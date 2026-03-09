#1 I moved to a new city in 1st grade. At the time, I was ahead of the curve, reading-wise. I learned to read early and was really good for my age at that point. Reading was my favorite thing to do. So you know quiet reading time was my jam. Except the kid sitting behind me, we'll call him D, was annoying as hell and did his best to distract any and everyone around him during silent reading time. I didn't understand why he couldn't just shut the hell up and let me enjoy my book...and honestly, I started to really hate him. Also, having just moved, he was the first black person I had ever met in my life, and I might have been brought up to be a little bit racist (a flaw I have worked to correct since I realized it).



ANYWAY, eventually, after a few months of close surveillance, I solved the mystery of why D had to be so goddamned annoying during my favorite part of the day: he was bored to tears because **he couldn't read.** And I mean he literally could not read, he could sound out some easy words but he was pretty much lost for the most part. And the teachers weren't really doing anything about it...



So I taught him. Before school, during recess (on days when when couldn't play outside of course - we were little kids, not college students), during reading time, waiting for the bus. We practiced and practiced. I brought him my phonics flashcards from kindergarten. My mom sent me to school with two sets of whatever supplies we needed that day - one pack of markers/notebook/pair of scissors for me, one for D.



I got to know him better, and learned about his home life. His mom had two jobs and didn't get home until after most kids are in bed. He took care of feeding and bathing his younger brother. His dad was in jail. He had a rough life. Hearing about his made me closely examine my own. This was my first real lesson in racism as well. My teachers always seemed exasperated with him, like it was his fault he couldn't read and not a reflection of their performance as a teacher. They seemed to leap at the opportunity to give him a demerit or send him on a trip to see the principal even for minor infractions, like "not paying attention" (read: looking out the window because the public school system had failed him so badly he couldn't even begin to keep up with the material). I noticed they treated several other kids this way, all of whom were black. There were troublemakers of all races and backgrounds, but I remember noticing, at an early age, that the rich white ones never seemed to get in half as much trouble as D always did.



By the end of the year, D's grades had soared - and not just in English. It turns out, with the right support system and school supplies, anyone can learn anything. He finished the first grade with an A in English nothing below a C+ in the other subjects. I remember him hugging me tight and saying "I've never gotten an A before!" But most importantly, he could read. He had joined the world of the literate. He was just so excited. All he needed was a little attention and some help getting school supplies.



So that's probably not what you were expecting, Reddit, but my story of misbehaving-kid-gets-karmic-justice is just a little bit different than the other ones. Life dealt D a bad hand and he succeeded anyway. He got "what he deserved" - a fair chance at an education.



Hope you're still out there reading, D. Wherever you are.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I interned in a class with this kid who always thought he was smarter than everyone else. He was pretty smart, but not by too much. He always got paired with kids not as smart as him, so he would always be really smug when dealing with them.





We learned he got that from his parents, during a parent teacher conference. His parents praised that boy up and down and thought he was the smartest kid in the school. They built him up as that and they got him thinking that too. Then they went off on my mentor teacher. She "wasn't providing him with higher enough education, she was bringing him down, she was terrible." The conference ended when my mentor teacher left the room crying after the verbal lashing.



Well about a week later, there was an event where parents came to watch their children in class. It was to watch them do math games with other students. Well my mentor teacher paired this smug little jerk with the actual smartest kid in class. The one who was working on more advanced classes after school.



The kid got shamed. His parents were so flustered during the event. They were very visibly nervous and upset looking as this kid got destroyed game after game. They left before it was all done and took him out of school for the rest of the day.



eye_in_the_tri:

Delicious.



tigerking615:

Honestly, I don't feel bad for the parents but that kind of sucks for the kid. He probably didn't want any of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I had a student that was a real jerk. Always doing things he was not supposed to and purposely causing conflict with other students. He was a daily headache. One day in class he stole a candied pepper from one of Hispanic students and ate it. It was a very hot pepper (not sure of the type).



At first I didn't notice cause he is a sneaky kid. He started to sweat and his sweat turned to tears. "I need to go to the bathroom," he cried, "my mouth, my mouth!" I went to investigate and found out what happened.



The karma payback plan was now collecting, and I refused to let him go get a drink and continued with the math instruction in hopes of teaching him a lesson. For the next few minutes he pleaded with me to go to the nurse with tears running down his face. I said "I do not negotiate with thieves." He started running around in circles. It wasn't until he started sobbing and crying out "I just want my mom," that I finally felt bad and said,"If I take you to the nurse are you ever going to act out in class again?". He promised that he wouldn't, and he never did. The tears and sobbing in front if his peers broke his ego and he was a stellar student for the rest of the school year. (I teach middle school).





cornnndog:

Almost the same thing happened at my high school. All boys high school, which usually meant all the students were pretty chill since there were no girls to impress. This one kid just happened to be a huge jerk (especially to me) and he would take up any opportunity to look tougher than everyone else. One guy brought in some of his home grown ghost peppers. Of course the idiot called everyone a weakling and shoved a whole one in his mouth.

He lasted like 30 seconds before crying and running to the bathroom.

I actually ran into him after high school. AJ, I guess you're less of a jerk now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I taught a comparative anatomy animal dissection lab section back in college. I had one kid in a section (let's call him Kevin) who never listened to dissection instructions and just dove in with a scalpel, dicing and chopping and generally mutilating most of the internal organs.



His first karmic warning came when we were dissecting squid, and he got squid "juice" on himself. Smelled awful for the rest of that class.



However, he kept on ignoring instructions and hacking away... and this time, karmic justice struck on our very last dissection project, the fetal pig.



Kevin really wanted to see the pig's brain. Kevin couldn't get through the the skull, so he started whacking away at it with the butt of a flat pry knife. I told him to stop, but he had to give it one last, mighty thwack...



**Crack!** The skull breaks, and rubbery piglet brain bits come flying out everywhere... mostly over Kevin, splattering him.



Unfortunately, while protesting my refusal to let him dice this piglet into pancetta cubes, Kevin had his mouth open.



Thankfully, preserved pig brain, ingested orally, seemed to have a calming, subduing effect on Kevin for the last couple classes.



**TL;DR** - Don't jerk in dissections unless you're willing to swallow.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 TL;DR, super lazy apathetic kid gets an F in my class, and that's not the worst of his problems.



I once taught a grade 11 history class where I had one kid who caused me a lot of grief. He was frequently late - walking in 20-30 minutes late. Class was during C slot, he had a spare during B, and would actually take the bus home after his A class, and simply stay home for an hour. Or just not show up at all. Additionally, he was super passive aggressive, rarely handed anything in, and obsessed himself with spending time on his super expensive smart watch and/or phone (which is also somewhat more of a big deal as my school is in a low-middle income area and more than half the students can't even afford a simple phone).



Anyway. I'd pretty much had it with him. A major project comes up half way through and he doesn't bother to do any of the group work (I weight projects 50/50 personal input vs group mark), and then didn't show up for the entire week of presentations. I'd had lots of conversations with mom at this point, who luckily had my back and was totally fed up with him too. Suffice to say, I gave him the only 0 in the class.



So of course he hasn't learned, and his grades are below failing mark. Test on the last unit before the exam is coming up, and I give the students the option to write a unit test and replace their lowest test grade with it. Obviously every kid takes the chance. He saunters in late, and when I asked if he's going to do the op test, he just said "nope," sat down, and played on his phone. I was a bit dumbfounded. Whatever.



Edit, forgot this part: he comes into class a few days later when I'm handing back tests and announces "I'm ready for my retest now Mr Hardshank". I looked at him and said how could he possibly think that's an option, especially as I'm in the middle of handing out the answers. He says "oh, well I just thought I could write it any time." what? How would you get that idea, I says. Oh well, you're too late. How does it feel, when you shoot yourself in the foot? Hurts I guess eh?



Later, I tell him he has until the last day of classes to hand in any missed work (he has lots), some of which he hands in 50% finished at best, but that's it. Too bad.



Obviously, he fails his exam, and ends up with like a 45% or something (could have failed him harder, but earlier group projects didn't have a personal input weighting like the last one did - my bad). Here's the justice. He comes to my room, literally BEGGING me to give him a passing grade. Looks like he's ready to cry. How can I fail him? All of the other teachers failed him too! Can't I at least give him a passing grade so he gets one credit?



I hella noped, basically said it's time to lay in the bed you made for yourself, and told him he can see himself out. Satisfying.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Not a teacher, but one time when I was in kindergarten, a kid looked me straight in the eyes, bit himself on the wrist - *hard* - and ran to the teacher and blamed me. That little jerk. They sent me to the principal's office, my mom was called down, I got yelled at and cried.



A week later, the kid did it again... and the teacher saw him do it. Felt so good to have the principal apologizing profusely to me, while that little jerk got a mouthful from his parents.





rlgamefreak11:

My brother used to do this to get me in trouble. I knew I was going to get in trouble and couldn't prove it wasn't me.. So I did it.. Alot harder than he did to himself.. He quit.





djheadstock:



My brother also tried to do this. Only thing was he had five of his upper teeth removed when they first came through as they had no enamel so his bite mark had a huge gap in it. Made it kind of easy to prove who did it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Last year had a 7 year old in my class who was just a pain. He's the only child I've ever taught who I've actually disliked. He would throw things around the classroom, pinch other children, stab them with pencils, he was rude to everyone and would always blame it on someone else. Talking to his parents wouldn't help because they believed everything he said, even over adults who had actually witnessed him doing it. They would give excuses and say that other children were blaming him or that he was being picked on. There was nothing wrong with this child other than he had been brought up with no consequences in his life.



Anyway, one break time he was harassing another child and I guess they just had enough and this usually mild mannered child just punched him in the stomach causing the horrible child to wet himself.

When following the indecent up all of the other children who witnessed it (around 5 or 6) completely closed ranks and denied that it ever happened.

I can't usually condone when children hit back (it causes so many other problems) but you better believe all the adults that have had to deal with this child were rooting for the hitter.





xpensivewino:

Reminds me of a boy I dealt with when I was in second grade. he was a pain, totally bully, annoying, disobedient little brat. Always getting in trouble with the teacher for one reason or another. I was mild mannered and obedient. One day he is harassing me to no end in the line to go indoors after recess. So I say to him, "Kyle if you keep buggin me I am going to scratch your arm so bad it bleeds." He keeps bugging me and basically calling my bluff, so I do what I promised and scratch him down the forearm (not really bad, just enough to barely bring blood to the surface). SO then he goes whining to the teacher and she comes to me and says, "---, why did you scratch him?" I told her I'd warned him to stop bugging me or I'd do it.. and she says, "very well. Kyle - next time I suggest to listen to her warning". And that was it..



ddrober2003:

Mine just remained threats in 8th grade. Guy kept on bullying me throughout the semester in art class. Eventually I had had enough of it and in the middle of class screamed at him that if he didn't buzz off right there I would kick the sh*t out of him. Teacher sent him to the principle's office and just asked me to stand outside until I had cooled off and was ready to go back to class. No one made fun of me for it and the jerk played nice with me for my remaining time in middle school. (Still think yours was better though lol)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Had a kid that threw a lock at my head not get expelled because "it just slipped out of her hand". She got expelled a few months later for bringing a weapon to school.

#9 In high school we had this little jerk kid named Brandon. I only had one class with him but that class is where the story happened. It was 11th grade Geography, and our teacher was one of the nicer teachers I can remember. Brandon would always push her buttons like I'm sure he did to everyone. He would never take it too far, I think he just loved the attention of getting the whole class to look at him or laugh at what he was doing. He would make little noises, tell stupid jokes during lecture, pretend to sleep and snore, and any other stupid irritating stuff that you could think of. Our teacher, she was quite a patient lady but you could tell by mid year that she had enough of him as anyone. She couldn't even really punish him because Brandon loved that kind of attention and it made him all the happier. The few times he got too much, she would give him detention and a couple times sent him to the office, which just made him more giddy(we had a very tame office staff and they would keep him in the office for an hour or something and just let him out).



She tried everything and you could tell she was at the end of her wits. A few weeks after 9/11, some kid thought it would be funny to call in a threat. They cleared the school and went locker by locker. They found nothing of course, and we went back in. As soon as we sat down in that geography class, an office staff member came into our class and went up to our teacher and whispered something into her ear. I still remember the calm look on her face. In the most professional way, she looked over at Brandon and said, "you're being called to the office." She went on with the rest of the class completely normal. They had found quite a bit of [illegal substance] in Brandon's locker and as a result he was expelled over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was in pre-k in the early 80's at a private Catholic school. This one kid, Amy, would always bite the other kids. I don't remember exactly how it went down but I guess one day I came home crying or had a really bad bite mark or something and my mom was PISSED.



She took me straight to the Superintendent, not the principal, and showed her what happened. The Superintendent, a really old nun, did not put up with that stuff. She called Amy into her office and bit the hell out of her arm. Amy started crying but she never bit anyone again.



Old nuns in the 80's were hardcore.



Note: I am not saying what happened was right, just that it happened.



wHUT_fun:

My brother was bit in daycare by one girl. So badly that it happened at ~9 a.m. Mom picked him up at 5:00 p.m. And the mark was as fresh as if it had just happened. The daycare teacher then mentioned my brother had absolutely dropped this girl with a decent right-hand for a four-year-old after the bite.

When the girl's parents were informed of my brother's retaliation, all the girl's dad could say was "GOOD! That'll teach her!" He'd tried every other possible deterrent prior to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Had a kid who was a real jerk when I taught 5th. This kid, let's call him Ray, had one of those moms who refused to hold him accountable for anything. It was always, some other kid did it, Ray was just protecting himself, Ray just wanted to fit in, Ray was being targeted. Also, she was one of those kids who would ask Ray if he were guilty, and take his "No" as incontestable truth. She would say, "My son doesn't lie to me." Oh really? Your kid doesn't lie? Your kid and Jesus? All kids lie.



Anyway, I had a full caseload as a special ed teacher, so I got a paraprofessional (call him Steve). Ray HATED Steve. Had some kind of issue with male authority figures. One day Ray gets in trouble coming back from recess; Steve reprimanded him (verbally). By the time Ray makes it to the classroom, he's saying how Steve got in his face and shouted at him (nope). He asks to go talk to the principal (Yay, Ray's gone for at least 5 minutes!) Tells the principal how Steve grabbed his arm. When Mom comes and gets him, now he's saying Steve pushed him. Next day we get a phone call. Ray's mom and grandma are coming in and want a meeting with Steve and the principal to discuss how Steve choked Ray.



Steve's freaking out. Other kids were there, but no adults, no cameras, how can he prove his innocence. I tell him, "Go to the meeting and before anybody says anything, have Ray share what happened." Steve came back smiling. As soon as 1 story came out, everybody else is disagreeing, "Well Ray told me-" "But Ray told ME-". I would have loved to see the mom's face as her kid is proven a liar in front of everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Elementary teacher here. My first year teaching was terrible. Really tough school combined with my rookie class management skills made for a free roaming terror class. By mid-year I was at my wits end, was trying right the ship and struggling. Field trips were the worst thing I'd ever experienced.



Enter my principal. He had observed my class a few weeks before and was shocked at easily ten of my students behavior. Told me he knew I had a field trip comin up, and he would happily stay back and watch any of my students that I didn't want to go because of their behavior. So, a few days before the trip I told my class this.



However, I waited until read aloud because that's when it was toughest. The good 12 kids in class loved read aloud, they just wanted to enjoy the book. The other 10-14 would constantly good around and not listen to a word. So, I casually mentioned, in the middle of read aloud that some students would be staying back from our fabulous field trip in a few days with the principal. I told them it was all behavior based. Of course, the good kids heard me, the little jerks didn't. The next two days the little jerks continue being little jerks. The morning of the field trip, about two hours before the trip I remind the class of the principals visit. The little jerks become little angels.



Field trip comes and in walks my principal. I calmly read off the list of 13 names staying while the rest of the class comes with me. I had left the most boring worksheets possible for the kids staying behind, and as we walked out the door all the little shots were crying while my principal was reading them the riot act.



The remainder of my class and I had a lovely trip, enjoyed a great play, they glimpsed what school should be like and I got the glimpse of what teaching could be. When we got back, it looked like the little jerks had never stopped crying. Best day of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I used to get in trouble in my 3rd grade a lot because I would lose my pencil in class. My teacher, Ms. Hodges, must have thought I was a moron. One day, after yet another lost pencil, I glance over at little Miss Anita closing her pencil box, and glimpse my pencil in there. I screamed bloody hell at her until my teacher came over to yell at me for disrupting class. I accused Anita, who broke down crying and admitted it. Teacher took her out of class to deal with the situation.



As far as I can tell Anita was not punished, but she never stole any of my pencils again.



I, however, did not get an apology from either lady. I think Ms. Hodges was pissed that she had one less reason to hate me.



Looking back I think Anita was poor and therefore got a pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I coached middle school football. Some kids have come out of their shell by then, others have not. But at least most of the early bloomers were jerks to make life hell for everybody.



The teams starting half back was one of those jerks. He gave a defensive lineman hell and since everybody thought he was cool they gave him hell right along with him. The d-lineman was a big guy but not aggressive or outgoing, still just in his shell really. He did fine out there because he was a big guy but hardly played to his potential. The little running backs took their Napoleon complexes out on the big guy by running by him and shouting "Weakling!" every time he failed to stop them.



Rather than fight back to make the play he would just ignore it and line up and try again the next play. One day the whole thing just clicked for the big guy and he started making plays. He learned to get off his blockers and form tackle and attack the ball carrier. It was a cool thing to see. He loved it. When he really started getting into a grove I started running the jerk half back right at the blooming d-lineman and watched him plant that guy in the ground with a thud every time. It was just getting easier as I made sure they ran the same play at him play after play. Soon, bruised and beaten, the jerk half back asked "How many times are you going to run this play?" and I responded "Once for every time you called him a weakling".



Encyclopedia_Green:

I used to coach Freshman football. Had a very similar situation. Loved seeing the jerks get what was coming to em once the big guy learned to throw his weight around.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 When I was younger the teacher got tired of the kid who kept disrupting the class and she gave extra homework to EVERYONE in the class EXCEPT the troublesome kid and made all the student write "Thanks for the extra homework, [name]". Somehow he stopped believing he was cool after that.



Lyndis-of-Pherae:

Good. I hated kids like him who ruin everything for everybody. Many times in high school, our teacher made us stay after the bell signalled that the school day was over because people won't shut up. Parents would be mad at me since I would be late picking up my younger siblings who are in elementary school.

Please shut up and let the teacher talk during the class. You'll have the time to talk when class is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I teach college students to be teachers.



My first year doing this, I had a student who was always late, turned in the bare minimum of work, always had excuses. I told him he had to improve because if he did this on the job, he'd get fired. He kept coasting and the other profs let him get by.



First teaching job? He got fired. I laughed (in the privacy of my office) and I'm not sorry.





ferrouswolf2:

My junior year of college I had a class with a bunch of freshman education majors, and they were the worst students I've ever seen. "TA, can we be done half an hour early? TA, can we not have homework? TA, can you give us the answer key for the exam?" On and on, all day.

You'd think the people majoring in education would be the model students doing everything they could to help with learning, but they were opposed to it at every turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Not teacher but ill tell you a story anyway. There was this guy in middle school that would take poo and pee in the hallways really weird but he somehow thought it was funny so he kept doing it. Well I was locker buddies with this really early developed guy in middle school. He was like hagrid big to me back then. I noticed the weird kid standing next to my locker but standing in front of Hagrids locker. Im thinking oh no somethings about to go down so I waited.



Hagrid gets to his locker and this kid was still standing in front of his locker. Hagrid tells him to please move out of the way because he was blocking the way. Weird kid says no and starts chuckling. All im thinking is oh no oh no. Hagrid asks again and still the same response. This is when Hagrid kicks this jerk in the face. Like ive never seen anything like this before. This kid is standing straight up and he lifed his leg higher than I am in height and kicked a this kid in the face. Hagrid gets suspended and tells me if that kid ever bothers me to let him know so he can kick him in the face again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Have another one.



We had these two kids, brother sister combo, with FABULOUS names. Let's call them Princess and Major. Actually not bad kids, just a little lazy, but the parents were the laziest jerk. Did ANYTHING to not work, just sit around and exist. I'm surprised they had the motivation to get off their butts and procreate. Twice!



Anyway, there was always some excuse why homework wasn't done. And this was 4th grade, inner city, so homework was like reading a little booklet to your folks, or practicing multiplication facts. The kids also missed school all the time. The kids were honest: Mommy didn't want to wake up and get us ready for the bus. Daddy was up late with his friends.



So we report them to truancy. They turn around and find some lawyer to sue the school for their kids' underachievement: if the teachers were doing their jobs, these precious children would be pre-med students by now!



Luckily we kept really good records. The lawyer shows up, the principal, superintendent, truancy officer, our lawyer. Their lawyer starts in. Our principal breaks in, holds up his hand. Asks the truancy officer, "How many days have these children missed?" Ends up they'd missed enough days in the last 3 years to equate more than a year of school. Principal says, "Now ma'am, sir, how are we supposed to deliver a quality education to your children if you don't get them to school?"



Their lawyer quietly packed up her stuff and left.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Freshmen english. busted a kid for plagiarism, he was furious and refused to drop the course, i gave him a second chance... and he continued to plagiarize. he was a slimy, smarmy kid who thought i was just a dumb, clueless TA, but joke's on him—he ended up failing the course THREE ways: plagiarizing, exceeding absences, and failing to turn in a complete final.



You can argue about one way to get an F. You can't argue about 3.



Platinumdogs:

So for one of my classes in my college, this student turned in an essay and the professor told us how he failed her on it for plagiarizing something but then she came back with "but my boyfriend wrote that essay for me, I had no idea he plagiarized in it" to which the professor responded well then you plagiarized your boyfriends work and the only way you'd have gotten out of this was to put the entire essay in quotation marks and then write 'my boyfriend'"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I teach kindergarten, and I had a terrible, terrible child in my class last year. He liked to pull his desk away from the girl sitting across from him so her pencils and crayons would go falling on the floor. Finally, one day she got fed up and slammed her desk back into his. Unfortunately for him, his fingers happened to be there. I had to resist the urge to be like 'that's what you get!' but instead I just reminded him that that's why I said not to move his desk away from the rest of the table and sent him to the nurse.

#21 Had a student who would routinely get his cell phone out and wouldn't put it away when asked. Often left the room during class.



Karmic justice: Failed the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I have a ton of stories, but this is the only one that made me laugh (cause I am a horrible person).



I had a 5th grader who looked like a white version of Cleveland Brown Jr. Right down to the hanging cheeks and no neck. This kid was a know-it-all menace. He'd interrupt me, do that weird Rhianna hand twirl, and say, "We'll actually Miiiiissssssssss..." and then state some random fact that was often wrong or irrelevant.



Well eventually while on lunch duty I see that his lunch everyday is a can of soda, a bag of chips, and tons of candy. Like the bag is busting at the seams.



I alert the principal because I'm worried that his grandmother (who was raising him) wasn't feeding him properly. Principal calls the grandma and grandma gets angry. She was letting him pack his own lunch and wasn't checking it. So she's embarrassed that we've called her on it. She tells us that she will only pack healthy food now. She then tells us that the kid's doctor said he needs a serious diet. She tells us that he cannot have ANY candy.



Cut to a week later. The kid is still being a little jerk and pisses off another student. Student runs to principal and says that the kid has been sneaking candy to school every day.



The principal goes to talk to him. The kid shoves a chocolate bar into his mouth and the principal takes away the Blow Pop sucker he has. This kid proceeds to roll around on his belly across the entire hallway, screeching and crying so hard that he's choking on the half chewed chocolate bar. Chocolate spittle and tears everywhere.



A kindergarten student walks by and says, "You look like a baby." The kid stops wallowing long enough to punch the little student.



He got suspended for violence and I got a peaceful classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I was a student, but the karma actually came from the teacher. School trip to Poland, at the hotel you could climb over the balcony on the first floor, onto a plexiglass curved roof you find on bike sheds, that ran along that floor. Well, this little jerk who had been in one of the teachers classes on the trip (alongside me), decided it would be a good idea to run along the plexiglass, then bang on the windows of other rooms.





My room was adjacent, so we got scared receiving a knock from the balcony at like 10pm, but figure it was a one off. Anyway, a minute later, we hear what i can only describe as pure rage coming from next door. The teacher was next door to us, and must have had the blinds up or walked onto the balcony cos he saw this little jerk try to sneak by and dragged him back inside.





Anyway, a few minutes go by and this teacher is still screaming at him in the corridor, you could hear the guy bawling his eyes out (we were like 16 btw), but even listening to it was horrifying. Imagine the drill sergeant scene from FMJ amplified, it was traumatizing. The guy was banned from any more school trips, which was great because he was meant to go skiing with school later that year and lost his deposit. I'm sure the teacher loved every moment of it.





tl:dr Kid tries to harass other people in a hotel, accidentally gets caught by teacher, drill sergeant scene from FMJ ensues.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I'm an elementary school teacher, so this doesn't seem quite as serious as the others. Here goes though!



There was a "problem child" in my class who thought it was cool to not listen to teacher advice, shug off reprimands, and make snarky comments. He was hard to manage, but by no means a bad kid.



We have a rule at our school that there's "no running on the deck" outside of our classroom. The official reason for this is "that it's dangerous", but the rule is often ignored when no teacher is looking.



One day the entire class and myself were standing out on the deck, lined up for lunch, when this particular student was coming back from getting something in the front building. He decided to blatantly ignore the "no running on the deck" rule that he had been reminded of probably a hundred times before, and he began to sprint towards the class.



Right as I yelled his name, he tripped and went FLYING. It was an epic wipeout that sent him sprawling across the deck, which the entire class saw. I checked if he was okay, and didn't say anything about it at the time, but I was able to remind him later that we do have rules for a reason.



I did feel rather like justice had been served in that once delicious moment, however.



Tl;dr

Snarky kid had epic wipeout because he ignored the rule. Justice.



Edit: To clarify, the deck is like an uncovered porch (made of wood with a barrier around the edge that leads to the front building in this case).



I didn't realize that people don't call them decks everywhere!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Like everyone else in here, not a teacher but responding anyway.



There was a boy in my middle school who was really awful; agressive, lazy, a poor student and a bully. One day he wrote this insulting and sexuality explicit graffiti in the boy's bathroom. It actually named a girl in his class. At my conservative private school this was a huge deal and we all knew he'd finally gone too far. He was immediately suspended pending expulsion.



Well, his father donated an all new computer lab to the school and he ended up with a two week suspension. He learned nothing from the experience except, possibly, that you can get away with a lot if you're rich. So he continued being horrible for the rest of middle school (and probably beyond).



Five years later an old friend gave me an update. He dropped out of college (not an ivy, but a great private school his dad must have paid a mint to get him into) because he was failing. He then got a girl pregnant. His dad didn't like this girl and completely cut them off.



Last I heard he was still with this girl, still not speaking to his family, working as a long haul trucker, and he seemed pretty happy being a dad. My last update was several years ago. You might feel I'm being unkind by calling this karmic retribution when two innocent people are involved, and maybe I am. But if taking away some of his privelege and giving him real challenges helped him become a decent or hard working person, then I say good job karma.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Teachers assistant for Anatomy. This one student had an ego so large it could barely fit into room. However, this individual was very intelligent and often scored near perfect on exams. They wanted to go to med school. What made this person troublesome: every detail was a small battle they had to win. They would bring articles how one small minute detail was incorrectly taught. One point off on an exam was met with highlighted notes from the book, PowerPoint, and articles on how they were correct. Mind you, the score on the exam was 99%.



Karma justice: Did not get into medical school. One school e-mailed the pre-professional guidance counselor and told them how much of an jerk this individual was during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 A student would frequently verbally attacked me and I was really patient with him. He had some troubles with school in general, so I was just another cog. I still did my best to check in with him and help him out with homework. His parents weren't really responsive because he was a senior and could therefore make his own decisions.



One day he flipped out at me and walked out of the classroom. I sincerely had no idea what I did. He'd gone straight to the dean and told her that I gave him a look. The dean knows who I am and what I'm like and what I've done for this student so she (as she told me later) told him to cut the lies and be nice to me because I didn't deserve this. He admitted to her that he just wanted to pick a fight and he was impressed at how cool I kept myself when he started yelling "f you" at me in front of the class.



He was nice to me for the rest of the trimester and passed the class with a D+ after having failed it the year prior. I was happy to see him at graduation.



I guess my best "revenge" for this student was getting him to become a bit more grown up and civil. He deserved it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This one is more sad than satisfying and more directed at the parents than the student.



I'm an elementary special ed teacher at a school for children with emotional and/or behavioral disorders. EVERY kid is troublesome by nature. But this one student was truly insane. When we got him he was a very quiet and polite boy, and the IEP did not mention any kind of behavioral issues. We had no idea why he was being sent to us. Then slowly we started to see what it was. Every once in awhile he would just go crazy, laughing maniacally, cursing, insulting other students, getting out of his seat to dance or run out the room, slap his butt at the teacher, etc. Other times he would just start uncontrollably sobbing. THEN OTHER TIMES he would talk to someone named Daniel, despite there being no Daniel in the school. Daniel would make him say and do these things, this student told us. The student is only nine, and the things he was saying were things I didn't hear until high school. It was obvious someone was showing this stuff to this kid, and it was also obvious that a much more serious mental disorder was present. We CONSTANTLY talked to the parents about it, but they did nothing about it. We wanted the kid to get help, not punished.



After a year and a half of no progress, this past July comes around and summer program starts. The student doesn't show up and we have no idea why. Turns out the student did something so horrible that he was taken to some kind of mental hospital. We have no idea what, but all we know is he has been committed.



I hated having to work with this kid, but I really did feel bad for him. And on his good days he was really a sweet kid. We told the parents but nope couldn't be bothered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Not a teacher but in second grade there was this really stupid kid in my class who would constantly disrupt class and be a jerk head. One day he got the brilliant idea to stick a pair of scissors in an outlet. At the time I remember thinking, "Got what you deserved." Now I think to myself, "Gee. That guy's head and face were oddly shaped, I think he might have been autistic..." I'm an awful person.



Edit: I get it it isn't autism pls stop telling me I already realized my error I'm the worst etc etc.

#30 Not a teacher but.. There was a kid that was always disrupting class, I will call him Steel. He was always throwing things: pencils, staplers, books, shoes, ect... Steel would go around and lift up girls skirts or try to fight everyone at recess.



Once Steel even stabbed a girl in the hand with a pencil and didn't even get in trouble. His mother worked at the school and they just brought her in to sit with him. Our teacher was really sweet and she always tried reasoning with him instead of sending him to the principals.



Well one day she was out and there was a substitute teacher filling in. Steel does the same stuff he did every day and the teacher was not having it. He (substitute) sent Steel to the back of the classroom so he couldn't bother anyone. Steel then decides to climb on the table in the back of the class and began jumping. The teacher was ignoring him and then we all hear a crash. Steel jumped too close to the edge of the table, knocked it over, and fell down on the edge. He hit his back so hard it fractured his vertebrae. The substitute called the ambulance and Steel and his mother were taken away. The regular teacher came back the next day and Steel was bedridden past the end of the school year. She was one of the best teachers I had and I am grateful she didn't have to deal with the ambulance that day or Steel for the rest of the school year. He came back the next year and was much more calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 1st grade here. Had a boy that would not stop hitting kids with basketballs. He'd run up and pop the ball right at students. Sometimes he'd toss it real fast, and say catch, but most often, he'd just throw it at children on the playground who were completely unaware. This kid seemd like he was trying to knock other children down, he'd laugh his a*s off if he saw someone stumble, or fall after they were hit by his basketball. After talking with his parents, we told them we'd be taking the balls away from him until after spring break, to see if his behavior improved.



As promised he was allowed to play basketball again after break, but we warned he better behave. It didn't take even 5 minutes before he stalked, and shot that Spaulding special at this poor little girl, knocking her down. She cried, and pointed at him, mulch dangling from her hair, "He's mean Ms. Mysty!" I agreed, and told her he'd have the basketballs taken away for the rest of the school year.



As I got up and walked his way, he started to bolt. He ran out of the playground, past the sand pit, and on to the basketball court. He maintained eye contact with me, and before I could take another step, a stray ball from a 5th grade game hit the edge of the backboard, bounced off, and hit that little jerk square in the face....he went down like a sack of potatoes.



Of course I ran over to him, and made sure he was ok (he may be acting like a little jerk, but he's still just a child) I called for the nurse since he was out cold. He woke up with me above him, and started crying saying he'd never do it again, please...I'm sorry, I'm so sorry! I won't do it again!



I'll have to wait and see this coming year if karma kicked his a*s or not, because he didn't want to pick up another basketball the rest of the school year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 College instructor here. Was teaching Eng 102.



Smart kid, was on a sports team as a "student manager" and this was his LIFE. He LIVED to pick up jock straps and clean lockers and all that. Well, anyway, that's fine and I was happy for him. He sat in the front row and was always always talking about stuff that happened with the team or he was fiddling on his phone AND iPod. Sometimes he was doing all those things. He was really scattered.



At this point I wasn't really angry with him, just concerned. He was way too cool to actually do work when I gave the class time to work on their papers and he decided he didn't "need" the book. I told him many times he needed to buckle down and get going.



He didn't. For over half the semester. He would just get up and leave class 15 mins in if he decided he didn't want to stay. He would make any class discussion HELL for everyone else because he couldn't for some reason follow the thread of the conversation and would ask inane questions. He was also pretty sexist and was always talking about various ways he'd cheated in classes or helped other people cheat.



He was so incredibly friendly though. I told him many times he shouldn't discuss these kinds of things in front of a teacher.



So finally, I am telling the class that the last day to drop is tomorrow and blah blah blah. He comes up to me after class and asks if he should drop. I look at his grade which is an abomination, and tell him, yes I think the best course of action would be for him to drop.



Well, he stopped coming to class but he never dropped.



I gave him an F.



He sent me an email with a frowny face with lots of parentheses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 This douchey kid grabbed a girls purse and started rifling through it one day. then he started yelling that she had a knife in her bag, trying to get her in trouble. I believe the sub said something along the lines of "and thats why she has a knife" and gave the kid detention. after that he stayed away from the poor girl.

#34 Our minister had a brat child. One day he kicked at the minister and the man grabbed the kicking foot and the kid fell on the other leg and broke it. When the minister told the congregation the story the whole church either laughed or clapped. He did start to parent better after that incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Volunteer Sunday school teacher here. I told the one really annoying class clown that one day he would need to listen up in class as it might do him some good. I told him that although it doesn't seem like it most of his teachers, in school and out, want him to succeed in life. Well he finally had a really good learning experience that due to his grades in school he was not allowed to participate in a class trip. That Sunday he told me that he was trying to do better because he didn't want to be left out again. So far, he is paying a whole lot more attention and actively participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was a camp counselor, and there was this kid who was so annoying and always tried to borrow money from other campers and not give it back. Eventually, none of the campers wanted to play with him (including his only friend at camp). They came to me and I had to tell him why his friend didn't want to play with him anymore. I encouraged him to stop scheming. He didn't learn, but I think social exclusion is enough of a punishment for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 When she grew up and decided to become a teacher and had students who acted just like she did.

#38 Mine is a shorter one. There was a clique of the 'popular' kids who were often jerks and acted out because hey that's 'funny' in high school.



Our city had a living center for the mentally ill, that also had a public swimming pool, and when we got to the swim module in gym that was where we headed.



Well one day there's an extremely autistic 14 year old at the pool - like barely functioning. And chucklejerk decides that it'll be funny to sit there and growl at him aggressively (like a hostile dog), because why the hell not. Autistic kid loses his mind, he freaks right out. The kids 'handler' figures out what happens (because someone discreetly tells her when she's wondering why her ward is losing his mind) and goes and talks to the teacher about it.



"cool" guy, is banned from the center. He automatically fails the module, they choose to take it a step further however and decide that he instantly fails the gym course... losing the credits he needed to graduate. In addition to a lengthy suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I'm always late to these karma train but it why not.



I've got hundred of these stories as I work in a school for residential treatment facility for kids who've been royally screwed up by their parents.



Anyways the story that comes to mind is this girl who routinely flipped her s**t starts doing her normal routine of screaming, threatening, and then throwing her desk about 3 feet toward whomever she's passed at, and then proceeds to the nearest bookshelf to begin clearing it off. So here she is throwing these books over her shoulder and then she grabs a dictionary. Dictionaries are special to her. Mind you this is a hardback thick dictionary, the kind that has every word ever imaginable in the smallest print that still manages to have the most complete definition of the word "the" that I've ever seen. Anyways, she grabs this and attempts to lob it over her head. The dictionary is hurled heavily but slips out over her head. It makes a high arc, she looks up at it only to see it coming down...right...into..her...stunned...face. The dictionary misses her eye by an inch and smacks her just to the left of her nose. Blood immediately coming out of her nose, tears follow, class laughing. I wanted to feel bad but she was the worst kind of a person. Constant bully, highly aggressive, attention seeking, and volatile. For the curious I believe she went on to a state hospital. Hope she's growing out of it, but I'll be darned if there isn't a new entry in that dictionary under "justice".

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Not a teacher but in 3rd grade, there was this kid who nobody really liked because when he got in trouble, the whole class would get in trouble. i didn't like the kid. i thought he was annoying and i never really learned anything but to not misbehave because i could also get in trouble like him. anyway, one day he started giving the other kids in the class $1 bills to be friends with him. all of the boys were like "hell yeah! i'll be your friend for $1!!". I, on the other hand, thought too highly of myself and refused. Then, the teacher stormed into the room, looked straight at him and demanded that he gives back the money. Apparently, he stole it from the teacher. All of the boys who he gave the money to got detention. The kid got expelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Senior year I had a math class that was held in a science lab (showers, eye wash station, etc.) It was a class that had kids from grades 10-12 in it. One of the seniors was a big dude on the football team who really enjoyed giving s**t to the smaller kids. He was the worst of what HS sports churn out.



Anyhow, he like to get this one skinny dude riled up every day by pretending to pull the emergency shower every time he walked by. Giggled like a smug doofus every time. One day I had enough and just went hey "Nelson" while he was under the shower...waited for him to look me in the eyes, and pulled it. "THIS is how it works!"



Boy was he pissed. Red faced and everything. Teacher came in and asked what happened. I said "Nelson" needed to clean up a little bit. Didn't get in any trouble, just had to go get a mop from the janitor and clean up the water. I still enjoy that moment when I think about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Sister told me this story.

Teacher kept a pack of Oreos behind the whiteboard and when he would walk out of the class, students would jump and and grab some and eat them before he came back. Teacher noticed so he put really hot sauce inside the Oreos and left on purpose, came back in and the kids who stole the cookies were left heavily breathing and sweating. They never stole cookies again.

#43 Once I was in fourth grade, and the teacher told me to find something to do, because I had finished the math work that she had assigned early. Not like 5 minutes early, she assigned work that she thought would last the class 30 minutes, and it lasted me less than a minute. (I was extremely far ahead of the coursework, and had been since preschool. My dad was an accountant who loved to play with me with numbers. A calculator was a great toy.)



Anyways, she gets mad at me after I tell her I don't have anything, including a book to read. (I had already been to the library yesterday, what happened to that book? I finished it. It was one of the Pendragon books if I recall correctly) So she half-yells "FIND SOMETHING!"



I walk back to my desk, and pull out the math book, and start working on page after page.



Now, in my gradeschool, the math books had rip out pages, and were assigned at the beginning of the year, and lasted the whole year, so you only get one, and you go along with everyone else and don't work ahead, those were the rules. I completed the whole math book. Every page.



The end of math time rolls around, and the teacher goes to collect everyone's assignments. I hand her the book. She quickly flips to get the assignments, obviously miffed that I hadn't ripped them out for her, and she notices I had done every single page.



"Why did you do this? They're all wrong, you haven't learned this stuff yet!" She takes my math book and puts it at her desk.



A week later were parent teacher conferences, and I'm there as she's talking to my mom, relating the story. I'm thinking about how upset my mother is going to be with me, when the teacher looks at her and said



"Mortally Divine's Mom, I have to apologize to Mortally Divine. I thought he would have to get another math book because he filled this one out without knowing any of the material. I started to grade it to see what he did know, and it turns out, everything is correct. I think we're going to have to find something new for him to do during math time."



She then apologized to me.



Not the student, but the teacher getting some justice :).

ADVERTISEMENT