Pregnant Lady Won’t Stop Crying After Son Says He Feels Neglected, Family Lashes Out At Him

Mothers and fathers should never, ever discriminate between their children. I mean, haven’t we heard enough stories about how this discrimination can be like hell for the ones that they neglect? Unfortunately, some parents just never learn and it’s the kids who have to pay the price.

Just like the teen original poster (OP) who feels like his mom has been neglecting him ever since his half-siblings were born. When she told him that she was pregnant again, he told her how jealous he felt, but little did he know that all hell would break loose after that!

When parents neglect their kids, it can be pretty traumatizing for the little ones

The poster’s mom was only 15 when she had him, so his grandparents raised him, while she went off to university but was involved in his life

Image credits: KlonularHavok

Things changed after she married her boyfriend (Jack), and they had their own kids, so visits to the poster dwindled and he felt neglected

Image credits: KlonularHavok

Now, the 16-year-old poster was told by his mom that she is pregnant and having a son, but he finally confessed how jealous he felt of his half-siblings

Image credits: KlonularHavok

Hearing this, his mom broke down in tears, and reconsidered having the baby, so the poster is facing backlash from everyone

Today’s story is quite tragic as the poster narrates how he feels neglected by his mom. The thing is, she had him when she was just 15, so she left him with her parents to raise, while she completed her education. She also met a guy (Jack) a year after OP was born and after getting their degrees, she married Jack and moved to Vancouver.

Despite this, she always made a point to visit, showered the poster with love, showed up for games, and paid for his tutoring and other stuff. However, dear readers, the story took a turn when she had daughters with Jack, and couldn’t spend as much time with our poster. He noticed how her visits dwindled, there were no more cute nicknames for him, and she also stopped coming for his games.

As if all this wasn’t too much to handle for the poster, she recently called him and told him that she’s pregnant again. This time, she is having a boy, so she’ll now have 2 “special guys”, and OP just couldn’t keep a straight face. She noticed the sour look and enquired what happened, and it all came spilling out of the teen.

He told her how he feels jealous of his half-siblings because they always have her around, and now they won’t even have space for him with them when he wants to go to university. The woman started crying and she was inconsolable. In fact, she even started questioning whether to have this kid, and the whole family just lashed out against the poster, who’s feeling guilty about it.

However, when he vented online, it didn’t take long for Redditors to side with him, as they could clearly see how unfair it was all for him. They said that his mom made a sane choice to leave him with her parents, so she could complete her education. However, not taking him back when she settled down with Jack was a big mistake on her end.

Experts warn that modern parenting is highly stressful, so we can imagine the woman having her hands full with her two daughters. However, neglecting her elder son the way she did is just heartbreaking, isn’t it? Besides, with another kid, she will barely have any time for OP, so it’s no wonder that he feels affronted.

Research suggests that childhood emotional deprivation can have long-lasting effects on children. This just shows what the poster is going through, and even if he has his grandparents, he can still see that his half-siblings are getting more love from his mom. That would hurt anyone, much less a teenager, don’t you think?

It has also been observed that, “In cases where parents are neglectful towards their children, sibling rivalry may arise as a result of seeking attention and validation.” It doesn’t seem like the poster would develop a healthy bond with his half-siblings if his mom keeps treating him this way.

Many netizens argued that the reason she was crying so much was because she knew that what he said was the truth, and she just couldn’t handle it. People also felt really bad for the poster that even with zero fault on his behalf, his whole family was almost attacking him emotionally.

That’s honestly quite brutal, isn’t it? If you were in his shoes, would you do the same? Let us know in the comments!

Folks instantly sided with the teen and assured him that it was not his fault, and he is allowed to express it as he was neglected by his mom

