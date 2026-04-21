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Blood is thicker than water, but that doesn’t mean you treat your family like a free bank you can cash out from when in need. Sadly, some greedy folks secretly mooch off their relatives without any remorse, but truth always has a way of showing itself.

Just look at this woman, who was exposed for ripping off her own mother for years after an audit. She thought that she could get away with it, but her nibling took such an epic revenge that she was left bankrupt and full of debt! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Sadly, the world consists of moochers who feel no shame while stealing from their elderly parents

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s grandpa left a trust fund behind, and the grandma made her three adult children the trustees

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A few years later, the poster’s dad noticed how there were lapses in grandma’s care despite his sister (Rebecca) living close by

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Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Moreover, after they lost the grandma, Rebecca was very adamant about not doing any audits, but the poster’s father pushed for it anyway

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The whole family was shocked by the audit report, as it clearly exposed how Rebecca had been ripping off her own mom for years

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Obviously, she didn’t get anything from the property sale, but the poster was furious that she tried to steal from them as well, and got the IRS involved

Image credits: anonymous

Apparently, Rebecca hadn’t declared over $1.2 million in additional income, so she owed the IRS $420K+ penalties, along with being bankrupt

In today’s revenge story, the original poster (OP) reveals how they took revenge against a toxic aunt (Rebecca). OP’s grandpa set up a trust for his wife and kids, who were appointed as the Trustee after they lost him. Rebecca and another sibling agreed to take on the upkeep when the poster’s father moved away. He soon noticed that the woman wasn’t properly caring for her mom.

However, the full extent of what she did was revealed after they lost grandma. Rebecca was against an audit of the bank account, but OP’s dad pushed for it. Lo and behold, it was exposed that she had been financially ripping off her own mom for years. Even the probate lawyer declared it as fraud, and when the inheritance was split, Rebecca didn’t get a single penny.

Well, OP was not satisfied with it, as she had also tried to steal their $10,000 inheritance. They collected all the right documents and sent them to the Internal Revenue Service, unsure whether it would work. Much to their delight, the IRS responded after a few weeks. OP was called in for an appointment, and their sworn statement regarding Rebecca was taken.

It turned out that this woman had not declared about $1.2 million in additional income over 5 years. Not only did she end up owing more than $420K to the IRS, but her husband’s business also went bankrupt. Obviously, she couldn’t pay the penalties, so all her assets were sold, and she was forced to move into a desert town. Meanwhile, the joyful poster was paid $60k by the IRS!

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens heartily applauded the poster for giving the aunt what she deserved. Shockingly enough, a report revealed that elder fraud caused over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023, an increase of approximately 11% from the year prior. The average victim of elder fraud lost $33,915 due to these crimes. Imagine how awful it must feel to be scammed by your own family.

If you think about it, Rebecca was not just guilty of financially ripping off her mom but also of mistreating her. The old woman was living in miserable conditions, while her daughter enjoyed her riches. Legal experts warn that elder mistreatment is met with stringent legal consequences. The penalties can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the jurisdiction and specifics of the offense.

People online were in shock that she could do this to her own mother, and some said that she got off easy. Sadly, research reveals that it’s more common than we think. In fact, it further elaborates that seniors are more likely to be scammed by their own family than by strangers. It’s a good thing that there are people like OP who are there to do justice to toxic relatives.

Many netizens also shared similar stories, which shows how these things keep happening all around us. It sounds like blood is not really thicker than water, is it? Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict that Rebecca got what she deserved? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens called out the cruel aunt for stealing from her own elderly mother, and many applauded the poster for taking revenge