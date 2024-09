That’s exactly what happened in these stories shared by Reddit users , where instant karma kicked in for people who did something awful and justice was served right on the spot. Scroll down to check out these satisfying moments, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Let’s face it, when someone wrongs us, it’s hard not to want a little payback. But sometimes, we don’t even have to lift a finger because the universe steps in and handles it for us.

#1 Was walking back from the pub, not too late at night. It was raining. My friend stopped, lifted his foot above a snail (ready to stomp on it) and said "I f'ing hate snails" and then stomped.. It wasn't a snail, but a dog turd, which sprayed right up his other leg and shoes.

#2 In high school, a shy girl asked a guy to the prom and he scornfully said no and made his disgust very public. He wasn't exactly the most popular or good looking guy, but he had big ambitions. Right after publicly embarrassing his would-be suitor, he asked a very popular girl to the prom. She made it known, very loudly, that she wanted nothing to do with him. Nasty, but I felt like he deserved it. A few days later, he asked another popular girl to the prom in a very over the top, very public promposal involving multiple expensive flower bouquets. She took one look at the spectacle and walked away without saying anything. I actually don't blame her b/c it was a pretty embarrassing and she didn't want to be involved. That was a good second wave of karma.

#3 One time a guy pulled up next to me in a modified car at a red light. I'm not sure what it's called in English but it was one of those cars that are very close to the ground. As he pulled up next to me he started revving the engine while giving me the finger for some reason. as the light turned green he hit the gas and drove straight into a bump on the road and his entire fender fell off. I just smiled at him while driving past.

#4 My abusive father was screaming at me. We have a pet chicken. She s**t into his shoes. To this day I believe she did that on purpose.

#5 Theres a section of the beach for dogs. All the locals take their dogs there to play, no leads. There's signs designated for it.



One time, we took our previous dog down to play. This collie had nothing but absolute love for any human, even more so for kids. She saw a kid, she'd grab the ball, walk up and drop it about 5 foot away and wait patiently with a wagging tail for the throw.



This one particular day, she did just this when she saw a family. We saw her go to them, lay down and wait, we waved and smiled at them saying "You can throw it". Before we even finished the sentence, this dude stood up and full on kicked her in the ribs.



She turned to run but was gasping and crying. He went for a 2nd kick, she dodged and his bare foot went straight into a rock, f****r broke all his toes. F**k tourists honestly.

#6 My cousin stole and ate my container of milk chocolate peanuts when I was 10 .. and that's how we figured out Christopher was allergic to nuts. 🤷‍♂️.

#7 I was playing volleyball in middle school gym, and I messed up. Marc came up and started berating me, telling me I’m awful and mess everything up and I suck.



In the middle of his insults, someone else kicked a volleyball that accidentally smacked him right in the face, knocking out a tooth.



He cried like a baby. I got detention for laughing. Worth it.

#8 Over 20 years ago at Megacon in Orlando Florida, traffic was bad for parking, I let a car squeeze in ahead of me, well apparently this guy had been trying to merge for a while, and next thing I know he pays for my parking. Instant Carma.

#9 When I was in college I was holding a door open for my friend when this real entitled c**t pushed past her and shoved me. She must've thought the door was automatic or something and I was just leaning on it. I cursed and she turned around to say something just in time for the door to nail her right in the face breaking her nose.





Later tried to say I punched her but security pulled up the admin building security camera's video and hit her with disciplinary charges for it.

#10 A dude bragging about free handling his highly venomous snakes and harassing those who told him it's dangerous just got bitten by the most venomous snake in the world. He's been hospitalized since Friday.

#11 Old lady with a walker shoved my toddler out the way to get on a tram, then scolded her for being in the way. Two seconds later her walker got jammed between the tram and the pavement, she panicked and shouted for help. I helped her out, but with a loud commentary to toddler about THAT’S why we don’t push in front of people.

#12 A guy cut me in line at the grocery store. I pointed out that I was in line and he just shrugged his shoulders and turned his back to me. The checker on the next line over called for next in line and he ran over there. Then the checker left while he was unloading groceries. I was able to check out and bag my groceries before his checker ever came back.

#13 7th grade. Biggest most obnoxious bully on the school bus. Spit outside the window, but spit into the wind….all his spittle and phlegm hit him right back in the face. Sweetest justice I’ve ever seen.

#14 It’s not much but once during a group project, we were sitting in a circle and, unbeknownst to me, when I stood up one of the girls had quietly moved my chair so that when I sat back down I hit the floor hard. I hate this prank and don’t really find it funny at all. I wasn’t mad for long though because while she laughed and went to sit on her own old c***py plastic chair, the leg snapped and she fell on her a*s too. Instant gratification.

#15 Seeing one of my logo designs in a job candidate’s portfolio during an interview.



End of interview.

#16 I saw a guy trying to impress his friends by showing off his motorcycle skills. He revved his engine and took off at lightning speed, only to hit a giant puddle and wipe out spectacularly right in front of them. As he lay there, soaked and embarrassed, his friends couldn't stop laughing, and he had to walk home with a bruised ego.

#17 Guy at a bar was being a total a*s to the bartender, then slipped on spilled beer as he was leaving. Poetic justice.

#18 On my way to work, almost running late. Pulled up to a 4 way stop the same time as this other dude im the lane perpendicular to me, said dude is to my right so he has the right of way (in this state anyway). So I wait but blinks the high beams to let me know to go first. I start to go, dude guns in right in front or me as im like halfway across the intersection so I slam my brakes and let the dips**t go. I get through the intersection and the cop that was sitting in a driveway with the lights off whips past me and pulls this idiot over. Very satisfying. .

#19 My wife’s oldest sister used to try and insinuate that my wife was pregnant before we got married (she wasn’t), but it really bugged my wife.

Then I got into genealogy and did my wife’s family and printed out a book with details and dates. While looking it over for the first time the sister goes pale and tells me I have her mom and dad’s wedding date wrong. Her mom checked and says nope it’s right.

But that makes her being born 6 months later.

Her mom says yep that’s right.

She never bugged my wife again.

#20 I was stopped at a stop sign and some a*****e who was riding my a*s through the parking lot slammed on the horn because I stopped. He whipped around me and got into a car wreck while flipping me off out the window leaving the parking lot because he didn’t see the traffic I was avoiding.



Never laughed so hard in my life. I wish I had it on video.

#21 I went to the bank after work one time to deposit some money. Noticed that someone left their debit card in the slot, so I turned it in to the front desk.



Went to Chipotle after, got my usual order and they told me to just take it away for free since the register/card system was having issues.

#22 Some people will never understand the mixed emotions of telling your child to stop doing something and then they hurt themselves after they continue doing it.

#23 I was sitting in my wife's car while she ran into the store for something. I was watching a baseball game on my phone when this hand came through the window and tried to grab my phone. I jerked it away and it fell between the car seats, he started calling me names which insinuated that my first name was Ritz. I don't know where that cop came from, but the phone grabber was quickly on the ground in handcuffs.



It turns out that I wasn't the first person he tried to do the grab on, the cop was following him because he was recognized by security cam.

#24 I once saw a guy steal a bag of dog turds, the woman that picked it up put it in one of those little gift bags. She set the bag down on a bench and went over to get a bottle of water from a vending machine. While her back was turned I saw a guy creeping up, looking around to see if anyone was looking at him. When he got a little closer, he snatched up the bag of turds and took off running down the boardwalk. I didn't get to see his face when he opened the bag to check out his big heist or just stuck his hand in to pull out what was in there, but it had to be funny.

#25 Woman in front of me at the grocery checkout once went ballistic when the cashier rang up her cabbage as iceberg lettuce. (Tbf it was in a plastic produce bag and the checkout was busy. He was doing his best.) Anyway she's irate and they get the manager over to null the sale and ring it up again. She's going on to the manager about how this kid is so lazy and bad at his job. Manager is a champ defending this guy while being firm with the lady. You can tell they're both done with her.



Eventually they ring her up again and she ends up paying a whole extra dollar for her cabbage. She pauses, and then pays the actual cost and quietly leaves. I'd never seen karma come so quickly.

#26 I saw a guy cut in front of a long line at a coffee shop, acting all smug about it. As soon as he got to the counter, he realized he’d forgotten his wallet. The barista told him he had to go back to the end of the line to pay. Instant karma at its finest!

#27 Bro tailgated me in traffic, sped past me, then got pulled over like 2 mins later. Felt so damn good lol.

#28 My mother and I were needling each other. I jogged away and said, over my shoulder, "whatcha gonna do, chaaaaaaaaaase me"?



Not five seconds later, my ankle collapsed and I fell to the ground.



I thought mom was literally going to die of laughter.

#29 It was a super small thing, but it had me laughing my a*s off at the time.



While driving with my son on this one lane road, the car behind me was extremely aggressive. I was going 5 over the speed limit, but that was apparently not fast enough. He rode my butt, flashed his lights, honked, swerved, the whole 9 yards. I ignored him as best as I could.



We get to a light, and at the intersection, the road widens to 2 lanes. I knew on the other side of this light it would go right back to one lane, so I didn't bother switching lanes because I also know where the road bottlenecks people will NOT let you in. They just won't.



Angry honky man makes a big engine revving show of getting around me and into the lane beside me at the light. The light changes, and we both go. Bad news for honky, he was in the lane that ends. Naturally, no one let him in. So for all his honking and revving, I sailed right past him, laughing my a*s off, watching him try to get back into traffic.



It's a small situation, but it was the quickest and most appropriate karma I have seen in years. I still chuckle at it now and then.

#30 8 years ago I was very pregnant and crossing a busy street in a crosswalk in Austin. An old SUV zoomed around the corner, accelerated like it was trying to hit me (I guess because I was too slowly waddling across the crosswalk), slammed on their brake about 2 feet from running me over, and leaned on their horn while flicking me off and yelling out the window at me to walk faster. It all happened in about 5 seconds and had me really freaked out, I thought they were going to get out of the car and attack me.



Out of nowhere, an undercover police car parked on the street who'd seen the whole thing, turned on their siren and lights, pulled the car over, and absolutely LIT into them. Like totally tore the guy apart. I stood there and listened for a while 😂



I'm still chasing that instant karma high. I have never ever seen as amazing an instant karma as that! I was super freaked out because they'd acted like they'd wanted to kill me. I still can't believe how it turned out because tbh their road rage was so scary.

#31 I use to work in a 24 hour emergency vet hospital. We were extremely busy one night dealing with stat after stat so the waiting room filled up with cases that were non emergent. One woman, who was there because her dog had an ear infection, kept harassing the receptionists demanding when she would be seen. They tried to explain to her many times that there were more emergent cases that needed to be seen first, which included one dog needing immediate cpr, she did not care. She called us every name under the sun and demanded that because she arrived before everyone she needed to be put in a room next, told her to sit down to see what could be done. Shortly after sitting down she started screaming at the top of her lungs. A family next to her whose Saint Bernard happened to have an extremely large pus filled abscess on his ear decided to shake his head right after she sat down and ruptured his foul smelling abscess allllll over her. She decided right after that her dog could wait to see his regular vet tomorrow and she went home. Everyone in the waiting room and the entire staff told that Saint Bernard how much of a good boy he was.

#32 You know that Simpsons episode where Homer's coworker has a mental breakdown and touches live wires without safety gloves because that's something Homer Simpson would do? I've seen that, but it was a factory worker bragging that they never wear HiPot electrical gloves and they're fine just before getting a painful electric shock from the battery they were assembling. Luckily it was only enough to give them a jolt and not make them like, die.

#33 A woman was rude to the cashier, and then her car wouldn’t start in the parking lot. lol.

#34 Stole a chocolate bar from a kiosk. Minutes later I found out my coke leaked in my bag :(.

#35 One time, I was at a busy grocery store, and this guy cut in front of an elderly woman in the checkout line, acting like he didn’t see her. Not even two minutes later, his credit card got declined. The cashier looked at him and said, 'Looks like you’ll have to wait your turn after all.' The old lady gave a little smirk as she got to go first. Instant karma at its finest!

#36 30 years ago, I paid for one newspaper (from a newspaper coin operated container), but I took two out. As I left, my untucked shirt got stuck in the door.



I had to pay to get my shirt back out as I laughed at the justice.

#37 Worked for a local brewery and myself had a job for everything including distribution, one of the jobs, including calling accounts to sell our beer to. The owner’s daughter also worked for us “doing” the same job (Big quotations to be honest with you) she would come in for a few hours and say that she sold a bunch of beer and then leave. So after awhile I figured that she wasn’t doing jack s**t, so I approached my boss and said “from the numbers I’m receiving it doesn’t look like she’s doing much in general, I would speak with her”. His response was quite classic, “mind your own f*****g business and just do your accounts”, 🫡🫡 you got it and I walked away. About 2 weeks later, he gets a email from the head of the distribution company that deals with her state saying they haven’t heard from her in a few months with orders and they are sitting on quite a bit of product, 😁😁 I just sat there and smiled and didn’t say a f*****g word and enjoy him b***hing about her.

#38 Years ago I walking past a bar in upstate NY when a couple walks out, the guy goes left and the woman goes right. The guy flipped into a rage, grabs the woman, slaps her across the face and screams at her “I told you to follow me b***h!”. As soon as the words leave his mouth a giant bouncer tackles the guy, sits on his chest and starts repeatedly slapping him across the face and calling him a b***h.

Hows that feel b***h? *SLAP*

Hows that feel b***h? *SLAP*

Over and over until the cops showed up. Thats when I got out of there, not sure what happened after that lol.

#39 Watching someone litter on the street, only to have their shoe get stuck in the gum they threw away.

#40 S**t head kid in my 8th grade class who never got what was coming to him decided it’d be funny to rub BBQ sauce from his hands on this new kids nice hoodie. Little did s**t head know new kid grew up inner city and wound up breaking his hand over s**t heads head he punched him so much. Inner City kid was really nice and cool. I hope he’s doing well.

#41 Back in 3rd grade, a bully pushed me into some flower bushes and were immediately chased by bees. 🐝🐝🐝 They didn't touch me.

#42 Two girls in line behind me at the train station were bugging me to let them in front of me. I told them my train leaves in half an hour. Well, their train leaves in fifteen. Fine. I switch places but I’m not thrilled about it.



Then they go up to the agent and he tells them they booked the wrong train because they didn’t look closely enough at the destination. They’re on my train and now they have to book new tickets AND get back in line to check in.



I had a smile on my face as they passed me on their way to fix it. I don’t even care how b****y it was.

#43 My step father tried to kick my brother in the backside then he missed and slipped and fell and landed hard on his own a*s and had to be helped up by my brother.

#44 Going down a two-way road with my mom, only one lane for each direction. There's a car ahead of us and a car behind us, and a solid double yellow line.



Guy behind us decided that the car ahead of both of us was going too slow, said "F**k it", and crossed over the double yellow to speed past us. The second he was back in the proper lane, lights flash on from the all black SUV that was in front of us. Undercover cop pulls him over immediately. He didn't even lose momentum from switching lanes before he was pulled into the shoulder.



My mom and I lost it laughing. It was absolutely the funniest thing ever. You could tell he was furious with how he was waving his arms around.

#45 Happened to me, and I deserved it. I have one older sister and one younger sister. We’re all quite close in age. I can’t recall the context, but not that long ago mom casually mentions they really only intended to have two kids. Naturally I start teasing little sister for being an accident, as one does, and mom chimes in, “Actually, madmaxine, YOU were the accident.”



Dang mom!

#46 There was a long line for drinks at an outdoor bar in Tahoe. I’m next in line when a smug guy just walks straight up to the window, cutting in front of everybody. I confronted him and he said something like “I’ve been here for hours. What are you doing to do?” Right as the bartender came back from running the last person’s card, the guy starts ordering. I look at the bartender and loudly say “he cut in front of the line and seems intoxicated”.

As soon as I said that, another bartender comes over and tells the guy “you’re cut off”. He called the other bartenders over and said “this guy is cut off”. No more drinks for him that night.

#47 I was the instant karma.



Green Bay, WI. We got a bunch of snow and I asked my girlfriend (now wife) to shovel the snow away from the mailbox (this is so the mailman will deliver the mail). She obviously didn't do it well enough, because the mail wasn't delivered.



I asked her to do it again (while I was shoveling the entire driveway), and she literally tapped the shovel against the snow and said "the snow won't move."



I f*****g lost it, grabbed the shovel and started yelling and slamming the shovel into the snow, at a high rate of speed. "This is how you move the SNOW!"



I did this 3 or 4 times when I aggressively slipped and my entire body went 3 feet off the ground, completely parallel to the asphalt. I landed with a solid thud. I laid in the snow while she pointed and laughed, which I totally deserved. I had been humbled.

#48 Late 1960's. 50 guys taking a physical for the Navy. When it's my turn to have blood drawn, I turn my head and close my eyes. Big burly guy calls me a wuss. When it's his turn, he watches ostentatiously. Corpsman gets about halfway through, BBG faints dead away.

#49 Long typed story, but it happe ed in about 2 minutes.



It's very late at a crowded bar.... I'm walking around trying to find my friend so we can go. Our tab was closed. I tripped over someone's shoe and to keep my face from hitting the floor and on my way down, I grab this guy's leg. No harm, no foul. My face didn't touch the floor and he didn't go down either.



I go to do a pushup to get up off the ground and this douche steps on my fingers. Then he steps on my back and he's pressing like he's going to try to stand on me. After what seemed like a very long 45-60 seconds of trying to push up through the pain in my hand and the pressure on my spine, all of the sudden both of his feet are gone. He's been lifted off of me. Someone gives me a hand to stand up and I see the bouncer has this guy in an arm bar and my friend has his legs wrapped up. They're telling people to MOVE and they're headed for the front door.



EVERYONE has seen what happened. EVERYONE is booing. EVERYONE starts spilling at least a splash of their drinks on this douchebag as he's carried out like a rolled up carpet. EVERYONE cheers as the front double doors open and we all exit..



It's been raining A LOT. My friend and bouncer carry this guy to the left outside of the bar where there's a metal public trashcan and they proceed to put him face first into this public trashcan on a busy late night bustling street. He's kicking and screaming and trying to get out.



I'm not making this last part up.... A homeless man comes outta nowhere and starts p**sing on this guy while he's trying to lift his torso out of the trashcan.

#50 I tried to gently fling a hair elastic at my boyfriend. I managed to get myself in the eye instead.

#51 A girl cutting in line for a roller coaster, trying to catch up to her friends. Dropped her phone and shattered the screen.

#52 I was at a red light. There's three lanes. A left turning one, one that goes straight, and a right turning lane. The road across the intersection is a single lane road.



I'm in the middle lane and there's a car next to me in the right turning lane. The light turns green and I start rolling forward. I guess the guy in the right turning lane didn't know it was a turning lane only or he wanted to be in the front of the long line of cars going straight. He sped up, honked and flipped me off, and cut me off in the middle of the intersection. He did this right in front of a cop that was stopped at the red light. They put their lights on and pulled the guy over. I was laughing so hard as I drove by the dude who looked defeated.

#53 I was in class in my late teens and the guy behind me started bullying me. The teacher had just left the classroom so he started shoving me from behind. I turned around and warned him if he didn't stop he'd come to regret it. Moments later he shoved me again and I turned around and gave him a pretty decent backhand to the face. The classroom erupted in laughter at the bully and he was obviously shook. The best part is that I gave him a black eye and he had to attend his sisters wedding the next day, photos and everything.



The next time I came across that guy he was super friendly with me, complimented my shoes, which probably were s**t cause I was poor. Anyway, yeah he never bullied me again. Not sure it qualifies as karma but that's one that has always stuck with me.

#54 Busy small liquor store. We're standing nearly shoulder to shoulder waiting in line. A lady is getting into it with the lottery lady, so the sole security guard was preoccupied. Some guy comes in and sneaks a half gallon of some liquor out under his coat. As soon as he steps out of the door, he drops the bottle and it shatters. Kicker though, he comes back into the store, and demands another bottle, or a refund!

#55 Was at the gas station, two guys were arguing about something right by the entrance to the store, when out of the blue one of them threw a roundhouse punch where his arm swung around wide to try to hit the other guy on the side of the head. Anyway, he missed, but his own momentum swung him off balance and he fell face first into one of those outdoor freezers where they keep the ice.



He wasn't knocked unconscious, but it was obvious he had hit is head really hard. It wasn't that funny at the time because the guy was hurt pretty bad, but trying to hit someone in the head only to cause yourself to immediately be hit in the head is around as instant as it gets.

#56 During my high school days I was severely depressed because of my classmates. They bullied me, made fun of me, etc. Due to this, I constantly slept in my class. They called me drunkard all the time. Two years after school ended, some of them went out to have a night out at a bar. They got drunk and crashed one of the 2 cars they went in. One girl had to get plastic surgery for her face and one guy fractured his leg in 2 places.



Now who is the drunkard?