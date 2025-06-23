Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Wants To Save $100 On Dinner With Coupon, Gets Accused Of Being Cheap By Sister-In-Law Instead
Two children enjoying pizza at dinner, illustrating a fun family moment related to saving money with a coupon.
Family, Relationships

Man Wants To Save $100 On Dinner With Coupon, Gets Accused Of Being Cheap By Sister-In-Law Instead

Interview With Expert
21

The thing about family gatherings is that they can bring out the best and worst in us. While they’re often a time for connection and laughter, they can also highlight other issues when money, parenting styles, and differing values come into play.

The story shared by today’s Original Poster (OP) touches on something many people experience but rarely talk about openly: what happens when generosity is taken for granted and how subtle manipulation creeps into family dynamics.

More info: Reddit

    Spending time with family can be heartwarming, but also unexpectedly tense when small decisions turn into big disagreements

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author and their spouse were hosting a casual family gathering, offering snacks and a light lunch while spending time with the kids

    Image credits:

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As dinner time neared, the sister-in-law pushed to eat earlier than planned, despite a better deal being available at 6 p.m.

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Shortly after, her children suddenly claimed they were starving, which the author suspected was a manipulation tactic to sway the timing

    Image credits:

    They then called out their sister-in-law for using her kids emotionally, to which the sister-in-law told them they shouldn't have offered to host the dinner

    The day started out innocently enough. The OP and their spouse were hosting their in-laws for a casual afternoon. Chalk art with the kids, light snacks, and easy conversation filled the time. However, as dinner time loomed, the OP suggested waiting until a bit later to use a valuable dinner coupon, one that would nearly halve the total meal cost.

    The sister-in-law disagreed with the wait and, soon after, the kids came running in, clutching their bellies and saying that they were hungry. The performance was clearly coached, and the OP guessed this because just a few minutes earlier, they’d been perfectly content.

    Feeling exasperated, the OP snapped, accusing the sister-in-law of using her children to manipulate them. Unsurprisingly, this didn’t go over well. The sister-in-law snapped back, implying that if the OP couldn’t afford dinner, they shouldn’t have offered to pay in the first place.

    To better understand the family dynamics at play, Bored Panda spoke with psychotherapist Mvumbi Kumbu, who confirmed that it’s “quite common for adults to unintentionally use children to express their own needs in family situations.” He explained that children are often seen as neutral messengers, making it easier for adults to communicate indirectly through them.

    He explained that it places an unfair emotional load on the children, who can become confused and stressed by handling issues beyond their maturity level. Kumbu also emphasized the importance of adults recognizing this pattern and instead fostering direct and open communication.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We also asked how one can tell the difference between genuine distress and emotional manipulation, especially when children are involved, to which he said, “Genuine distress usually comes with consistent, clear expressions of feelings and needs, and the person is open to dialogue and finding solutions.”

    In contrast, he highlighted that emotional manipulation often involves subtle pressure, guilt-tripping, or using others, like children, to influence outcomes indirectly or avoid responsibility.

    Regarding how to set and maintain boundaries during family gatherings, particularly around money and time, Kumbu advised starting with “transparent, honest communication”. He recommended calmly sharing limits in advance, such as how long you can realistically dedicate and what financial support you’re able to provide.

    Framing it positively, like telling them you’re looking forward to a good time and letting them know what you can offer or the reality of things, would go a long way. He also added that consistency is key, stating that “if you set a time or budget limit, gently remind your family if things start to drift.”

    Ultimately, he explained that “boundaries aren’t about shutting people out but protecting your energy and resources so everyone can enjoy the time together.”

    Netizens were slightly divided, but many agreed the OP wasn’t entirely in the wrong. They defended their financial reasoning but stressed that better planning, like providing a proper lunch, could’ve avoided the conflict altogether. On the flip side, some thought the OP was being rigid or even dishonest, labeling them as the bigger problem.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the sister-in-law was really being manipulative, or just overwhelmed by her kids? We would love to know your thoughts!

    While some netizens maintained that the author wasn’t wrong for calling their sister-in-law out, others insisted that there was a chance her kids were indeed hungry

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

