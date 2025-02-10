“What’s Wrong With Your Dad?”: 23 Y.O. Woman Triggered By Dad’s 25 Y.O. Girlfriend Parenting Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Stepfamilies come in a variety of forms, each bringing a unique set of challenges. However, when her dad told Reddit user ProofJacket4801 that he had gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend, she didn’t think the term applied to them—the woman was already in her twenties. The same couldn’t necessarily be said for her dad’s partner, though, as she started “momming” her during one of their trips—something that seems even more peculiar after you learn about their age difference.

RELATED:

This young woman was surprised to see that her dad had reconnected with his ex

Share icon

Image credits: fxquadro / envato (not the actual photo)

And even more so when she, who was virtually her peer, started acting like the mom

Share icon

Image credits: jm_video / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ProofJacket4801

The woman asked people to help her come up with smart-aleck ways to reply to her dad’s girlfriend, and they delivered

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

The story has received a lot of reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the woman provided an update on the situation