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For nearly 20 years, Elvira Bono has worked as a tattoo artist specializing in artistic scar tattoo cover-ups in Brazil. Her background in Nursing and Fine Arts has taught her that every scar tells a story, not only of surgery, burns, accidents, or illness, but also of survival.

The 30 before-and-after transformations below are shared with her clients' permission. They include scars from plastic surgery, accidents, burns, self-harm recovery, and other life experiences. Behind each image is a person who decided to rewrite part of their story through art. As Elvira shared with Bored Panda: “I hope these transformations inspire anyone living with scars to know that there are options – and that scars do not have to define how you see yourself.”

More info: elvirabono.com.br | Instagram | Facebook