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When the internet starts feeling a little too loud, a good cat photo can still do wonders. For this Bored Panda feature, we’re returning to the world of Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress, a Facebook page that has already brought plenty of feline comfort to readers in a previous post. This time, we’re sharing another batch of cats doing what cats do best: being weird, adorable, dramatic, sleepy, chaotic, and somehow deeply soothing all at once.

Part of the charm is that these photos don’t try too hard. A kitten staring into space, a cat claiming a box as its kingdom, or one perfectly timed goofy expression can be enough to reset the mood for a moment. Whether they make you laugh, melt, or wonder what exactly goes on inside a cat’s head, these little scenes offer the kind of simple, feel-good break many of us could use.

So scroll down, enjoy the new collection, and don’t forget to upvote the cats that made your day just a little better.

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com