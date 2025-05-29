Collage and photo manipulation art both start with existing images—photos, textures, scraps, or screenshots—and turn them into something new. Whether it's cutting and layering by hand or blending and editing digitally, these styles are about reimagining visuals in creative, unexpected ways.

In this article, we're featuring some of the most appreciated works submitted by our community. These include digital collages, paper cutouts, and manipulated photos that stood out for their originality, mood, or the way they grabbed attention. Scroll down to see the captivating works!

#1

A surreal photo manipulation of a croissant designed with chocolate stripes and a belt buckle attached.

dudibensimon Report

One of the featured artists, C.E. White, told Bored Panda that each of their collages is composed of thousands of pieces sourced from maps, vintage books, textbooks, magazines, old letters, notes, and more. "I can't pass by any bit of paper that I stumble upon without thinking about where I could use it. Every piece reflects some sort of history. Every collage is unique because it's created with different paper pieces and hundreds of individual cuts."
    #2

    Photo manipulation showing a distressed man with children and a dog in a torn wallpaper hallway collage scene.

    hayatininevreni Report

    #3

    Black and white woman knitting with red yarn on an oversized spool, sitting on a detailed map, creative photo manipulation.

    pesto.frankie Report

    While C.E. White's work is made from thousands of paper pieces, another artist, Murat Akyol, uses digital tools to create his photo manipulations. He revealed that completing a single piece can take anywhere from several hours to a few days. "It depends on how much meaning you put into a work and how much you mess with the details. When we do it not as a job, but only as a hobby and with pleasure, the imagination works better."

    #4

    Close-up photo manipulation of a freckled face with coffee granules blending into the skin on a wooden table.

    dudibensimon Report

    #5

    A surreal photo manipulation of a glowing moon melting like lava over a cliff near a house and a person standing at the edge.

    xmuratakyol Report

    Akyol explained that his edits are filled with visual metaphors, unexpected juxtapositions, and a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere—all drawn from his own dreams. "I like to combine photographs like puzzle pieces and create a new, meaningful work with my own imagination."

    #6

    Man in a small boat rowing at the center of a swirling cloud formation in a surreal photo manipulation collage.

    chrismakatita Report

    #7

    Photo manipulations showing two women in vintage dresses sitting on a rock at sunset with a scenic outdoor background.

    pesto.frankie Report

    To see more stunning works by C.E. White and Murat Akyol, be sure to check out their Instagram profiles. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments and upvote your favorite pieces!
    #8

    Black and white portrait combined with colorful photo manipulations creating a striking collage effect.

    luigi.tarini.graphic.artist Report

    #9

    Collage art photo manipulation of a deer with large antlers made from layered paper strips and textures.

    cewhiteartist Report

    #10

    Hand holding an ice cream cone with Saturn’s planet photo manipulation in a starry night sky background.

    chrismakatita Report

    #11

    Photo manipulation of a finger with a polished nail blending seamlessly into a cockroach body on a plain surface.

    dudibensimon Report

    #12

    Surreal photo manipulation of a person swinging from a cloud above a foggy forest in a dreamlike scene.

    xmuratakyol Report

    #13

    Classical painting photo manipulation showing a woman clutching multiple Eggo waffle boxes in a surreal scene.

    nizartiste Report

    #14

    Collage photo manipulation of a cat composed of torn paper, newspaper clippings, and textured elements in warm tones.

    cewhiteartist Report

    #15

    Photo manipulation showing a hand holding a lollipop with Earth as the candy against a starry night background.

    chrismakatita Report

    #16

    Medusa photo manipulation collage made from playing cards with detailed snake textures and card faces creating a striking visual effect.

    elmohood Report

    #17

    Two playing cards side by side with one showing burnt photo manipulation and the other a collage of a queen of diamonds card.

    elmohood Report

    #18

    Photo manipulation showing a soccer field creatively placed on a grassy mountain slope amidst rocky peaks.

    xmuratakyol Report

    #19

    Cityscape at night with light trails and a Starry Night inspired photo manipulation collage in the sky above.

    nizartiste Report

    #20

    Surreal photo manipulation of a turtle underwater blending with snowy mountain landscapes and a soft glowing sky above.

    modifeye Report

    #21

    Surreal photo manipulation of spaghetti twisting around a fork with one strand extending to sunglasses on a table.

    dudibensimon Report

    #22

    Close-up photo manipulation showing lips aligned with a spool of pink thread, blending human features with collage art.

    dudibensimon Report

    #23

    Colorful ghost illustration made with playing cards in a creative photo manipulation and collage on an easel.

    elmohood Report

    #24

    Surreal photo manipulation of a giant woman vacuuming a crowded beach filled with people near the water.

    eugenia_loli Report

    #25

    Vintage-style photo manipulation of a girl on the moon blowing planets from a pipe against a starry space background.

    eugenia_loli Report

    #26

    Surreal photo manipulation showing a woman lying on a pillow floating above a lush green mountain landscape.

    eugenia_loli Report

    #27

    Retro family scene with photo manipulations of a camper van in a refugee camp setting, showcasing creative collages.

    joewebbart Report

    #28

    Silhouettes of a couple embracing with intricate wallpaper patterns in a creative photo manipulation collage.

    joewebbart Report

    #29

    Black and white hands holding a pool of water with people swimming, creative photo manipulation and collage artwork.

    joewebbart Report

    #30

    Photo manipulation of a woman holding an apple with alternating stripes of the Mona Lisa painting in the background.

    luigi.tarini.graphic.artist Report

    #31

    Photo manipulation of a person with a classic portrait face holding a katana sword in a yellow martial arts outfit.

    luigi.tarini.graphic.artist Report

    #32

    Surreal photo manipulation of a distressed woman in vintage dress with a digital error message about motivation found.

    mehmetgeren Report

    #33

    Photo manipulation of a man with Van Gogh’s face holding a skateboard next to a painted vase of sunflowers on a sidewalk.

    mehmetgeren Report

    #34

    Woman resting with a cat on a bed in a photo manipulation featuring social media like icons and a smartphone nearby.

    mehmetgeren Report

    #35

    Colorful photo manipulation of a cartoon character with arrows set against bright red palm fruits and green foliage outdoors.

    mokhalladhabib Report

    #36

    Surreal photo manipulation showing people walking a dog on sand with a giant planet Earth in the background at night.

    xmuratakyol Report

    #37

    Classical figures playing a retro video game on old CRT TVs in a creative photo manipulation collage artwork.

    nizartiste Report

    #38

    Colorful photo manipulation collage in the shape of a deer, featuring various artistic and surreal elements.

    odeeart Report

    #39

    Detailed photo manipulation of a bird with a long beak and textured feathers in a surreal collage background

    cewhiteartist Report

    #40

    Colorful rooster photo manipulation collage made from layered vintage book pages and text background.

    cewhiteartist Report

    #41

    Colorful photo manipulation collage of a cardinal bird made from layered paper and sheet music background.

    cewhiteartist Report

    #42

    Surreal photo manipulation of a woman with flowers and ribs replacing her back, set against a soft sky and mountain landscape.

    chrismakatita Report

    #43

    Woman standing on a geometric shape above clouds with rocky mountains and a large moon in surreal photo manipulation collage.

    chrismakatita Report

    #44

    Photo manipulation showing sunglasses positioned on a printed image of a woman's torso creating an optical illusion.

    dudibensimon Report

    #45

    Yellow textured fruit resembling a photo manipulation collage featuring an attached black cord and plastic toggle on a white surface.

    dudibensimon Report

    #46

    Photo manipulation of Queen of Hearts card with the king’s head cut out, bleeding heart symbols on a white background.

    elmohood Report

    #47

    Photo manipulation collage of a joker portrait made with playing cards featuring vibrant colors and detailed artwork.

    elmohood Report

    #48

    Photo manipulation of an astronaut helmet reflecting cosmic space with blooming pink roses on a lunar surface collage.

    eugenia_loli Report

    #49

    Photo manipulation of a boy playing golf by a lake with a dog, blending vintage and modern collage elements outdoors.

    pesto.frankie Report

    #50

    Vintage man with animals placed in a frosty field showcasing creative photo manipulations and collages art.

    pesto.frankie Report

    #51

    Black and white couple photo manipulation with colorful sunset and abstract rain pattern background collage artwork.

    canson_city Report

    #52

    Surreal photo manipulation of a vintage girl with a glowing green cracked face and red eyes against a red patterned background.

    canson_city Report

    #53

    Vintage female portrait with red and black dripping photo manipulation on a purple striped background collage.

    canson_city Report

    #54

    Surreal photo manipulation of a man with cartoon characters flowing from his head in a creative collage design.

    canson_city Report

    #55

    Classical painting mixed with modern photo manipulations showing woman with social media icons on a phone.

    mehmetgeren Report

    #56

    Hand holding paper with cartoon lizard against industrial plant background in creative photo manipulation collage.

    mokhalladhabib Report

    #57

    Hand-drawn photo manipulation of a woman’s hair blending into tangled electric wires above a street scene.

    mokhalladhabib Report

    #58

    Child in a hooded jacket standing on a deck watching a photo manipulation of a whale flying above the clouds.

    xmuratakyol Report

    #59

    Surfer walking on a reflective beach with a large Earth photo manipulation and collage visible in the sky above.

    xmuratakyol Report

    #60

    Colorful photo manipulation collage of a human figure filled with diverse artistic elements against a textured blue and gold background.

    odeeart Report

    #61

    Colorful photo manipulations and collages featuring a horned figure made from various characters and objects.

    odeeart Report

    #62

    Photo manipulation showing white paint pouring from a can blending into a mountain lake landscape with brushes nearby.

    modifeye Report

