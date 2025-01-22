ADVERTISEMENT

Ever felt like life is one giant video game, filled with strange quests, unexpected challenges, and moments of pure chaos? Clueless Hero, a webcomic by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez, captures that feeling perfectly. It’s about a clueless but lovable hero navigating a fictional game world—and it’s hilariously relatable for gamers and non-gamers alike.

The comic doesn’t just focus on the hero’s journey; it also dives into the quirky lives of game developers and players, poking fun at the gaming world with clever humor. Whether you’re into epic quests or just love a good laugh, these comics are a fun way to escape into a world where everything feels a little too familiar.

More info: Instagram | cluelesshero.com | Facebook | redbubble.com

#1

Comic showing a clueless hero gamer tired and confused over an in-game rest option.

cluelesshero Report

Bored Panda reached out once again to the creators behind "Clueless Hero." While this isn't the first article to feature their work, we were curious to dive deeper and learn how the artists came up with the name "Clueless Hero."

"I think the name 'Clueless Hero' actually came after we had the main character and the general concept for the comic. So we went with something that reflected the personality of our main character and the way he’d interact with the adventures around him."
    #2

    Comic of a "Clueless Hero" at work, sipping coffee, and distracted by a game on his computer screen.

    cluelesshero Report

    #3

    Comic of a clueless hero outsmarting Death with a healer; Death on fire, looking surprised.

    cluelesshero Report

    When asked about their typical day as the creators of "Clueless Hero," they shared that it involves a mix of work, adulting, and carving out some gaming time—naturally, for inspiration! "We both keep a set day and time for comic creation to stay on track. Of course, sometimes life gets a little too busy, so it can be tough, but we do our best to stick to the schedule."

    #4

    Comic showing a "clueless hero" in a simplified game style versus detailed fan art style.

    cluelesshero Report

    #5

    Comic strip about financial responsibility showing a a man struggling with impulse buying due to a game discount.

    cluelesshero Report

    Although many comics draw inspiration from gaming culture, the creators of "Clueless Hero" aim to maintain a positive and playful tone—something they believe sets their work apart. "Even when we point out things we don’t love about the industry, we make sure to avoid hating for the sake of hating," they added.
    #6

    "Clueless Hero comic: a character picks '2023' difficulty, then chooses 'easy' mode in a game menu."

    cluelesshero Report

    #7

    Comic of a clueless hero intending to sleep early but ends up scrolling on the phone in bed.

    cluelesshero Report

    Collaborating isn't always easy, so we asked Luis and Ana if they've ever faced disagreements over creative decisions. "We’ve had minor disagreements, but they’re more like constructive feedback on things we feel don’t work or look a bit off or whatever. We talk it through and share alternative ideas that might work better. I think over time, we’ve gotten better at working in sync but still giving each other creative freedom."
    #8

    Comic strip featuring a clueless hero in a fantasy setting, discussing an unexpected plan with friends.

    cluelesshero Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring a clueless hero wearing a wizard hat and cloak, returning stylish and stronger after a defeat.

    cluelesshero Report

    #10

    Comic of a clueless hero sitting on a couch; first panel alone, second panel at a party unchanged.

    cluelesshero Report

    #11

    Comic featuring a clueless hero; left shows a happy witch with a snowman, right shows a gamer inside during rain.

    cluelesshero Report

    #12

    Comic of a frustrated gamer labeled "relaxing," showcasing clueless hero humor.

    cluelesshero Report

    #13

    Comic about a clueless hero with Santa buying a $9.99 game online as a gift, then relaxing after a successful purchase.

    cluelesshero Report

    #14

    Comic of a "Clueless Hero" playing retro games, highlighting a generational gap in gaming knowledge.

    cluelesshero Report

    #15

    Comic strip depicting a clueless hero gamer, laughing while refusing to help characters in a video game.

    cluelesshero Report

    #16

    Comic strip featuring clueless hero celebrating today's loot, including potions, boots, arrows, and a defeated enemy.

    cluelesshero Report

    #17

    Comic strip with a clueless hero, confidently boxing a robot opponent.

    cluelesshero Report

    #18

    Comic of a clueless hero gaming late at night, surprised by a silhouette in the doorway, revealing an annoyed figure.

    cluelesshero Report

    #19

    Comic strip with a clueless hero skeleton band playing music for a defeated vampire villain.

    cluelesshero Report

    #20

    Comic featuring a clueless hero: characters exchange epic weapons, but one receives socks.

    cluelesshero Report

