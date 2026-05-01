This Page Captures Cats Being Adorable, Chaotic, And Way Too Funny (45 New Pics)
When the internet starts feeling a little too loud, a good cat photo can still do wonders. For this Bored Panda feature, we’re returning to the world of Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress, a Facebook page that has already brought plenty of feline comfort to readers in a previous post. This time, we’re sharing another batch of cats doing what cats do best: being weird, adorable, dramatic, sleepy, chaotic, and somehow deeply soothing all at once.
Part of the charm is that these photos don’t try too hard. A kitten staring into space, a cat claiming a box as its kingdom, or one perfectly timed goofy expression can be enough to reset the mood for a moment. Whether they make you laugh, melt, or wonder what exactly goes on inside a cat’s head, these little scenes offer the kind of simple, feel-good break many of us could use.
So scroll down, enjoy the new collection, and don’t forget to upvote the cats that made your day just a little better.
More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com
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And then you get this cattitude on top of everything.
Oh my dear goodness, I need that little kitten. Right now.
This is actually a sign your cat has a headache. For real. Poor baby>
"I always forget that when you lay like that, 5 of your 6 ends are pointy." --Calvin & Hobbes
This kitty wants to add the letter "W" to the front of ANKER to describe how irritated s/he is that s/he has not been offered those tasty treats.
Oh dear. I shouldn't have seen this. Both my girls turned 2 yesterday and my little boy turns 1 next week. I need more little ones. Seriously.
OK, who is going to save me from the baby kitties? This is both darling and agonising.
From now on you will turn into a werekitten every full moon
This is seriously not good. This looks like a "Seconds from disaster" situation.
OK, Hidrėlėy, I need to have a serious discussion with you about putting all these adorable kittens here when you know that I have such a weakness! You are a very bad man! But PLEASE don't stop!!!!!! ❤️
OK, Hidrėlėy, I need to have a serious discussion with you about putting all these adorable kittens here when you know that I have such a weakness! You are a very bad man! But PLEASE don't stop!!!!!! ❤️