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“Dinosaur Couch” comics have a way of making big feelings feel easier to handle by making them relatable to the average person. Using simple dinosaur characters, direct humor, and situations we’ve all surely found ourselves in, artists James Stewart and K Roméy turn everyday emotions into sweet, funny, and comforting moments that many readers will recognize from their own lives.

Bored Panda has featured the adorable yet realistic dino comics before, and the appeal remains easy to understand. These comics touch on anxiety, friendship, self-doubt, kindness, and the emotional ups and downs of daily life, but they do so with a gentle tone that feels more reassuring than heavy. Even when the subject is serious, the little dinosaurs make it feel warm, honest, and a bit easier to smile about.

Scroll down to see more Dinosaur Couch comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that feel the most relatable to you.

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