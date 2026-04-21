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Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about infidelity, and it makes me wonder whether the cheating epidemic is actually real. One thing that I know for sure is that it can hurt like crazy because I have seen some close friends go through it.

Even this man was heartbroken when he discovered his wife’s affair, so he ditched her without a word and went vacationing to Vietnam. Much to his surprise, their mutual friends lashed out against him for the condition he left her in. Scroll down to find out what he did!

More info: Reddit

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Some people don’t think twice before having an affair, but refuse to accept the consequences of their actions

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster stayed abroad for 2 months due to work, and only stayed home for a month, so he sold off his house to stay with his parents

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Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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After marriage, his wife got the apartment in her name as he was mostly traveling, but he soon found out that she was cheating on him

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In anger and sadness, he went directly to Vietnam from the airport, blocked his wife everywhere, and refused to discuss anything with her

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Image credits: Own-Replacement-952

She was left penniless in an apartment that she couldn’t afford, but surprisingly, their friends lashed out against him for doing this to her

Today, we dive into yet another tale about infidelity, as the original poster (OP) tells us about his cheater wife (Louise). Because of his job, he flew abroad for two months and stayed home for just one month. Well, he didn’t find any need to own a house, so he sold it and moved in with his parents. Soon enough, Louise entered his life, and the two got married after dating for a while.

However, it had barely been over a year when drama brewed, as OP found out about his wife’s infidelity. Instead of going home from the airport, he checked into a hotel and flew to Vietnam the next day. Obviously, he was hurt, so he blocked her everywhere and started looking for a divorce lawyer. Meanwhile, she had no clue where he was, and people tried to get ahold of him.

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Here’s where it got tricky, as the poster revealed that the couple had never mixed their finances. Since he traveled so much, their apartment and all the bills were in her name, and that’s why she was reaching out. While OP gave her cash for household expenses, she spent her salary on herself. With barely any savings, she couldn’t really afford the apartment.

Much to OP’s shock, he got heat from some of their mutual friends for leaving her bereft of money. They agreed that she was in the wrong, but argued that she had only gotten the house because she was counting on his salary. Well, the poster didn’t really regret ditching her, but his friends sowed doubt in him about whether he had done the right thing by leaving her cold turkey.

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Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The truth is that infidelity can take place on many grounds. A study of 495 people revealed eight key reasons: anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, physical desire, and circumstance. However, it’s a conscious decision made by an adult, and it’s only right that they face the consequences of their wrongful actions.

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After all, it totally wrecks the person who gets cheated on. Research also emphasizes that it can lead to immediate emotional turmoil. Moreover, it can spark a mix of powerful feelings like betrayal, anger, sadness, and confusion. No wonder experts have termed this as Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder because it can cause anxiety, depression, and even trust issues.

It’s obvious that most of the time, the victim wouldn’t want anything to do with the cheating partner. Researchers stress, “Betrayal creates the primal panic of disconnection by turning our partner into a source of danger. It causes our threat response system to fire hard and fast. That’s why it tells us to distance ourselves for protection.” Seems like OP’s response was only natural.

Netizens were aghast at his friends for lashing out against him when he was not at fault. They declared that the wife had gotten what she deserved, since the poster was free to do whatever he wanted. I must say, I agree with their verdict because the poor guy didn’t do anything wrong. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Unlike the poster’s friends, netizens didn’t feel any empathy for his wife, as she deserved the consequences of her actions

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