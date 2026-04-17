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Life has a way of throwing curveballs when you least expect them. It completely disregards age, gender, or race, and the hard part is: anyone can literally fall into the grip of illness and disease. It’s no wonder people say, “Health is real wealth.”

Health issues are the kind of problems that can turn your life completely upside down. They affect both your mental and physical well-being in ways nothing else can, reminding you just how fragile we humans are. And today’s story is about exactly that: someone who, in a vulnerable moment, made a life-changing decision, only to regret it. In the process, she lost the most important person in her life.

Read more: Reddit

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Sometimes, everything may be going at the perfect pace, but all it takes is one health scare to completely change the course of your life

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man’s wife, who had a family history of cancer, found a lump in her chest, and upon checking, they discovered it was cancerous

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Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The doctors recommended a double mastectomy, which really began to weigh on the woman’s mind, but she refused therapy

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No matter what the husband did, the woman’s disposition changed, and one day, she asked for a divorce

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Long after the divorce was finalized, the now ex-wife saw the man while on vacation and wanted to resume their relationship

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They ended up meeting to talk about everything, and the woman accused him of being unfair, so he decided not to pursue a relationship again

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When he finally put his foot down, the woman threw a drink in his face and left, giving him the closure he needed

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Apparently, the reason she broke things off was only because she didn’t want to feel like she was weak in front of her peers

Today’s story is not an easy read. It is told by a divorced man, the Original Poster (OP), as he recounts what happened in his previous marriage. According to his post, his (now ex) wife, whom he calls “Anna,” discovered a lump in her chest. After getting it checked, she received the worst possible news: she had cancer. Although it was a scary situation, the narrator explains that the type of cancer she had was treatable.

During this time, the OP says he tried to be the best partner he could be. He accompanied her to every appointment, took care of all the household chores, and handled the shopping, among many other things. However, Anna was allegedly in a very dark mental state due to her treatment and the prospect of a double mastectomy. Despite this, she consistently refused to see a therapist for support.

After spending a week at her sister’s house, the OP received a call from his wife. In it, she told him, completely out of the blue, that she wanted a divorce. Her reasoning? She believed that husbands often leave their sick wives, and she wanted to leave him first before he had the chance to do so. He suggested couples therapy, but once again, she refused. A year later, their divorce was finalized.

Some time later, however, the OP received another call from Anna. After seeing him during a trip, she said she wanted to rekindle their relationship, which sent him into an emotional spiral. On one hand, he missed their connection, but on the other, he wasn’t sure he could forgive her. In an update, he revealed that he agreed to meet and talk, but ultimately chose his own happiness over the constant fear of being abandoned again.

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There is, in fact, a very real reason behind Anna’s fear, although her actions weren’t necessarily justifiable. Researchers conducted a study on patients with cancer and multiple sclerosis, which found that women were significantly more likely to be left by their partners. The study reported that 20.8% of men left their sick partners, compared to just 2.9% of women who did the same in the face of illness and adversity.

Her reaction, however, can also be partly explained by her mental state at the time. Experts note that cancer patients often experience intense psychological stress, including anxiety, depression, and a loss of identity, especially in cases involving a woman who has to undergo a double mastectomy. Nonetheless, if she realized that this situation was causing her a mental hurdle, seeking help was always possible.

At the same time, the OP truly couldn’t have done anything else to prevent the divorce. Health professionals emphasize that partners of folks with serious illnesses should try to provide both practical and emotional support by keeping open communication, offering reassurance, and even continuing to do things together for a sense of normalcy. According to his account, the OP appears to have checked all the boxes.

In his update, the OP also described their last conversation. Many readers felt that Anna continued to undermine his feelings, prioritizing her own need for closure. Some argued that her attempt to reconnect was more about relieving her guilt than giving a sincere second chance to their relationship. So, what do you think? Was the OP right to walk away, or should he have given her another chance?

Netizens believe the woman ruined her whole life just to seem empowered to strangers on the internet