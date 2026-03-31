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There’s something deeply reassuring about a creature that can knock a glass off the table, sprint across the room at nothing, and then fall asleep like it’s solved life. Cats, in their quiet absurdity, have a way of resetting the atmosphere without even trying, and that’s precisely the charm behind Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress (pt. Fotos de animais fofos pra você desestressar), a page built on the simple idea that sometimes, this is exactly what you need.

From kittens collapsed into soft, gravity-defying naps to cats caught mid-mischief with zero remorse, the page gathers those oddly perfect moments that feel both ridiculous and strangely familiar. There’s no concept to unpack, no deeper meaning lurking underneath, just small scenes that land somewhere between humor and calm, and stay there.

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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barrylittle avatar
Phantom Phoenix
Phantom Phoenix
Community Member
Premium 2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You've heard of "Hello Kitty". Now meet "Fukkoff Kitty"!

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In a world that rarely lowers its volume, this kind of content feels almost suspiciously easy. No context required, no emotional investment, just a quiet reminder that not everything has to be intense to be worth your attention.

We’ve picked out some of our favorite cat moments shared by Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress. Scroll a little, linger if you feel like it, and let these unapologetically unserious creatures do what they do best—make everything feel slightly less important, in the best possible way.
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    #2

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I told you to get that freaking camera out of my face!

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    #3

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no. That kitten is far too cute.

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    #4

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me trying to wrestle my clothes on in a morning.

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    #5

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #6

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #7

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    17points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Draw me like one of your French feline overlords

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    #8

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Caution: smol voids will steal your heart then grow into bigger voids that own you

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    #9

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That‘s a sleeve tattoo I like.

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    #10

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either a Polydactyl or he's growing apposable thumbs so he can work the tin opener!

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    #11

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #12

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #13

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #14

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    13points
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    alixpitcher avatar
    Powerful Katrinka
    Powerful Katrinka
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once spent a couple of hours drawing a picture of my cat Izzy who was lying next to me. I was fairly pleased with the results… until my then-husband saw it and asked why I had made a drawing of a roast chicken. He was right. It did look exactly like a beautifully rendered depiction of a roasted fowl.

    1
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    #15

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    12points
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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now you are allowed to praise me.

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    #17

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #18

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    11points
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    #19

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    11points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was like this when I got here

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    #20

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #21

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    11points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
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    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah but no, seemz like it, but rilly, am innacent

    2
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    #22

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a catfish - the rare black and white mullet!

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    #23

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #24

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Garfield the Grey needs to eat less lasagne

    3
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    #25

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #26

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    9points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you can go now, let me sleep in peace

    2
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    #27

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Go, pamper yourself, have a spa day or something. I've got this under control." What a considerate cat!

    2
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    #28

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    7points
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    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this musician has been playing for his cat audience in istanbul for years now..

    3
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    #29

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    7points
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    #30

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    7points
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    #31

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    7points
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    #32

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    6points
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    #33

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Beware the chocolate starfish! Shower in its glory!"

    1
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    #34

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we've noticed that our void isn't like these cats at all ... you know why ? he's fed.

    0
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    #35

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    5points
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    aechkay avatar
    Aech Kay
    Aech Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate these pics. No safe for the pet.

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    #36

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #37

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #38

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    5points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh! Come here you sweet baby!!

    1
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    #39

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    5points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    little privacy pwease .... thanks

    2
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    #40

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    5points
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    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    has a nervous breakdown and cut my bangs

    4
    4points
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    #41

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    5points
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    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    siamese tend to flock together

    2
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    #42

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #43

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #44

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #45

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self-defense pocket kitty with mur der mittens at the ready

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    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #47

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #48

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #49

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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    #50

    50 Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress, As Shared By The “Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress” Page

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