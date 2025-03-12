To help with that, one man on Threads asked people to share the first signs that a job is going to be toxic. Check out some of their best advice below, and if you’ve got any wisdom to add, drop it in the comments!

When job hunting , many of us are willing to do just about anything to get hired. But in the process, we tend to forget that it’s not just companies interviewing us—we’re also interviewing them. That’s why, when we get the chance, we need to think twice before accepting the final offer.

#1 No respect for breaks. Expects you to work through lunch.

#2 When the manager texts the entire group about a mistake you did instead of just directly messaging you

#3 weekly working lunches.

every single time i’ve worked at a place like this, the leadership had NO boundaries

#4 when you start your first day and realize…almost every one just started working there. it’s giving high turnover

#5 “We wear many hats here” means you’ll be doing two or three jobs for the price of one

#6 People not saying greetings to each other at the start of the day.

#7 When there is no professionalism, a lot of gossip, and also the managers never care about u as a human and only the customers matter

#8 A clearly shit manager from the word go who contacts you at 7pm at night asking you to do something you’ve never done before and insists they have it first thing in the morning, then chastises you for not knowing the process of the task they have assigned.

#9 Getting PTO approved requires you to jump through any hoop

#10 “We’re like a close knit family here.”

#11 your new manager jokingly telling you they’re envious of how well you’re treated by skips during your first 1:1, and then proceed to micromanage you until you burn out, get tossed around and quiet quit

#12 When people constantly talk sh*t behind peoples back and then being fake to them 😭

#13 As soon as your manager talks negatively about one of your teammates in your department, it's over.

#14 When the post asks for a “rockstar” “ninja” or “unicorn”

#15 They tell you don’t talk about pay

#16 They are late to the interview they set up. Immediately no

#17 “Everyone does everything”

#18 When there are more than 3 interview stages. Worked for the companies like that. Company culture was always toxic.

#19 1.the bosses favors the obviously bad employees who can't work independently and try to pass their job responsibility to you

2. The Managers & Executive Secretaries can't construct a simple business letters

3. Micro managing

4. They appoint people who are unqualified for the job

5. The Human Resources department are gaslighters and always condescending

6. When they are related to each other

#20 When the manager starts texting you, pretending to be a friend the first two weeks.

ITS A SETUP. RUN. WHEN. THIS. HAPPENS.

#21 When orientation or onboarding isn’t planned out properly. This happened at my current job that should’ve been a red flag 🚩 to me 7 months ago. However, I will be leaving tomorrow. Last day thank goodness 😅

#22 Your boss is the owner’s child.

#23 They started looking for help now that they’re swamped. It’s a sign that you’re not going to get trained properly.

#24 Overly excited to hire you… it reeks of desperation which never leads to anything good.

#25 Being given a "new" manager on your first day because the one who hired you quit.

#26 Higher ups playing favorites ( managers/ supervisors )

#27 When the tagline says that they’re looking for highly motivated self starters.. aka we won’t help you / train you properly so you better be able to think quickly on your feet

#28 They hire you right away.

#29 My first day, my coworker told me “Everybody gains at least 25 Ibs when they start working here”

#30 When the person training you leaves after a week lmao

#31 If they’re short staffed when u go in for your interview.

#32 Majority of employees are rude / unwelcoming

#33 Pizza parties

#34 People eating lunch in their cars. It usually means they can’t eat in peace without being interrupted for work.

#35 Bait & switch. They called you in for a social media management position but then say we don't do that here - this job is direct sales.

#36 When they want to know everything about your private life

#37 Your supervisor vents their frustration about the business while training you

#38 When the manager makes excuses for the coworker's laziness. They favor the lazy coworker and punish the hard worker with more work.

#39 Had them tell me in the interview “We need someone who doesn’t need a lot of thanks or recognition. Ya know, a team player taking it for the team.” 👀

#40 When the person training you isn’t fully trained.

#41 Manager telling you don't argue with the boss.

#42 My boss told me “it’s not about doing your job well , it’s about if we like you or not.” 🤔🫠

#43 In the UK if you have a Karen asking you if you’re alright every 5 minutes, start getting ready for the workplace bullying 🥺😂😂

#44 They immediately try to add you on social media.

#45 When they say it's competitive and exciting.



Competitive means the old b***hes in HR gone hate you for being younger and pretty.



Exciting is chaotic with a bow on.

#46 The long term employees won't meet your eyes.

#47 "We're looking for a rockstar" - you'll do the job of five people for the salary of half a person

"Growth opportunities" - You'll grow into burnout, and the opportunity is to quit

"Work hard, play hard" - You'll work hard. That's it

"Fast-paced environment” - pure chaos. Every day is a fire drill, and you're the extinguisher

"We reward initiative" - With more work

"We trust our employees" - We trust you'll answer Slack messages at midnight

#48 If you’re a nurse, they have no core staff. All travelers.

#49 Telling you you have to start at the lowest of the chain and work your way up .. excuse me I have 15 yrs exp in this I will not be a cashier before I do the job I went to school for

#50 Your manager is 22 with a kid.

#51 When one person gets into trouble everyone else is getting disciplined as well.

#52 When they ask “Can you multitask?”

#53 They hire mostly teenagers

#54 "We are the go-to department"

Well you can go-to hell

#55 “We want a drama free candidate “

#56 Went to a job shadow and nobody I talked to was there longer than a year. This branch had been open for 12 years🤓

#57 When your boss says he likes employees with an employer mindset. I’m not going above and beyond for you or this place, my friend 💀

#58 When they include a team building exercise in every meeting.

#59 When Some ppl get away with everything while they‘re incompetent for their job.

#60 “Hit the ground running.”

#61 They hire u on the spot or they already telling you the tea about ppl before u even get to meet them

#62 The interviewer says “Anyone can say anything on their resume, but can you do the work?”

#63 maga bumper stickers throughout the parking lot

#64 From the few jobs I’ve had, it’s when in your first day, your manager or whoever gives you orientation, reads from a script verbatimly.

#65 The manager is working super hard to be your “friend” or is a “mother hen” (which is not gender specific).

#66 My new manager had the quote “It’s the hard days that make us stronger.” in her email signature. One of the most inept and toxic environments I ever worked in.

#67 The interviewers sent a proxy (way junior) for them to conduct the interview, and they recorded me without asking for consent.

#68 Job scope keep on changing

#69 For me was “here we grow horizontally”

#70 Long winded rants by executives

#71 Them asking on DAY ONE is it the best job ever….hold up joey, I just got here! 😭

#72 You have to stay late. The FIRST day.

#73 Other coworkers you’re meeting for the FIRST time telling you that you have to “choose your battles”

#74 When a coworker/manager calls you bestie, it’s the biggest ick there is in the workplace because they don’t even know me like that. 🤦‍♂️

#75 Getting the side eye from your boss after first meeting them

#76 When your boss describes his female boss as ‘as good as gold’.

#77 Making everyone in a law firm (including the lawyers) clock in and out with an actual time stamp machine.

#78 When everyone at the work place is THREATENED by you and your co-workers try to tell you what to do or trip you up.

#79 When lazy co-workers always seem to get away with being lazy but others get micro-managed.

#80 When something happens people that never spoke to you start coming up to you being nosey asking you questions.

#81 When they won’t listen to what you expect from a job in the interview, like pay, hours, etc.

#82 When the boss interviewing you says they expect you in by 7am, even though your job starts at 9. And expects you to leave at 7pm just because you’re an apprentice.

#83 When everyone warns you not to transfer here because "the team leader will get you fired if she doesn't like you"

#84 When all your coworkers are related some how😭 nepotism speaks

#85 On my first day of work, the senior technician which was recently promoted to manager, showed me his old office room. It looked similarly to a person with depression's home.