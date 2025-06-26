Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Faces Backlash For Calling Cops On Bro And His Fam After They Broke Into His Home To Use The Pool
Family enjoying a sunny day in a pool, highlighting a man facing backlash for calling cops on bro and his family.
Entitled People, Relationships

Man Faces Backlash For Calling Cops On Bro And His Fam After They Broke Into His Home To Use The Pool

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled family members are probably a universal ‘phenomenon.’ I remember when I got my first job, an uncle I had never met, came demanding that I take a life insurance cover as he was an agent. Apart from the cursing out loud, he took it pretty well when I refused.

However, this brother just refused to back down when the original poster (OP) banned his unruly kids from using his private pool. In fact, the entitled fellow just broke into his house, but the whole family got offended when the owner took legal action. Here’s what really happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    From nice and sweet to shameless and entitled, family members come wrapped in all sorts of packages

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s house has a private pool that his brother’s family keeps eyeing, but he has banned his unruly kids from using it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Family gathering outside near a wooden fence with a man, woman, and two children enjoying time together.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite multiple warnings, one day, the entitled brother and his family broke into the poster’s house just to use the pool

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They laughed off the annoyed poster’s concerns that the water isn’t that deep, so he called cops on them in anger

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Now, he’s facing backlash from his parents for “dragging the police into a family matter,” and he also feels a little guilty

    Today’s story might come off as some juicy old soap opera, as there’s just too much drama, but it really happened to Reddit user Neither_Pass6895. The bachelor worked hard and recently bought his first house with a private pool. Little did he know the amount of trouble this single pool would brew up because of his entitled family.

    Enter: his brother, sister-in-law, and their 3 unruly kids, who wreaked havoc when they came to his house. From breaking a lamp, smearing food on the walls, and even peeing behind the curtain, the kids performed all kinds of theatrics, while the parents shrugged it off as a “joke.” Of course, OP banned them from even going near the pool due to their lack of discipline.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The adults didn’t really register this, and the whole family showed up in swimsuits for a BBQ he had invited them to. Things took a sour turn when he refused to let them in the pool, and his sister-in-law even called him “bitter and single.” What he had not expected was that they would break into his house, which they really did when he was away.

    Frustrated, he called cops, and the man and his wife were slapped with a trespassing warning. Unfortunately, it’s the poster who’s under fire from their parents. Apparently, they are offended that he involved the police in a family matter, and now, he’s feeling guilty about the whole thing. He sought advice online, and Redditors delivered as usual, assuring him that there was nothing to feel guilty about.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They pointed out that it should be the entitled brother and his wife who should feel ashamed of their actions. Research clearly indicates that people’s entitlement affects their interpersonal relationships, and honestly, this incident just shows us why. I mean, would you want such people invading your house behind your back? No, thank you!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, look at the way that they are letting their kids just run around destroying things at OP’s house. That screams lack of discipline, and we all know how damaging it can be. UNICEF states that there are no bad children, only bad behavior, and oh, how appropriately they have put it! It seems that the couple is nurturing their children to be just as entitled as they are.

    What else can you expect? After all, the little ones quickly get influenced by their parents’ behavior and do just what they see. It’s just sad that they might think it’s ok to break into someone’s house just like their parents did. And if this doesn’t prove that entitled people are not born but made, then I don’t know what does.

    Folks were also aghast at the reaction of the poster’s parents. Instead of reprimanding the brother and his wife, they are enabling their behavior by scolding the poster because they feel “embarrassed.” We can never say for sure, but these enabling parents could be the reason why the man is so entitled. 

    I swear, this seems like a vicious cycle that is being passed down from one generation to the other. Anyway, what are your thoughts about the incident? Would you also call the cops? Let us know in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks assured him that he has nothing to feel guilty about; rather, it’s his brother and sister-in-law who should be ashamed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Persons of any kind, relatives, friends, etc, who do not respect you and your reasonable wishes. there is no need to have them close toy you. Better alone than with a bad company.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many of these entitled people, it's a societal sickness. I want what you've earned, so I'll just take it rather than earning my own.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sophiederonde avatar
    ShadowKat
    ShadowKat
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your family are entitled asshats and have no consideration for you, your private property or the claims they would make if one of the kids got hurt on YOUR property (that they trespassed on). Keep records, file police reports and tell them to f-off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Persons of any kind, relatives, friends, etc, who do not respect you and your reasonable wishes. there is no need to have them close toy you. Better alone than with a bad company.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many of these entitled people, it's a societal sickness. I want what you've earned, so I'll just take it rather than earning my own.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sophiederonde avatar
    ShadowKat
    ShadowKat
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your family are entitled asshats and have no consideration for you, your private property or the claims they would make if one of the kids got hurt on YOUR property (that they trespassed on). Keep records, file police reports and tell them to f-off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT