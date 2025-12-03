Immature Guy And His Friends Test His New GF, She Later Learns He’s Done This To Many Girls Before

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many milestones in a new relationship from the first month together, the first trip together, to one of the most terrifying of all which is the first meeting with their friend group. There’s something that’s just oddly thrilling about walking into a room full of people your partner already adores, hoping they’ll like you just as much.

The best-case scenario would be you welcomed with open arms, jokes flying left and right, and suddenly feeling like you’ve gained an entirely new squad overnight. Unfortunately, the first time today’s Original Poster (OP) met her boyfriend’s friends didn’t end well. In fact, it left her feeling weirded out and questioning the entire relationship.

More info: Reddit

We’ve all heard the phrase “testing someone’s loyalty”, but in real-life relationships, this tactic rarely goes as planned

The author shared that she had just started dating a guy, and met his friends for the first time during a casual hangout

While they were all hanging out, the boyfriend stepped out, and his friends began mocking him and trying to get her to join in which made her uncomfortable

She tried to deflect at first before she eventually snapped, telling them that she would inform her boyfriend of everything they said

She left to her boyfriend’s room in frustration, and when she told her boyfriend everything his friends said, he broke into a grain and revealed that it was all a test

He explained that he often tested his partners in that way, but that she was the first person to “pass” the test, however she found it situation strange and unsettling

The OP shared that she had just started dating a great guy, and things were going so well that she recently met his friends. On the day she met his friends, things started perfectly normal until her boyfriend stepped out of the room. The friends flipped the switch and started tearing him apart, trying to rope her into joining the roast.

At first, she tried to deflect, but they kept pushing. Finally, she shut it down, told them it was messed up, and made it clear she planned to tell the boyfriend what they said. Her boyfriend returned and the friends acted like they hadn’t just been trash talking him in his absence, and this annoyed the OP so much that she got up and left for her boyfriend’s bedroom.

He appeared in the room shortly after and asked her if everything was okay, and she told him what happened. What she didn’t expect was for her boyfriend to break into a smile. When she asked what he was smiling about, he then explained that the whole thing was a planned test.

Apparently, this was something he carried out on every woman he dated. If she joined in trash talking him, he dumps her, but if she doesn’t, she passes. The boyfriend insisted it was harmless, and that she was the first person to actually tell him what happened meaning, she was “the best”. Finding it strange, the OP shared that she eventually broke up with the boyfriend.

Verywell Mind explains that psychologists emphasize that hidden “tests” meant to measure a partner’s loyalty only chip away at the trust a relationship needs to thrive. These staged scenarios create insecurity, discourage honest communication, and often leave both partners feeling misunderstood or emotionally strained.

Psychology Today adds that these secret tests often come from personal insecurity or unresolved issues, not genuine concern. Instead of voicing fears or doubts directly, the tester creates manipulative situations that confuse the partner and ultimately harm the relationship.

Relationship expert Abby Medcalf also notes that while the opinions of a partner’s friend group can influence relationship satisfaction, that influence should never involve undermining someone’s dignity.

She explains that sabotaging or “testing” a partner through group behavior, social media trends, or silent evaluations isn’t scientifically valid and only encourages deceit. Instead, she stresses that open communication about worries, boundaries, and expectations is what strengthens intimacy.

Netizens expressed strong disapproval of the OP’s boyfriend and his friends’ “loyalty test,” emphasizing that deceiving someone to gauge their reaction is manipulative and unnecessary. They also noted that testing partners often backfires and signals immaturity, insisting that relationships require trust rather than games.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you stay with someone who tested you like this, or would it also be a dealbreaker? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that games and deception in relationships are dealbreakers, and honesty should always come first

