Guy Stumped As Daughter Demands Apology For Generational Trauma, Netizens Slap Him With Reality
Young woman with curly hair lying on couch, looking at phone, reflecting on generational trauma and family dynamics.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Guy Stumped As Daughter Demands Apology For Generational Trauma, Netizens Slap Him With Reality

Author Rick Riordan once wrote, “You can’t give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” While that might be true, it is also true that it’s difficult not to fight with the people that you share a roof with. After all, that’s what family is all about, right?

Well, even Reddit user Lazy_Growth_5898 got a bitter taste of such a conflict when his 19-year-old daughter made some unexpected accusations against him. The guy is super hurt by what she said, but his extreme reaction caught netizens off guard. Read on to know what he actually said! 

More info: Reddit

    Family and conflict are almost like synonyms because of how often we fight with our people

    Image credits: Morgan Vander Hart / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster, a dad of 2, was pretty shocked when his 19-year-old daughter sent him an accusatory text calling him all sorts of things

    Image credits: Lazy_Growth_5898

    Image credits: Dillon Wanner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She even called him the cause of all her issues and said that she was a victim of generational trauma because of him

    Image credits: Lazy_Growth_5898

    Image credits: Sinitta Leunen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Things further escalated when she blocked him, and now she even refuses to acknowledge him when he’s in the same room

    Image credits: Lazy_Growth_5898

    He is very confused and hurt, but also so angry that he refuses to apologize and even curses her

    Today’s story truly set the internet thinking after it went viral, as the original poster (OP) narrated about the conflict he got into with his 19-year-old daughter. One fine day, the dad got a text from her, and she accused him of a lot of things. From pointing out all his flaws to even belittling him, she just let it all out, which totally shattered him, as he feels that it’s not fair.

    He tried to justify himself when she called him lazy and uninvolved, as he believes that it’s just not true. Apparently, he works two jobs, which tire him out, and as for “uninvolved,” he stressed that he has been present at every important event in his daughters’ lives. The man also claimed that he has always prioritized his kid, but she would never do that if it were the other way around.

    Moreover, she also called him out for other things, like not cleaning up after himself, but letting his wife do it, not being smart enough, and not voting for the right person either. To be honest, I feel like there’s a lot more that the girl wants to say because it practically screams that she cares about him, but his behavior just bugs her a lot. 

    Her dad, on the other hand, just couldn’t understand all this and only replied with “acknowledged”, which just worsened things. She blamed him for passing on generational trauma to her, and even said that she won’t let him near her kids in the future. She also demanded an apology from him, blocked him when he refused, and now, she’s ignoring him.

    Image credits: kevin laminto / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Well, he is super angry about it all, and straight out refused to apologize. However, he was not ready for what netizens had to say, as many of them lashed out at him for cursing her. They felt that his reaction was a dead giveaway to why she said what she said. Folks argued that generational trauma is quite serious, and she wouldn’t just throw the term in his face, would she?

    Some said that while he was physically present for her, it might appear that he was emotionally absent, and experts say that this can be quite damaging. However, what truly alarmed quite a few folks was the way he reacted when she asked for an apology. They said that listing everything he does for her is the bare minimum that all parents are supposed to do for their kids.

    People also pointed out that in any fractured parent-child relationship, it’s the parents who should step up. Considering that they are adults who have much more experience with life than their children, it makes sense, doesn’t it? Netizens also highlighted that it is only because she cares about him so much that she expects these things from him, and he should think about that. 

    Many folks also advised that instead of going on the defensive, he should actually sit down and have a conversation with her. After all, we all know that effective communication is essential for staying connected in any relationship. Don’t you agree? If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens gave him a reality check that it’s always the adults who are responsible for their children’s actions, while some said he needed therapy

    Family
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I don't get the replies saying that he is the ahole because he doesn't want to apologise, and wrote he feels she can f*ck off. 19 is not a child, she is an adult and decided to lay into him and verbally attack him, he has every right to be pissed off. You can love your child, but be angry and hurt from them at the same time

    anthonyelmore_1 avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I'll tell you exactly what happened. Dad voted for Trump. He mentions it as such a little detail, about voting for the wrong guy, but it was probably less of a little detail to the daughter. I can't be entirely sure, obviously, since I don't even know what country they're in. Still, that little detail stands out to me because that's actually kind of a thing over here at the moment. People can shrug off voting for him once, but it's the second time that breaks any form of pedestal you had placed that person on, especially considering the problems we're now going through because of it. LOT of people decided to go no-contact over it because they couldn't reconcile how they once viewed their family to how they now view their family. It ENTIRELY changes how you view said family member and is likely responsible for why a lot of her complaints seem (and in fairness, likely are) unreasonable. I highly suspect daughter is being less than direct with her actual problem.

