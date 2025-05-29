62 Of The Best Photo Manipulations And Collages You Might Not Be Able To Stop Staring AtInterview With Artist
Collage and photo manipulation art both start with existing images—photos, textures, scraps, or screenshots—and turn them into something new. Whether it's cutting and layering by hand or blending and editing digitally, these styles are about reimagining visuals in creative, unexpected ways.
In this article, we're featuring some of the most appreciated works submitted by our community. These include digital collages, paper cutouts, and manipulated photos that stood out for their originality, mood, or the way they grabbed attention. Scroll down to see the captivating works!
This post may include affiliate links.
One of the featured artists, C.E. White, told Bored Panda that each of their collages is composed of thousands of pieces sourced from maps, vintage books, textbooks, magazines, old letters, notes, and more. "I can't pass by any bit of paper that I stumble upon without thinking about where I could use it. Every piece reflects some sort of history. Every collage is unique because it's created with different paper pieces and hundreds of individual cuts."
While C.E. White's work is made from thousands of paper pieces, another artist, Murat Akyol, uses digital tools to create his photo manipulations. He revealed that completing a single piece can take anywhere from several hours to a few days. "It depends on how much meaning you put into a work and how much you mess with the details. When we do it not as a job, but only as a hobby and with pleasure, the imagination works better."
Akyol explained that his edits are filled with visual metaphors, unexpected juxtapositions, and a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere—all drawn from his own dreams. "I like to combine photographs like puzzle pieces and create a new, meaningful work with my own imagination."
To see more stunning works by C.E. White and Murat Akyol, be sure to check out their Instagram profiles. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments and upvote your favorite pieces!