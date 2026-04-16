But some of these quirks are a little… less fun and can lead to more problems than we might realize. And today’s story is all about people who only discovered their own unique , and sometimes concerning, traits after going to the doctor , realizing their bodies are just a little different from the rest.

We all have that one fun little quirk about our bodies that we like to show off as a party trick. Like pushing out your thumb or moving your ears, everyone has one. And I can’t tell you how many people I’ve freaked out with my joint hyper mobility.

#1 I discovered that what I considered to be my pleasantly chubby body is actually morbidly obese

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#2 I have an extra pair of ribs. Short and rudimentary, but still an asset 😀

#3 I was having dizzy spells which isn’t really unusual for me but they were worse than usual. I went to the ER and they did a CT scan. They found a fatty cyst or could be a benign tumor. From there I was sent to a neuro and then to a brain tumor clinic. They still aren’t sure what it is but I have to get an MRI every year to check on it. Eventually they will have me switch to every couple of years. They said if it ever needs to be removed they pull it out through my nose like a booger. Lol

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Unique body traits can come from many different sources, and they can even develop over time. Sometimes, they’re present at birth, like a missing rib or an abnormally high kneecap. These kinds of differences are actually far more common than you might think. According to researchers, in the United States alone, critical birth defects affect 1 in every 33 babies. Some less dangerous conditions can go unnoticed for years — or until you undergo a test that finally finds them. Issues like a missing tailbone are often downright undiscovered, even if they cause issues down the line. After all, most congenital birth defects are present at birth, but they just aren't discovered until later.

#4 I only have one kidney. Found out when I was 23 and diagnosed with lupus and stage 3 kidney disease. Had no idea and played all kinds of sports so things could have been really bad

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#5 After a series of X-rays, I learned my spine is straight as a broomstick (no double-S curve,) and I'm missing my bottom 2 ribs.

#6 Car accident, had x-rays done, he says “uh. You have no tailbone. It’s completely gone.” Mind you I knew instantly when I had to have broken it off. Like 6-7 years prior I landed a jump slightly back on the blade, my foot slipped out & I fell on the ice HARD. I was so mad at my mom “I told you I was in a lot of pain!” She’s still never apologized & it’s been 37yrs.

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Other times, these traits are genetic. Conditions like hypermobility or muscular dystrophy are some of the most common inherited disorders, often passed down from parents or grandparents (so, you know who to thank for that). But that doesn’t always mean they’re harmless or purely cosmetic. In some cases, they can be a sign of more serious issues down the line. Take keratoconus, for example. Doctors believe it is partly genetic, but it’s also a progressive eye disorder that can cause a range of vision-related problems, including distorted vision, astigmatism, and extreme light sensitivity. In more advanced stages, it can even lead to severe vision loss and the need for a corneal transplant. So it’s not just a minor condition that means you’ll need glasses.

#7 My psoriasis is so bad it caused a type of arthritis that is treated as an autoimmune disorder, took almost 15 years for my doctor to do anything because the 15 year old complaining of extreme joint pain must be a liar..

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#8 My youngest was born prematurely so had a scan in the first days of her life. Fast forward 8 years & we were sent back for a scan when she had recurring UTI’s. The doctor was shocked as he’d looked at the first scans & realised that since then, one of her kidneys had disappeared. Apparently it would have been faulty so her body absorbed it & created one super kidney. It means she can never captain a space mission. 🤷🏻‍♀️

#9 My jugular sits abnormally high in my neck I actually was born with an extra pair of ribs that had to be taken out due to the issues it was given me My diaphragm sat too low and was crushing my celiac ganglion My knee caps sit abnormally high! There’s a ton more😂 I’ve had 30 surgeries so the human body is indeed a nightmare!

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Finding out that your body is a bit different, whether it’s spots on your bones or an extra kidney, can actually be kind of fascinating. It can make you feel unique, give you a story to tell, and become something to embrace if it doesn’t cause pain or discomfort. But psychologically, there may be a reason why some of these traits are only discovered years later. Experts say that people often experience what is known as “illness denial,” meaning they downplay or ignore unusual symptoms in favor of normalcy, or as a way to avoid medical attention. On top of that, the cost of healthcare, whether private systems or, in places like the U.S., in insurance-based systems, can be enough to discourage people from seeing a doctor in the first place.

#10 After losing my baby teeth, my permanent top canines just weren’t coming in. An oral surgeon assessed when I was 13 to make sure the teeth had developed (they had) and then gave the news I’d need surgery to help them descend because they were trying to invade my nasal cavity. In the midst of that, it was discovered I only had three wisdom teeth and even though I had room in my mouth for them, the surgeon said they were unlikely to grow in. Surgeon was right. I had all 3 extracted a decade later

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#11 Chest xray to just check lungs. I get a call asking if I’d injured my spine. I had a think- and yes. 18 years prior in a car accident but no one at the time thought to tell me to get an xray done as they were more worried if I had a concussion or not. Well apparently I had fractured my L1 in 2 places. Remodeling occurred but as I age I get dull pains sometimes. That’s why as Asian I’ve lost ability to deep squat naturally. 🤦🏻‍♀️

#12 I went in for chronic pain treatment in my thirties and they randomly found that I have biclonal gammopathy which can turn into multiple myeloma. When I was 21 I had sudden random chest pain and trouble breathing in the shower and they found thyroid cancer. I get all the fun ones 😒

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Of course, we can’t ignore the role doctors play in the discovery of these issues either, and yes, I’m talking about medical negligence. Misdiagnoses and delayed diagnoses happen every single day, to no one’s surprise. One U.K. study found that around 8,000 claims were made against NHS Trusts for misdiagnosis, with 40% of those cases resulting in serious harm or complications. That said, doctors are only human, and humans make mistakes. Ultimately, it also depends on the healthcare system in each country. In places like Japan and South Korea, employers are often required to provide annual health screenings for workers, and full-body examinations are relatively common, with the hope of catching conditions earlier. This is far less common in Europe and the United States.

#13 Not the Doctor but the opticians. Went for an eye check before starting a job as cabin crew, found out I have a rare condition call Kerataconus.

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#14 Kind of unrelated to why I was at the doc but when I first became pregnant with my son, they discovered I have a partially septate uterus and have had it my whole life. I was labelled as high risk for that pregnancy and did deliver early (unrelated to Septate). It’s wild to know now that there is a malformation in my uterus that is most likely the cause of heavy periods all my life but was only discovered when pregnant

#15 I metabolize oral anesthetic 5x faster than normal due to extra copies of a gene. I found out because the dentist visits I had as a child, especially getting cavities filled was a literal nightmare. Not until I met my current dentist at age 32, did I find out the reason, as she has the exact same issue.

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This isn't to say that you need to run to your doctor immediately to check if there's anything wrong with you or your body. After all, health anxiety, formerly known as hypochondria, is a very real phenomenon that psychologists note has only gotten worse during the world pandemic, and through propaganda hailing from social media fear-induced videos. And we don't want to worsen that. We all should, however, stay on top of our health and continuously go to regular checkups as a precaution. During one of these visits, though, have you ever discovered something unusual about yourself and your body? Let us know all about your own little quirks in the comments below.

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#16 Most people get their endometriosis confirmed via surgery. I got mine confirmed because it stuck my guts to my abdominal wall so bad that a physiotherapist and specialist gyno both felt it while touching my belly during an exam.

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#17 I am adopted. Didn't realize I had an indigenous (Eskimo) heritage until a certain blood test for something completely not related came back

#18 I went in for wrist pain that wouldn’t quit and after a few doctors we found out I have Lupus.

#19 My jawbone is apparently reinforcing itself. My dentist jokingly recommended a boxing career to me.

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#20 Well one day I went to the hospital because I woke up so sick, throwing up everything all morning. That was also when I found out I was pregnant. Woops.

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#21 My body likes making extra parts. I have had 14 teeth pulled because I have “too many” for my mouth. I also have 6 lumbar vertebrae instead of 5. This wasn’t discovered until I was in a car accident and had lingering back pain and tingling down my leg. That 6th vertebrae was cracked.

#22 had the worst migraine of my life and went to the ER because i was in so much pain and couldn’t move my neck. never had a CT scan before that. turned out to be occipital neuralgia and they gave me a nerve block. found out i have a deviated septum days later when i was reading through the doctors notes from the CT scan in mychart

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#23 I had an MRI to diagnose my migraines a long time ago. The imaging showed that a part of my brain stem is a centimeter too long which has a whole name and diagnosis and symptoms for some people but for me is completely asymptomatic. So I have demonstrable proof that my brain is abnormal.

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#24 I went to check for a blood clot once & found out I have 2 arteries running in one of my legs. They also discovered a hole in my heart during an mri

#25 Found out my toes only have one joint. I always wondered how people could pick things up with their toes!

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#26 My left kidney is big enough that the ultrasound tech thought I may only have one, but the right one is just teeny and in my pelvis instead of where it should be. Perfectly functional. I always tell techs now when I'm getting a check over/pre-op and they're like "oh yeah... that's weird". I was getting an ultrasound for gallstones when it was discovered.

#27 My knees hyper extend as their most comfortable safest position. In school the teachers always fussed that I would pass out if I locked my knees while standing... but my Dr confirmed that's my normal.

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#28 I learned that my hips are slightly misaligned, making one of my legs seem longer than the other. I suspected something like this for years since occasionally someone would ask me why I was limping when I thought I was walking normal

#29 I have something called osteopoikilosis where my bones have spots on them. I found out when I got an X-ray for an injury. Now two of my kids also have it

#30 When I was 20 weeks pregnant they found a 12 inch cyst on my left ovary, no prior history of cysts. Further imaging confirmed it was a type of cyst that can contain hair and teeth 🫠 it was removed 3 weeks postpartum and burst while they were removing it so they had to take my entire left ovary

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#31 I learned getting X-rays at the dentist a few weeks ago that I have mandibular tori and apparently not everyone has that. Went around my job asking people if they have the bones that stick out under their tongue and everyone so far hasn’t had them 🤷🏻‍♀️

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#32 Not me, but I went to start IVF treatments and the Dr knew from the pictures of my ovaries that my brother was going bald! Turns out the hormone imbalances that cause PCOS are also responsible for male pattern baldness 😂

#33 I only have 22 teeth when most people have 32. Apparently I have large teeth and a small jaw. 🤷‍♀️