"Clueless Hero": 20 Hilariously Accurate Gamer Comics Created By These Two Friends (New Pics)
Ever felt like life is one giant video game, filled with strange quests, unexpected challenges, and moments of pure chaos? Clueless Hero, a webcomic by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez, captures that feeling perfectly. It’s about a clueless but lovable hero navigating a fictional game world—and it’s hilariously relatable for gamers and non-gamers alike.
The comic doesn’t just focus on the hero’s journey; it also dives into the quirky lives of game developers and players, poking fun at the gaming world with clever humor. Whether you’re into epic quests or just love a good laugh, these comics are a fun way to escape into a world where everything feels a little too familiar.
More info: Instagram | cluelesshero.com | Facebook | redbubble.com
Bored Panda reached out once again to the creators behind "Clueless Hero." While this isn't the first article to feature their work, we were curious to dive deeper and learn how the artists came up with the name "Clueless Hero."
"I think the name 'Clueless Hero' actually came after we had the main character and the general concept for the comic. So we went with something that reflected the personality of our main character and the way he’d interact with the adventures around him."
When asked about their typical day as the creators of "Clueless Hero," they shared that it involves a mix of work, adulting, and carving out some gaming time—naturally, for inspiration! "We both keep a set day and time for comic creation to stay on track. Of course, sometimes life gets a little too busy, so it can be tough, but we do our best to stick to the schedule."
Although many comics draw inspiration from gaming culture, the creators of "Clueless Hero" aim to maintain a positive and playful tone—something they believe sets their work apart. "Even when we point out things we don’t love about the industry, we make sure to avoid hating for the sake of hating," they added.
Collaborating isn't always easy, so we asked Luis and Ana if they've ever faced disagreements over creative decisions. "We’ve had minor disagreements, but they’re more like constructive feedback on things we feel don’t work or look a bit off or whatever. We talk it through and share alternative ideas that might work better. I think over time, we’ve gotten better at working in sync but still giving each other creative freedom."