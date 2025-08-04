Teen Forges Texts To Sabotage Dad’s Relationship, It Actually Works As He Kicks Out Pregnant Fiancée

ADVERTISEMENT

Accepting a stepparent can be challenging for anyone, much less when the kids are quite young. Seeing your parent with another person can be a bit overwhelming in the beginning, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to destroy this new person’s life, right?

Speaking of step-family, the original poster (OP) was simply baffled when her fiancé’s teenage daughter forged texts to show her dad. Surprisingly, though, he believed his kid, leaving the pregnant OP bereft with sorrow. Little did she know that more drama would follow! Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

Despite the staggering number of blended families these days, it can be difficult to accept new people

Although the poster has been with her fiancé for 5 years, his 14-year-old daughter never really liked her

Image credits: ArrivalNo89

When the couple told the teen that they were pregnant, she forged texts where the poster claimed her dad would stop caring about her once the baby came

Image credits: ArrivalNo89

Much to the poster’s surprise, her fiancé believed the fake texts and kicked her out, which totally devastated her

Image credits: ArrivalNo89

However, when he found out the truth, he came back begging her for forgiveness, but she just couldn’t let it go

Image credits: ArrivalNo89

They discussed custody, but she doesn’t want to let the baby meet his daughter, as she thinks it would be very unsafe

In today’s story, Reddit user u/ArrivalNo89 narrates how her fiancé’s 14-year-old daughter sparked drama between the couple. The thing is, she had been with this man for 5 years, but his daughter never really liked her, no matter how friendly she tried to be. Alas, things just fell apart when they told her that they were expecting a baby, which she didn’t like at all.

The teen literally forged messages between her and OP, where apparently, the poster claimed that her dad would care more about the baby than her. However, much to the poster’s surprise, her fiancé believed his daughter and didn’t even give her a chance to explain. Heartbreakingly enough, he also kicked her out of the house, showing zero sensitivity to the fact that she was pregnant.

One day, he found out from his daughter’s friend that the texts were fake, and then guess what he did, dear readers? Went begging for the poster to come back, of course! But at this point, the damage was already done, and the poster just couldn’t bring herself to go back to him. Considering how she mentions all the awful things he said, no one can really blame her.

About 7 months later, OP also updated us that she is going to stick with her decision and not go back to him. They have talked about custody for the baby, but she doesn’t feel safe leaving it alone with her ex-fiance, not knowing what the teen might do. She is also pondering getting back with the guy after 2-3 years, but folks strongly advised her against this.

Looking at the complex situation, of course, we had to pull in an expert, so Bored Panda interviewed counselor and psychology professor Eden Lobo. She mentioned that it makes sense why the dad jumped to his daughter’s defense right away, as he probably panicked. She added that his daughter came to him, saying her stepmom-to-be was trying to push her out of the picture.

“As a dad, especially one raising a daughter who lost her mom so young, his first instinct was to protect her, no questions asked. While his reaction is totally human, it wasn’t fair. He didn’t take the time to hear both sides or give his partner a chance to explain. That kind of instant judgment can really damage trust, especially in a relationship,” she explained.

Our expert also claimed that it’s a classic case of acting on emotion instead of pausing to think things through. She also stressed that women are already super vulnerable during pregnancy, and to be accused of being cruel, not even given a chance to speak, and then pushed out of their home? That can leave them feeling anxious, unwanted, and questioning everything, she added.

Lastly, when we asked Prof. Lobo whether there is any chance of their relationship surviving or them reconciling, she advised: “For her, she needs to feel heard and validated, not just brushed off with a ‘my bad.’ For him, it’s about showing that he’s willing to show up better, listen more, and not let emotions blow things up again.”

“If they really want to make it work, they can, but it means rebuilding the relationship almost from scratch, with stronger trust, better communication, and probably some professional help too,” Prof. Lobo concluded. Do you think they will work out if they get back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks were glad to hear she didn’t go back, but they called out the man for being so callous and kicking out the pregnant poster

