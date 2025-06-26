Man Faces Backlash For Calling Cops On Bro And His Fam After They Broke Into His Home To Use The Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled family members are probably a universal ‘phenomenon.’ I remember when I got my first job, an uncle I had never met, came demanding that I take a life insurance cover as he was an agent. Apart from the cursing out loud, he took it pretty well when I refused.

However, this brother just refused to back down when the original poster (OP) banned his unruly kids from using his private pool. In fact, the entitled fellow just broke into his house, but the whole family got offended when the owner took legal action. Here’s what really happened!

More info: Reddit

From nice and sweet to shameless and entitled, family members come wrapped in all sorts of packages

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s house has a private pool that his brother’s family keeps eyeing, but he has banned his unruly kids from using it

Image credits: Neither_Pass6895

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite multiple warnings, one day, the entitled brother and his family broke into the poster’s house just to use the pool

Image credits: Neither_Pass6895

Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They laughed off the annoyed poster’s concerns that the water isn’t that deep, so he called cops on them in anger

Share icon

Image credits: Neither_Pass6895

Now, he’s facing backlash from his parents for “dragging the police into a family matter,” and he also feels a little guilty

Today’s story might come off as some juicy old soap opera, as there’s just too much drama, but it really happened to Reddit user Neither_Pass6895. The bachelor worked hard and recently bought his first house with a private pool. Little did he know the amount of trouble this single pool would brew up because of his entitled family.

Enter: his brother, sister-in-law, and their 3 unruly kids, who wreaked havoc when they came to his house. From breaking a lamp, smearing food on the walls, and even peeing behind the curtain, the kids performed all kinds of theatrics, while the parents shrugged it off as a “joke.” Of course, OP banned them from even going near the pool due to their lack of discipline.

The adults didn’t really register this, and the whole family showed up in swimsuits for a BBQ he had invited them to. Things took a sour turn when he refused to let them in the pool, and his sister-in-law even called him “bitter and single.” What he had not expected was that they would break into his house, which they really did when he was away.

Frustrated, he called cops, and the man and his wife were slapped with a trespassing warning. Unfortunately, it’s the poster who’s under fire from their parents. Apparently, they are offended that he involved the police in a family matter, and now, he’s feeling guilty about the whole thing. He sought advice online, and Redditors delivered as usual, assuring him that there was nothing to feel guilty about.

Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They pointed out that it should be the entitled brother and his wife who should feel ashamed of their actions. Research clearly indicates that people’s entitlement affects their interpersonal relationships, and honestly, this incident just shows us why. I mean, would you want such people invading your house behind your back? No, thank you!

Also, look at the way that they are letting their kids just run around destroying things at OP’s house. That screams lack of discipline, and we all know how damaging it can be. UNICEF states that there are no bad children, only bad behavior, and oh, how appropriately they have put it! It seems that the couple is nurturing their children to be just as entitled as they are.

What else can you expect? After all, the little ones quickly get influenced by their parents’ behavior and do just what they see. It’s just sad that they might think it’s ok to break into someone’s house just like their parents did. And if this doesn’t prove that entitled people are not born but made, then I don’t know what does.

Folks were also aghast at the reaction of the poster’s parents. Instead of reprimanding the brother and his wife, they are enabling their behavior by scolding the poster because they feel “embarrassed.” We can never say for sure, but these enabling parents could be the reason why the man is so entitled.

I swear, this seems like a vicious cycle that is being passed down from one generation to the other. Anyway, what are your thoughts about the incident? Would you also call the cops? Let us know in the comments!

Folks assured him that he has nothing to feel guilty about; rather, it’s his brother and sister-in-law who should be ashamed

