30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again
For nearly 20 years, Elvira Bono has worked as a tattoo artist specializing in artistic scar tattoo cover-ups in Brazil. Her background in Nursing and Fine Arts has taught her that every scar tells a story, not only of surgery, burns, accidents, or illness, but also of survival.
The 30 before-and-after transformations below are shared with her clients' permission. They include scars from plastic surgery, accidents, burns, self-harm recovery, and other life experiences. Behind each image is a person who decided to rewrite part of their story through art. As Elvira shared with Bored Panda: “I hope these transformations inspire anyone living with scars to know that there are options – and that scars do not have to define how you see yourself.”
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Tattoo On Burn Scar By Accident Suffered In Childhood
Many of her clients lived with their scars for years or even decades. Some avoided wearing certain clothes, going to the beach, or looking at themselves in the mirror. While a tattoo cannot erase a scar, it can transform the way someone feels about it.
Every project is designed individually. The artist carefully studies the scar's texture, color, maturity, and location before creating artwork that works with the skin instead of trying to hide it completely. The goal is to create harmony, not perfection.