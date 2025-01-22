ADVERTISEMENT

Ever felt like life is one giant video game, filled with strange quests, unexpected challenges, and moments of pure chaos? Clueless Hero, a webcomic by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez, captures that feeling perfectly. It’s about a clueless but lovable hero navigating a fictional game world—and it’s hilariously relatable for gamers and non-gamers alike.

The comic doesn’t just focus on the hero’s journey; it also dives into the quirky lives of game developers and players, poking fun at the gaming world with clever humor. Whether you’re into epic quests or just love a good laugh, these comics are a fun way to escape into a world where everything feels a little too familiar.

More info: Instagram | cluelesshero.com | Facebook | redbubble.com