Collage and photo manipulation art both start with existing images—photos, textures, scraps, or screenshots—and turn them into something new. Whether it's cutting and layering by hand or blending and editing digitally, these styles are about reimagining visuals in creative, unexpected ways.

In this article, we're featuring some of the most appreciated works submitted by our community. These include digital collages, paper cutouts, and manipulated photos that stood out for their originality, mood, or the way they grabbed attention. Scroll down to see the captivating works!