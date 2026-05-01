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When the internet starts feeling a little too loud, a good cat photo can still do wonders. For this Bored Panda feature, we’re returning to the world of Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress, a Facebook page that has already brought plenty of feline comfort to readers in a previous post. This time, we’re sharing another batch of cats doing what cats do best: being weird, adorable, dramatic, sleepy, chaotic, and somehow deeply soothing all at once.

Part of the charm is that these photos don’t try too hard. A kitten staring into space, a cat claiming a box as its kingdom, or one perfectly timed goofy expression can be enough to reset the mood for a moment. Whether they make you laugh, melt, or wonder what exactly goes on inside a cat’s head, these little scenes offer the kind of simple, feel-good break many of us could use.

So scroll down, enjoy the new collection, and don’t forget to upvote the cats that made your day just a little better.

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Adorable Cat Photos That Are Guaranteed To Melt Your Stress Away (New Pics)

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then you get this cattitude on top of everything.

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    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She works hard for the money! So hard for it, honey!

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my dear goodness, I need that little kitten. Right now.

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    Bec
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mistakes were made 😂

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    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually a sign your cat has a headache. For real. Poor baby>

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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The purrfect accessory 😻

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    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
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    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I always forget that when you lay like that, 5 of your 6 ends are pointy." --Calvin & Hobbes

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kitty wants to add the letter "W" to the front of ANKER to describe how irritated s/he is that s/he has not been offered those tasty treats.

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    Bec
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lieutenant Dan?

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Nicola Roberts
    Nicola Roberts
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You look the other way. No, you look the other way!

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear. I shouldn't have seen this. Both my girls turned 2 yesterday and my little boy turns 1 next week. I need more little ones. Seriously.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I even love this tiny little hairball.

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    Bec
    Bec
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A fine helper.

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    RM
    RM
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, adorable, angry fluffball!

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hidrėlėy, are you doing this to torment me?

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    Bec
    Bec
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If not for cat, why make cat sized and fill with cat toys?

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    #27

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    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best cat grin

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    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. The face on the R. is so naturally lovely

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    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
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    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the milky mitt technique

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    #31

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    DowntownStevieB
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chad, this bowl is EMPTY, like I SAID>

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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
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    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comfortable catty indolence

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    #35

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, who is going to save me from the baby kitties? This is both darling and agonising.

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    Saint_Zipcodus (oh / no)
    Saint_Zipcodus (oh / no)
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From now on you will turn into a werekitten every full moon

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    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
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    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is seriously not good. This looks like a "Seconds from disaster" situation.

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