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There’s something especially funny about a hero who clearly has no idea what they’re doing, and that’s exactly what makes ‘Clueless Hero’ so entertaining. Created by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez, the comic series drops readers into a fantasy game world full of familiar RPG logic, except this time, the main character seems hilariously unequipped to handle any of it. Instead of acting like a fearless chosen one, he stumbles through quests, misunderstands the obvious, and reacts to absurd situations in ways that feel a little too relatable.

That’s part of the charm. While the comics are packed with nods to video game mechanics, inventory logic, side quests, and all the strange unwritten rules players somehow accept, the humor reaches beyond gaming. A lot of the jokes tap into everyday habits like procrastinating, overcomplicating simple problems, or making terrible decisions with total confidence. With expressive visuals and a sharp sense of timing, ‘Clueless Hero’ turns game-world chaos into something that feels both ridiculous and oddly familiar.

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