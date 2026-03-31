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Certain jobs require people to push themselves to the limit or do things that other folks might not be comfortable doing. The only issue with this kind of work is that if it’s inappropriate or too out-of-the-box, it might cause problems in the individual’s daily life.

This is what happened to one woman who was working as a financial mistress, but got found out in her workplace, and ended up losing her job and friends as a result. She tried to salvage things by asking a coworker for help, but it resulted in a lot of drama.

More info: Reddit

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What most people don’t realize is that they can even get in trouble with their employers if they act unsuitably outside of company hours

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her friend Joanne, who helped her get a job at her company, got fired after people found out that she was an Instagram financial “mistress”

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Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Joanne didn’t just lose her job; she also got shunned by her friends, so she asked the poster to stick up for her and also help her get reinstated at their workplace

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Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster felt like her friend deserved the backlash she faced because she already had her dream job and still jeopardized it by being a sugar baby

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Image credits: friendth

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Even though the poster did her best to help Joanne mend things with her friends, the other woman insulted and berated her, which led to their friendship ending

Even though the OP had been friends with Joanne since her university days, she didn’t know that the other woman moonlighted as a sugar baby. That’s why she was shocked when her friend suddenly got fired and everyone in the workplace found out that she acted as a financial mistress.

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Although consenting adults should be allowed to do whatever they want after work hours, sometimes folks who engage in “inappropriate” interests might get in trouble with their employers due to it. This might mainly be because companies are concerned about their image and don’t want their employees jeopardizing it.

This is exactly why Joanne got in trouble with her workplace and had to leave, even though it was her dream job. She also got shunned by her friends, who couldn’t understand why she was doing that kind of sugar baby work, even though she was already making quite a decent salary.

It can definitely be difficult for folks to comprehend why anyone would want to be a financial mistress and how it even benefits the other person. According to psychologists, when consenting adults engage in this behavior, it can often be comforting for the subject to have someone else take control of their money, and it may even make them feel safe.

Image credits: mku018 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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What put the OP in a very tough position was when Joanne asked her to help her get her job back and also to convince their friends that her sugar baby work wasn’t a big deal. Even though the poster didn’t approve of her extra career, she felt a tiny bit obligated to do something since Joanne had helped her get her job.

The problem that most folks might have with someone being a financial mistress isn’t often about their work, but more importantly, about the morality of their job. To many people, this career can seem unethical as it raises questions about unequal power dynamics and the kind of customers that might require such a service.

This is also why Joanne’s friends had cut her off, as they were disgusted by the fact that her main clients seemed to be married men. They felt that she had put her dream job aside just to pursue work that could possibly bankrupt vulnerable people and end relationships.

Since the group was so hostile towards Joanne, the poster let her know that nothing could be done about the situation. Unfortunately, this complicated things even more as the other woman lost her temper and began insulting the OP, which led to their long friendship ultimately ending.

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What are your thoughts on this story, and do you think the poster should have stood up for her friend? We’d love to hear your opinions.

Most folks felt that Joanne was in the wrong and that she had also been a bad friend

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