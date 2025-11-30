Man Cuts Ties With His Mother After She Reveals Her True Colors Through Texts To His Girlfriend

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Mothers won’t always approve of their sons’ romantic partners, nor are they expected to do so all the time. However, they also have no right to step in and try to sabotage the relationship.
This woman callously did the latter by sending spiteful messages to his son’s girlfriend. What made it worse for the man was that he learned of the backstabbing in secret, which understandably enraged him.
Desperate for solutions on what to do next, he sought advice from the Reddit community.
It would be downright sadistic for any parent to try to ruin their child’s romantic relationship
Man sitting on couch in a dark room, looking at his phone with a serious expression, cutting ties with his mother.
Mothers who try to sabotage their sons’ romantic relationships are often driven by personal issues
Anytime a mother tries to sabotage their son’s romantic relationships, as the woman in the story did, it is likely due to a variety of personal issues. According to Cambridge Therapy Centre clinical psychologist Christine Schneider, one plausible reason is their fear of losing their position in their son’s life.
“When a new partner arrives, it can feel like a shift in loyalty or attention, even if nothing has actually changed,” Schneider told Bored Panda, also stating that others may be projecting unresolved anxieties about abandonment, trust, or their own past relationships.
In some cases, it may be a byproduct of how they raised their son as children, where the mother may develop jealousy. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Maggie Hollinbeck, jealousy may also be combined with arrested development and/or narcissistic traits.
“It comes back to an enmeshed relationship between mother and son that goes back to childhood; when the son was little, mom put all of her emotional investment into the son, usually to the detriment of her own marriage,” she explained.
Older woman smiling slightly, representing mother revealing true colors in texts, causing ties to be cut with son.
So, what would be the best course of action when dealing with this kind of parent? Schneider is all about having a calm conversation. As Schneider noted, the goal is to establish understanding, above all else.
“It’s also worth acknowledging that some mothers behave this way because they’re struggling emotionally themselves, and naming that gently can reduce defensiveness,” she said.
Meanwhile, Hollinbeck specified the type of boundaries one must set with a parent who seems intent on ruining your relationship.
However, some scenarios are not worth tackling alone. You may need to seek professional assistance, which Bonnie Lambert, LMFT, advises.
“You should avoid attempting to handle this situation by yourself,” Lambert said. “The therapist needs to intervene to identify basic family patterns that lead to self-protection method development.”
At this point, the author would benefit from creating distance between himself, his mother, and his partner. It seems like his mom is intent on causing damage, and it may be best to move away from all that toxicity.
People were pleased with the new developments
Reddit conversation about a man cutting ties with his mother after she reveals true colors in texts to his girlfriend.
Screenshot of a conversation where a man discusses cutting ties with his mother after she reveals true colors in texts.
Man cuts ties with mother after she reveals true colors in texts to his girlfriend, showing family conflict and betrayal online.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting a man cutting ties with his mother after she revealed her true colors to his girlfriend.
Reddit comment about man cutting ties with mother after she reveals true colors through texts to his girlfriend.
Comment on Reddit expressing happiness for a friend and his girlfriend, sending holiday wishes from England.
Screenshot of a user comment discussing a man cutting ties with his mother after her texts to his girlfriend.
Screenshot of a supportive online comment encouraging emotional maturity after a man cuts ties with his mother.
Comment expressing support for a man who cuts ties with his mother after she reveals true colors in texts to his girlfriend.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
