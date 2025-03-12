ADVERTISEMENT

When job hunting, many of us are willing to do just about anything to get hired. But in the process, we tend to forget that it’s not just companies interviewing us—we’re also interviewing them. That’s why, when we get the chance, we need to think twice before accepting the final offer.

To help with that, one man on Threads asked people to share the first signs that a job is going to be toxic. Check out some of their best advice below, and if you’ve got any wisdom to add, drop it in the comments!

#1

Person in a red blazer working on a laptop at a café table, highlighting potential toxic workplace red flags. No respect for breaks. Expects you to work through lunch.

lv2danze , Marcus Aurelius/Pexels Report

    #2

    Man in white shirt looking at phone by a window, representing workplace red flags. When the manager texts the entire group about a mistake you did instead of just directly messaging you

    dreamingofwater_ , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #3

    Woman eating salad at desk, looking concerned, with laptop and coworker in background, illustrating a toxic workplace. weekly working lunches.
    every single time i’ve worked at a place like this, the leadership had NO boundaries

    yasminecheyenne , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #4

    Three people in a discussion around a laptop, potentially highlighting signs of a toxic workplace environment. when you start your first day and realize…almost every one just started working there. it’s giving high turnover

    yasminecheyenne , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #5

    Employee stressed at desk, illustrating toxic workplace red flags. “We wear many hats here” means you’ll be doing two or three jobs for the price of one

    rileslynch , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #6

    Two employees with headsets working at laptops, possibly indicating a toxic workplace environment. People not saying greetings to each other at the start of the day.

    ft.aroojfatima , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    E Menendez
Community Member
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Now, I don't agree with this. Some people (like me) are not the best at social interaction and don't say good morning when they come in because they don't think of it because they don't care if any one says good morning to them. I have had to work really hard to do this because so many people have complained I don't say good morning. I do reply if someone says it to me first, but I don't initiate the interaction. And that is their issue, I guess.

    #7

    When there is no professionalism, a lot of gossip, and also the managers never care about u as a human and only the customers matter

    mrhm_2002 Report

    #8

    A clearly shit manager from the word go who contacts you at 7pm at night asking you to do something you’ve never done before and insists they have it first thing in the morning, then chastises you for not knowing the process of the task they have assigned.

    village_goth Report

    #9

    Person sitting in a dimly lit office, focused on a bright laptop, depicting a potentially toxic workplace environment. Getting PTO approved requires you to jump through any hoop

    khurl__ , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #10

    Man in professional attire discussing workplace red flags. “We’re like a close knit family here.”

    thenutritiontea , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Report

    #11

    Woman in red blazer pointing a pen, discussing potential workplace toxic traits with a colleague. your new manager jokingly telling you they’re envious of how well you’re treated by skips during your first 1:1, and then proceed to micromanage you until you burn out, get tossed around and quiet quit

    wongmjane , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #12

    People smiling and shaking hands in an office, potentially masking toxic workplace red flags. When people constantly talk sh*t behind peoples back and then being fake to them 😭

    raylivez , fauxels/Pexels Report

    #13

    Two women in casual meeting, discussing workplace toxicity signs. As soon as your manager talks negatively about one of your teammates in your department, it's over.

    griffyyyy , fauxels/Pexels Report

    #14

    A woman in glasses works on a laptop at a desk, highlighting workplace elements and potential red flags. When the post asks for a “rockstar” “ninja” or “unicorn”

    betaraybecca , Startup Stock Photos/Pexels Report

    #15

    Two women discussing documents in a potentially toxic workplace setting at a desk. They tell you don’t talk about pay

    miyzaplug , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    #16

    Man in white shirt checking watch, seated with laptop; potential workplace toxic red flag. They are late to the interview they set up. Immediately no

    omgfrenchie , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    #17

    Person overloaded with binders, symbolizing red flags of a toxic workplace environment. “Everyone does everything”

    aaronnnrosales , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #18

    Person in an office meeting, showing potential signs of a toxic workplace environment. When there are more than 3 interview stages. Worked for the companies like that. Company culture was always toxic.

    wodza , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels Report

    #19

    Stressed employee at cluttered desk, holding head in hands, showing signs of a toxic workplace. 1.the bosses favors the obviously bad employees who can't work independently and try to pass their job responsibility to you
    2. The Managers & Executive Secretaries can't construct a simple business letters
    3. Micro managing
    4. They appoint people who are unqualified for the job
    5. The Human Resources department are gaslighters and always condescending
    6. When they are related to each other

    rosannarocessssssssssssbombaaa , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

    #20

    When the manager starts texting you, pretending to be a friend the first two weeks.
    ITS A SETUP. RUN. WHEN. THIS. HAPPENS.

    _onefootinthegrave Report

    #21

    When orientation or onboarding isn’t planned out properly. This happened at my current job that should’ve been a red flag 🚩 to me 7 months ago. However, I will be leaving tomorrow. Last day thank goodness 😅

    momdukes.720 Report

    #22

    Two women in a workplace discussing over a tablet and a notebook, illustrating signs of a toxic workplace environment. Your boss is the owner’s child.

    melissaboufounos , Antoni Shkraba/Pexels Report

    #23

    They started looking for help now that they’re swamped. It’s a sign that you’re not going to get trained properly.

    dreahwalker Report

    #24

    Overly excited to hire you… it reeks of desperation which never leads to anything good.

    lilmommak83 Report

    #25

    Being given a "new" manager on your first day because the one who hired you quit.

    honeygirl931 Report

    #26

    Higher ups playing favorites ( managers/ supervisors )

    xmo_pris Report

    #27

    Woman in a red shirt appearing stressed at a desk, illustrating toxic workplace red flags. When the tagline says that they’re looking for highly motivated self starters.. aka we won’t help you / train you properly so you better be able to think quickly on your feet

    thegenericversion , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #28

    Two people shaking hands in an office, indicating a potentially toxic workplace interaction. They hire you right away.

    hellapetrichor , fauxels/Pexels Report

    #29

    Two colleagues in a serious discussion, highlighting potential toxic workplace dynamics. My first day, my coworker told me “Everybody gains at least 25 Ibs when they start working here”

    wassupnikki , SHVETS production/Pexels Report

    #30

    Employee packing personal items into a box, a sign of a toxic workplace environment. When the person training you leaves after a week lmao

    littlemissviolin53 , Anna Shvets/Pexels Report

    #31

    Two women in a serious discussion in an office setting, highlighting workplace red flags. If they’re short staffed when u go in for your interview.

    becameanimportantlilboy , Timur Weber/Pexels Report

    #32

    Woman in office setting, looking concerned, highlighting toxic workplace dynamics. Majority of employees are rude / unwelcoming

    davalos_j007 , Kindel Media/Pexels Report

    #33

    Colleagues enjoying pizza at a workplace, indicating a casual, relaxed office environment. Pizza parties

    travelwithdalt , Diva Plavalaguna/Pexels Report

    #34

    A person eating penne pasta with olives and mint garnish inside a car. People eating lunch in their cars. It usually means they can’t eat in peace without being interrupted for work.

    adamsunnyflanders , مازن المزروعي/Pexels Report

    #35

    Bait & switch. They called you in for a social media management position but then say we don't do that here - this job is direct sales.

    christinacastscharacters Report

    #36

    Two women conversing at a table, highlighting potential workplace toxicity signs. When they want to know everything about your private life

    tittel , Christina Morillo/Pexels Report

    #37

    Your supervisor vents their frustration about the business while training you

    csbmaui Report

    #38

    When the manager makes excuses for the coworker's laziness. They favor the lazy coworker and punish the hard worker with more work.

    lilac.purple.rose Report

    #39

    Had them tell me in the interview “We need someone who doesn’t need a lot of thanks or recognition. Ya know, a team player taking it for the team.” 👀

    urbancowgur Report

    #40

    When the person training you isn’t fully trained.

    ez_duz_it1018 Report

    #41

    Manager telling you don't argue with the boss.

    rosspeili Report

    #42

    My boss told me “it’s not about doing your job well , it’s about if we like you or not.” 🤔🫠

    glowartistrydiamond Report

    #43

    In the UK if you have a Karen asking you if you’re alright every 5 minutes, start getting ready for the workplace bullying 🥺😂😂

    queen_nifa_ Report

    #44

    They immediately try to add you on social media.

    atruckin.nurse Report

    #45

    Person looking stressed at a desk with a laptop, illustrating toxic workplace red flags. When they say it's competitive and exciting.

    Competitive means the old b***hes in HR gone hate you for being younger and pretty.

    Exciting is chaotic with a bow on.

    truleeher , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #46

    Person at desk, stressed, highlighting toxic workplace signs. The long term employees won't meet your eyes.

    orangewood53 , Resume Genius/Pexels Report

    #47

    Man in blue shirt at desk, looking stressed, illustrating workplace toxic red flags. "We're looking for a rockstar" - you'll do the job of five people for the salary of half a person
    "Growth opportunities" - You'll grow into burnout, and the opportunity is to quit
    "Work hard, play hard" - You'll work hard. That's it
    "Fast-paced environment” - pure chaos. Every day is a fire drill, and you're the extinguisher
    "We reward initiative" - With more work
    "We trust our employees" - We trust you'll answer Slack messages at midnight

    marexkai , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #48

    If you’re a nurse, they have no core staff. All travelers.

    bea_arthur2017 Report

    #49

    Telling you you have to start at the lowest of the chain and work your way up .. excuse me I have 15 yrs exp in this I will not be a cashier before I do the job I went to school for

    bluntgusherrr Report

    #50

    Your manager is 22 with a kid.

    upbiiixxtch2 Report

    #51

    When one person gets into trouble everyone else is getting disciplined as well.

    ms_patience_ Report

    #52

    When they ask “Can you multitask?”

    lagrimas.de.flores Report

    #53

    They hire mostly teenagers

    gavinashwood Report

    #54

    "We are the go-to department"
    Well you can go-to hell

    correl8nqueen Report

    #55

    “We want a drama free candidate “

    t.mich.elle Report

    #56

    Went to a job shadow and nobody I talked to was there longer than a year. This branch had been open for 12 years🤓

    tots.ma.hots Report

    #57

    When your boss says he likes employees with an employer mindset. I’m not going above and beyond for you or this place, my friend 💀

    pinkermann_ Report

    #58

    When they include a team building exercise in every meeting.

    asmbteach Report

    #59

    When Some ppl get away with everything while they‘re incompetent for their job.

    isabelleserutherealone Report

    #60

    “Hit the ground running.”

    missashleypatterson Report

    #61

    They hire u on the spot or they already telling you the tea about ppl before u even get to meet them

    laahdestini Report

    #62

    The interviewer says “Anyone can say anything on their resume, but can you do the work?”

    aieyshahaws Report

    #63

    maga bumper stickers throughout the parking lot

    notorious_702_ Report

    #64

    From the few jobs I’ve had, it’s when in your first day, your manager or whoever gives you orientation, reads from a script verbatimly.

    patricklumenus Report

    #65

    The manager is working super hard to be your “friend” or is a “mother hen” (which is not gender specific).

    vianamarie1 Report

    #66

    My new manager had the quote “It’s the hard days that make us stronger.” in her email signature. One of the most inept and toxic environments I ever worked in.

    hil_with_one_l Report

    #67

    The interviewers sent a proxy (way junior) for them to conduct the interview, and they recorded me without asking for consent.

    yash_what Report

    #68

    Job scope keep on changing

    tjy_947 Report

    #69

    For me was “here we grow horizontally”

    habdulak Report

    #70

    Long winded rants by executives

    helenaaok Report

    #71

    Them asking on DAY ONE is it the best job ever….hold up joey, I just got here! 😭

    cella_tarice_ Report

    #72

    You have to stay late. The FIRST day.

    tdagarim_xoxo Report

    #73

    Other coworkers you’re meeting for the FIRST time telling you that you have to “choose your battles”

    yasqueeen Report

    #74

    When a coworker/manager calls you bestie, it’s the biggest ick there is in the workplace because they don’t even know me like that. 🤦‍♂️

    roastingyou4days Report

    #75

    Getting the side eye from your boss after first meeting them

    nerdyhalie Report

    #76

    When your boss describes his female boss as ‘as good as gold’.

    smalldogbigtown Report

    #77

    Making everyone in a law firm (including the lawyers) clock in and out with an actual time stamp machine.

    sammollu Report

    #78

    When everyone at the work place is THREATENED by you and your co-workers try to tell you what to do or trip you up.

    emeraldnox1 Report

    #79

    When lazy co-workers always seem to get away with being lazy but others get micro-managed.

    eric_x26 Report

    #80

    When something happens people that never spoke to you start coming up to you being nosey asking you questions.

    ms_patience_ Report

    #81

    When they won’t listen to what you expect from a job in the interview, like pay, hours, etc.

    ookami_20_ Report

    #82

    When the boss interviewing you says they expect you in by 7am, even though your job starts at 9. And expects you to leave at 7pm just because you’re an apprentice.

    sebby2222 Report

    #83

    When everyone warns you not to transfer here because "the team leader will get you fired if she doesn't like you"

    friesbeforeguys85 Report

    #84

    When all your coworkers are related some how😭 nepotism speaks

    un_dri_ya Report

    #85

    On my first day of work, the senior technician which was recently promoted to manager, showed me his old office room. It looked similarly to a person with depression's home.

    stoner_m97 Report

    #86

    When interviewers make all these lovely presentations introducing the company, asks you very generic skill-based questions about you, then ends the interview without letting you ask questions.

    virtualslowking Report

