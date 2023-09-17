Being a mom is a hard job. It takes a lot of mental and physical energy to constantly be there for someone who relies on you 24/7.

In partnerships, moms are usually the ones that take on the brunt of childcare and housekeeping duties—and there are a lot of them. Single mothers are often under even more pressure. They not only have to take care of their child and keep their house in order, but they’re also the only bread-winners in the family.

All that is to say that we should appreciate mothers as they do work very hard.

However, some of them can sometimes be a little too pushy when insisting on gratitude. After all, being a mother doesn’t make you more deserving of the good things in life. And one should not expect to be treated with exceptional kindness and generosity simply because of their familial status.

The list below has some of the most infuriating examples of entitled mothers ever. If you decide to scroll down and see it, be prepared to get angry.

#1

“I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

"I'm A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!"

While you might think that entitlement is a completely negative personality trait, it is actually not all bad. In fact, we all have a sense of entitlement and it’s actually good for us.

Healthy or normal entitlement is learned when we’re still babies. By giving us warmth and responding to our needs, our caretakers teach us what sort of treatment to expect from others. This usually teaches us boundaries and the concept of “giving and receiving” in relationships.
#2

I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don't Need It

I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don't Need It

#3

Someone Has To Pay To Watch Her Kid

Someone Has To Pay To Watch Her Kid

Other types of healthy entitlement can be transactional. For example, when you work, you expect for your employer to pay for your job. When you pay for something, you expect to be delivered a service or a product. Same applies when there is any sort of rules that people need to follow; you expect everyone to abide by them. You expect the doctors to treat you, and the laws to protect you. All of these are normal.

When we are describing someone who is entitled, we are talking about a person who has excessive entitlement. Those are the ones that expect special treatment from everyone around them.
#4

Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter's Party Guests Won’t Pay For The Party

Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter's Party Guests Won't Pay For The Party

#5

This Mom Looking To Ditch Her New Baby For The Holidays

This Mom Looking To Ditch Her New Baby For The Holidays

#6

Entitled Mom Demands A Refund And Tells Me To Repent!

Entitled Mom Demands A Refund And Tells Me To Repent!

There’s no clear answer for why people start feeling excessively entitled. One of the theories is that it is related to a person’s attachment style. Scientists propose that an anxious attachment style that manifests in clinginess and fear of rejection is associated with the feeling that you deserve better. Usually, these people have exaggerated needs and fears and demand them to be met.
#7

Mom Asked For 'Old Phone' As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can't Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above

Mom Asked For 'Old Phone' As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can't Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above

#8

Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog

Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog

#9

It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom

It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom

This relates to a theory which claims that people who were wronged in their lives demonstrate an exaggerated sense of entitlement. Children that weren’t given enough emotional support try to meet their needs outside of their familial relations. This type of behavior shows in the patterns of entitled moms. 
#10

Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!

Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won't Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!

#11

Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

#12

My Little Sister Is Raising Money For Her Dance Troupe And Her Mom Sent Me A Link Telling Me To Donate Whatever I Can Afford. I Can’t Donate Less Than $20

My Little Sister Is Raising Money For Her Dance Troupe And Her Mom Sent Me A Link Telling Me To Donate Whatever I Can Afford. I Can't Donate Less Than $20

Single mothers have to sacrifice a lot to give their children a good life. They often don’t receive much gratitude from people in their family, so they seek it in the world around them. Their need to feel appreciated takes priority over consideration of others. So, they go on the Facebook market and push the sellers to give them free stuff or scream at service workers, demanding the respect they crave.
#13

Single Mom Wants A 6'3" Tall Meal Ticket

Single Mom Wants A 6'3" Tall Meal Ticket

#14

Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore

Not Mine But Op's Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn't Have A Cell Discount Anymore

#15

Mom Goes Off On Build A Bear For Ending Their Promotion And Having The Audacity To Send Her A Voucher For A Discount After The Fact (Yes She Was Completely Serious)

Mom Goes Off On Build A Bear For Ending Their Promotion And Having The Audacity To Send Her A Voucher For A Discount After The Fact (Yes She Was Completely Serious)

Excessive entitlement can lead to criminal behavior. Studies have shown that believing that you deserve special treatment can lead men to abusing women in relationships. This can be physical or sexual violence. Those are the type of guys who think that women are indebted to them because they were treating them nicely or bought them a drink or dinner. When they don’t get it, they feel betrayed and could even take what they think they are entitled to by force.
#16

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

#17

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

#18

Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

Entitlement is also associated with infidelity. In those cases, people might think they are entitled to a certain kind of attention or even sex. If those people don’t get it from their partner, they believe it is only fair to get it somewhere else. They often don’t exhibit much remorse about their actions because they feel they were justified.
#19

Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

#20

This Ungrateful Mom

This Ungrateful Mom

#21

Local Mom Complaining About The Free Breakfast And Lunch Schools Are Giving Away Because Of Covid19. Says That She’s Going To Email The School And Complain

Local Mom Complaining About The Free Breakfast And Lunch Schools Are Giving Away Because Of Covid19. Says That She's Going To Email The School And Complain

In the worst cases, entitlement can even lead to a person taking another person’s life. In a paper published in 2002, researchers analyzed how entitlement led to a student attacking his teacher. The teen perpetrator’s mother showed excessive adoration for her child, believing he was very smart and destined for something great. The scientists believe that the constant praise made him feel like he was better than others and deserved special treatment from everybody around him. Once he didn’t get it, he resorted to gratuitous violence. 
#22

Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister, Then Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices

Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister, Then Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices

Found out there were tons of people with my password, PLUS someone upped my plan. Reset my password and told my sister I wasn’t going to share my password anymore. CHAOS.

#23

Choosing Mother Tries To Trick Good Guy Neighbor Into Paying Child Support

Choosing Mother Tries To Trick Good Guy Neighbor Into Paying Child Support

#24

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

All in all, it is safe to say that taken to the extremes, entitlement can have really serious consequences. And while the mothers on this list are not physically harming anyone, their ignorance to the needs of others is definitely unpleasant. In other words, they really know how to ruin someone’s mood. We do hope these stories didn’t ruin your mood, but, instead, are going to inspire you to stand up to excessive entitlement when the situation arises.
#25

The School District I Live In Has Been Giving Free Breakfasts And Lunches To Children Since The Pandemic Started. Entitled Mom Complaining On The Town Facebook Page

The School District I Live In Has Been Giving Free Breakfasts And Lunches To Children Since The Pandemic Started. Entitled Mom Complaining On The Town Facebook Page

#26

She Blocked Me For Pointing Out $4 An Hour Is Not Enough For A Full Time Babysitter Lmao

She Blocked Me For Pointing Out $4 An Hour Is Not Enough For A Full Time Babysitter Lmao

#27

My BF’s Mom Is Coming To Visit Us, And She Suggested We Buy A Mattress, When We Were Offering To Pay For A Hotel For Her And She Could Just Bring An Air Mattress That She Already Owns

My BF's Mom Is Coming To Visit Us, And She Suggested We Buy A Mattress, When We Were Offering To Pay For A Hotel For Her And She Could Just Bring An Air Mattress That She Already Owns

#28

My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero

My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He's Also My Personal Hero

#29

This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn't Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About

This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn't Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About

#30

“Would You Consider Gifting Your 14,500 Dollar Car For Sale To A Single Mom In Need? Would Be An Answer To So Many Prayers”

"Would You Consider Gifting Your 14,500 Dollar Car For Sale To A Single Mom In Need? Would Be An Answer To So Many Prayers"

#31

Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

#32

Choosy Beggar Moms On Facebook

Choosy Beggar Moms On Facebook

#33

6 Months Pregnant Single Mom Of 1 Looking For A Good Man To Settle Down With

6 Months Pregnant Single Mom Of 1 Looking For A Good Man To Settle Down With

#34

Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

Mom Calling Her Kid's School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

#35

Mom Upset That Son Won't Spend Money On Her

Mom Upset That Son Won't Spend Money On Her

#36

Facebook Mom Looking For Baby Sitter For $50 A Week

Facebook Mom Looking For Baby Sitter For $50 A Week

#37

Give Me Something Free... To A Whole New Level

Give Me Something Free... To A Whole New Level

#38

My Neighbour. Oh And By "Sit In Her House" She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children

My Neighbour. Oh And By "Sit In Her House" She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children

#39

Apparently Being A Sahm Means You Should Give Away Free Childcare

Apparently Being A Sahm Means You Should Give Away Free Childcare

#40

Why Is It Always The Moms Looking For Nanny’s?

Why Is It Always The Moms Looking For Nanny's?

#41

Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates

Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter's Play Dates

#42

Posted By A Thirty-Something Divorcee In A Mom Group

Posted By A Thirty-Something Divorcee In A Mom Group

#43

Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom

Tax Free Clothing Isn't Enough For This Single Mom

#44

Mom Wants An Absolutely Perfect Suv... For $2k

Mom Wants An Absolutely Perfect Suv... For $2k

#45

24/7 Nanny That's A Nutritionist. $5k To Play Mom Because I Dont Want To Be One

24/7 Nanny That's A Nutritionist. $5k To Play Mom Because I Dont Want To Be One

#46

Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

#47

Single Mom, “Hiring A Sugar Daddy”

Single Mom, "Hiring A Sugar Daddy"

#48

Crazy Mom On Facebook Only Wants To Pay $300 A Month For Full Time Baby Sitter

Crazy Mom On Facebook Only Wants To Pay $300 A Month For Full Time Baby Sitter

#49

Anyone Else Have Vietnamese Moms Who Are Choosy Beggars?

Anyone Else Have Vietnamese Moms Who Are Choosy Beggars?

#50

Racist 23 Y/O Single Mom Iso: Tall, Fit, Hairless, Successful, Light-Skinned, Open-Minded, And Tattooed Prince Charming

Racist 23 Y/O Single Mom Iso: Tall, Fit, Hairless, Successful, Light-Skinned, Open-Minded, And Tattooed Prince Charming

#51

Local Restaurant Is Offering Free Meals For Children While School Is Closed. Choosing Beggar Mom Mad That It Isn't Extended To Nursing Mothers As Well

Local Restaurant Is Offering Free Meals For Children While School Is Closed. Choosing Beggar Mom Mad That It Isn't Extended To Nursing Mothers As Well

#52

Single Mom! Sick Kid! Wants Free Puppy! Choosing Beggar?

Single Mom! Sick Kid! Wants Free Puppy! Choosing Beggar?

#53

Come On Kayla You Totally Forgot To Tell Me You’re Also A Single Mom

Come On Kayla You Totally Forgot To Tell Me You're Also A Single Mom

#54

This My Bffs Ex's GF Mom And She's Always Breaking A Bone Or Wanting Stuff For Free

This My Bffs Ex's GF Mom And She's Always Breaking A Bone Or Wanting Stuff For Free

#55

Do My Hair For Free, I'm A Single Mom

Do My Hair For Free, I'm A Single Mom

#56

Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

#57

What Kind Of Crazy World Are We Living In Where Moms Have To Pay Money For Things?!

What Kind Of Crazy World Are We Living In Where Moms Have To Pay Money For Things?!

#58

But They're A Single Mom Of Two! Cross Stitch Group I'm On, Designing Patterns Is No Different To An Artist Commission

But They're A Single Mom Of Two! Cross Stitch Group I'm On, Designing Patterns Is No Different To An Artist Commission

#59

Mom In My Hometown Wants Someone To Babysit Her Kid For $30/Day, But Must Be Available 14 Hours A Day

Mom In My Hometown Wants Someone To Babysit Her Kid For $30/Day, But Must Be Available 14 Hours A Day

#60

I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours

I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours

