Guy Fed Up With Pregnant Roomie—Shocks Internet When It’s Revealed He’s the Father
Pregnant woman sitting on bed, holding belly and covering mouth, expressing shock and concern about her situation.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Fed Up With Pregnant Roomie—Shocks Internet When It’s Revealed He’s the Father

People can be really weird, and I don’t mean the funny-weird ones, I am talking about the ones who lack basic empathy. Doesn’t it frustrate you when such folks come into your life and then make you feel bad about it?

Just like this guy, who kept whining about his pregnant roommate and how she was making him do everything for her. Folks felt bad for him slogging off for this lady, but then, the shocking truth came to light, and netizens were not at all ready for this plot twist. Just scroll down to find out what it was!

More info: Reddit

    Unfortunately, there are some people out there who lack even basic empathy

    Pregnant woman reading a book in bed, highlighting tension with guy fed up with pregnant roomie situation.

    Image credits: Josh Willink / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster keeps complaining about his pregnant roommate “K”, who is excited to have a baby, but he thinks she’s making it his problem

    Text post about a guy fed up with his pregnant roommate, revealing he is the father and shocking the internet.

    Man frustrated with pregnant roomie, shocked as it’s revealed he is the father in unexpected twist.

    Text on a white background expressing frustration about a pregnant roomie not helping with cooking or cleaning as before.

    Image credits: Ok_Basket7916

    Frustrated man sitting on couch gesturing in a modern living room, reflecting emotions of a guy fed up with pregnant roomie.

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He is annoyed that he has to do more chores, grocery shopping, cleaning up her vomit, and even driving her to appointments

    Alt text: Guy fed up with pregnant roomie dealing with intense vomiting and cleaning up after her struggles.

    Text on a screen describing a guy fed up with his pregnant roomie who asks him for favors, revealing he's the father.

    Text excerpt showing a guy fed up with pregnant roomie repeatedly asking for rides to appointments.

    Image credits: Ok_Basket7916

    Pregnant woman sitting in bed holding her belly with a hand over her mouth, reflecting shock and distress about father and roomie.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he refused, she kept insisting, so he snapped and said she was responsible for her pregnancy and not to make it his problem

    Text conversation showing a man fed up with his pregnant roomie who keeps pleading for help with clinic visit.

    Alt text: Man fed up with pregnant roomie expressing frustration about being asked for favors despite the pregnancy responsibility.

    Text excerpt showing a guy fed up with pregnant roomie, not wanting to be her personal servant, raising questions online.

    Image credits: Ok_Basket7916

    However, when netizens probed further, they had a shocking revelation that he is the father of the baby, and she is his wife

    Brace yourself, for today’s story is quite wild and takes an unexpected turn that nobody will see coming. It starts with this man who narrates that his pregnant roommate “K” is very excited to have the baby, but apparently, she is making it his problem. He complained about all the physical changes, like he had to throw away all the bananas, as she couldn’t stand the smell.

    He’s annoyed that she helps out with the general chores less, and is very emotional and cranky most of the time. Moreover, he also had to clean up her vomit once, as she couldn’t make it to the bathroom, and puked on the floor. He also has to do the grocery runs even when she’s feeling fine, and when he asks her to do it, she brings up the pregnancy excuse.

    The “good” lad has also been driving her to her appointments, and one day, he got sick of it all and just refused. When she kept pleading, he finally snapped and told her that her pregnancy was her responsibility and not his problem. She got upset by this—even cried—and stormed off. He said that he didn’t want to be her servant, so he vented online, asking netizens if he was wrong.

    Naturally, they sided with him until the big reveal, for that is where the plot twisted—when he revealed that K was actually his wife! Despite being the father of the baby, he still thought that “her pregnancy [was] her responsibility.” People just couldn’t handle the fellow’s audacity to mislead them and then treat his own wife so terribly during a difficult time.

    Comment thread showing a user asking if the child is his and the original poster confirming he is the father.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing a guy fed up with pregnant roommate, arguing about responsibility and fatherhood.

    Image credits: phoebethefan

    Pregnancy is quite a complicated phase for any woman who opts to go ahead with it. Of course, they face a lot of physical problems, but let’s not forget that they also have to endure mental health challenges as well. It’s only natural that she is going to be a bit cranky and not want to go grocery shopping when her whole body is fighting for two.

    Besides, the fact that he misled people into believing that it was his roommate and not his wife is in itself hugely problematic. What kind of sane person would do that? He also sabotaged things further when he stated that her pregnancy was her responsibility, and many people claimed that he was chauvinistic for saying something so detrimental to his wife.

    It has been observed that 88% of men strongly agree that a man has the same responsibilities as a woman for the children they have together. Sadly, there’s still that 12% who disagree with this, and the man in our story is definitely one of them. If he is so disrespectful right now, I can’t imagine what the poor woman might have to face when raising the toddler. 

    The story is a little old, and I really hope the woman realized how problematic her husband was and left him right then and there. People also said that they felt sorry for “her” child because who knows what the kid might have to face since its father is so twisted. What about you? Did the plot twist throw you off as well? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks couldn’t believe the man’s audacity to mislead them by calling his wife a roommate, and they also lashed out for saying it was her responsibility and not his problem

    Reddit comment expressing shock at unexpected plot twist involving guy fed up with pregnant roomie revealed as father.

    Reddit comment criticizing a guy fed up with pregnant roomie, revealing shock that he is the father of the child.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration in a discussion about a guy fed up with pregnant roomie being the father.

    Text post about a guy frustrated with his pregnant sister and the strong smell sensitivity during pregnancy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy fed up with his pregnant roomie, revealing he is the father.

    Screenshot of an online discussion with a comment expressing surprise about a guy fed up with pregnant roomie.

    Comment on a social media post expressing disbelief and frustration about a guy fed up with pregnant roomie, hinting he’s the father.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about pregnancy responsibility, related to guy fed up with pregnant roomie.

