Legendary Singer Bonnie Tyler Passes Away Aged 75

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Welsh rock singer Bonnie Tyler has passed away at the age of 75 after a weeks-long health battle.

The Grammy-nominated musician, best known for timeless hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, at a hospital in Portugal.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family, who expressed their devastation while detailing the late singer’s final days and the medical complications she endured.

As news of her passing spread, fans and fellow musicians flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, remembering the singer for her unmistakable husky voice and the enduring legacy of songs that defined an era.

RELATED:

Music legend Bonnie Tyler has passed away at the age of 75 following prolonged medical complications

Image credits: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Bonnie’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, during which she became one of rock music’s most recognizable voices and earned three Grammy Award nominations.

Her family and team released a brief, joint statement on her official website confirming the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

A part of the statement read, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

“We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

In May this year, Bonnie suffered severe abdominal pain, which was reportedly diagnosed as either a bowel tear or a burst appendix.

The condition required emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital in Faro, Portugal.

Two days after the initial procedure, doctors placed her into a precautionary medically induced coma.

Image credits: Jakubaszek/Redferns

The decision was reportedly made to aid her recovery and allow her body to rest while battling a severe infection.

Reports later revealed that she experienced a cardiac arrest (heart attack) while medical staff were attempting to bring her out of the medically induced coma. Doctors acted quickly to resuscitate her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She eventually regained consciousness in mid-June 2026, a development announced by her family and team.

At the time, they expressed deep appreciation for the “huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world” and said Bonnie was aware of the messages she had received.

However, the singer remained critically unwell, requiring continuous monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU) until her sudden passing.