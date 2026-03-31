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There’s something deeply reassuring about a creature that can knock a glass off the table, sprint across the room at nothing, and then fall asleep like it’s solved life. Cats, in their quiet absurdity, have a way of resetting the atmosphere without even trying, and that’s precisely the charm behind Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress (pt. Fotos de animais fofos pra você desestressar), a page built on the simple idea that sometimes, this is exactly what you need.

From kittens collapsed into soft, gravity-defying naps to cats caught mid-mischief with zero remorse, the page gathers those oddly perfect moments that feel both ridiculous and strangely familiar. There’s no concept to unpack, no deeper meaning lurking underneath, just small scenes that land somewhere between humor and calm, and stay there.

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