's on her. She can't even have an honest conversation with her son. Grandparents and partner are fueling this. Inhooe the kid gets out and goes far for university. Distance helps put things in perspective.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grandparents can be the best in the world and OP is still allowed to want more attention from his mom. it's his mom for crying out loud, and he doesn't know his dad. of course he needs her. add to that average sibling rivlary e voila: melt down. mom needs to make time for him regulary. otherwise he is going to resent her, the siblings and "step dad"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they piling on OP? If his mom doesn't make sure he feels like he has a place in her nuclear family, that's on her. She can't even have an honest conversation with her son. Grandparents and partner are fueling this. Inhooe the kid gets out and goes far for university. Distance helps put things in perspective.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT