ADVERTISEMENT

If you need some candid cat comedy to lift your spirits this morning, this wildly popular Facebook page might do the job with only a few items from its seemingly endless collection of feline photography. With more than a million followers, Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress (pt. Fotos de animais fofos pra você desestressar) has built a whole community around one simple promise: the internet’s most adorable, ridiculous, aesthetic, and strangely relatable cat photos.

Whether you’re a lifelong cat person or just here for a quick mental break, consider this your warning: once you start scrolling down, it’s hard to stop. Wherever you stop, let us know in the comments, and upvote the photos that are your favorites!

And of course, if you want to follow the page for more cute animal photos, you can do that on Facebook and on their blog.

More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Three calico cats sitting and lying on a patterned blanket, showcasing natural comedians in a viral cat Facebook page.

fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

12points
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Premium 24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is delightful!

0
0points
reply

These aren’t professional-level cat photos caught with the perfect lighting, angles, and shadows. No, they’re the fuzzy pancake stacks, the expert hiders wedged into places no cat should fit, the mid-yawn drama queens, and the ones who look at you like you’ve just committed a minor crime.
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white cat cuddling with a plush toy under a cozy blanket, showing natural comedian cat charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Cat with black fur resembling a mustache and eyebrows, showcasing natural comedic expression in a close-up indoor setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    10points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bless this poor cat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two cats on a countertop, one white cat placing a paw on the head of an orange tabby cat, showcasing natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST

    Half the photos look vaguely staged until you remember: cats are basically freelance comedians living in our homes and on our streets.
    #5

    Close-up of a striped cat’s fur resembling a kiwi fruit slice, showcasing the natural comedic charm of cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Calico cat curiously watching a guinea pig, showcasing natural comedic interaction between pets.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twin daughters of different mothers.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Orange tabby cat lying on a carpet, intently looking at an instruction manual and small hardware pieces nearby.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's always good to get a second opinion with these instructions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Tabby cat sitting inside an open fridge with a surprised expression, showcasing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, who lets their poor cat get this heavy? Bad owner!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tabby cat sitting on kitchen counter next to rolled dough with visible cat paw prints, showing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    9points
    POST
    #10

    Group of cats outside a glass door showing natural comedic expressions in a viral funny cats moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at all those gorgeous girls!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Cat paw placed on a person's hand, highlighting the natural comedy and charm of cats as seen on viral Facebook pages.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Black and white cat tucked in bed next to a smiling cat plush, showing cats as natural comedians in a cozy setting

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    #13

    Close-up of a ginger cat licking its paw, showcasing the natural comedian behavior of cats in a viral moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an interesting blep.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Orange and white cat sitting at an office desk looking at a computer screen, showcasing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, somebody recently underwent a procedure at the vet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Close-up of a black cat with large eyes playfully biting a person's hand, showcasing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Black and white cat with wide eyes showing natural comedic expressions in a cozy indoor setting on a bed.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes the cat look permanently surprised.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Close-up of a cat's paw with pink pads extended, showcasing the natural comedic charm of cats outdoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extension beans.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Tabby cat lying on a bed next to two large plush sea creatures, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a cozy setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three cold-blooded predators.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Small orange kitten with wide eyes clinging to a blue knitted blanket, showcasing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, bless this sweet face!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Cat inside a kibble dispenser filled with dry cat food, showcasing natural comedian behavior on a viral page.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Orange and white cat in a funny upside down pose on top of a cabinet showing natural comedian behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Four curious cats lined up and peering into a bathtub, showcasing natural comedian behavior of cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Gray cat with an orange tail looking at a bush, showcasing funny and natural cat comedian behavior outdoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #24

    Four cats resting separately on different corners of a bed, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a cozy room.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how my three do it - they might be in the same room but they are always apart from each other.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Orange and white cat hilariously tangled inside a decorated Christmas tree with colorful lights on a living room sofa.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason we didn't put up a tree this year.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Orange cat lying on a red rug, appearing to read a book, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a cozy home setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    Cat lying inside a refrigerator demonstrating why cats are natural comedians with their quirky and funny behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do we allow our animals to get so overweight?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Tiny kitten peeking out of a red hoodie pocket, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a candid outdoor setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a pixie - so cute!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Fluffy white kitten with wild fur peeking over a shoulder, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a viral moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THIS is the one you don't feed after midnight or let get wet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Orange tabby kitten lying on its side on a dark couch, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a viral Facebook page.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a se‍x‍y little boy!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Black and white kitten with a unique mustache pattern, showcasing why cats are natural comedians on viral Facebook pages.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little moustache boy. He will grow up to be a fine waiter some day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Black and white cat sitting on a bathroom floor with soap suds nearby, showing natural comedic behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Tabby cat lounging on a lap with a laptop nearby, showing natural comedian traits in a cozy home setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    Black cat lying on its back with paws raised, showcasing the natural comedian charm of cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOVE those black beans!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Two black and white cats curled up together on a yellow sweater, showcasing natural comedian cat behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    Black and white cat hugging a person's arm on a red blanket, showing natural comedian cat behavior and playful mood.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when my cats do this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Multiple cats resting on tiered metal racks indoors, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a viral Facebook post.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nine cats but how many brain cells?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Two tabby cats eating side by side with tails curled together, showcasing natural comedians in playful feeding moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this is adorable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Cat cuddling with a person on a bed covered with cat-themed bedding showing natural comedians at play.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Cat lounging in a hanging basket by a window, showcasing natural comedian behavior in a relaxed pose indoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The good life.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    Close-up of a cat with a curious expression showcasing why cats are natural comedians in a viral Facebook collection.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Close-up of two cat paws with heart-shaped black pads held gently in a human hand, showing natural feline charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw . . . One of my girls has mixed beans like that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Close-up of a cat’s pink paws being held while the cat lies on its back, showcasing natural cat comedy charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Cat wrapped in a pink blanket sleeping peacefully on a couch, showing the natural comedian charm of cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "While visions of sugarplums danced in their heads."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Two black and white cats climbing and peeking out from blue curtains showing natural comedian behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Da‍m‍n, my littlest one has started doing this! Any advice out there?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Cute tabby cat cuddling a stuffed shark toy on a floral blanket, showcasing cats natural comedic charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kitty face is one of the sweetest things I've ever seen!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Curly white and orange cat looking at itself in a bathroom mirror, showcasing natural comedian cat expression.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    White cat peeking through brown window blinds, showing the natural comedians side of cats in a playful moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    Tabby cat lying on a couch holding a bowl with its front paws, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a viral moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Black cat sitting next to a block-built cat model on a shelf, showcasing the natural comedians in cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Orange and white cat lying on a wooden cat tree, displaying a relaxed and comedic pose in a modern indoor setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Adorable kitten hugging a small plush toy while sleeping on a dark gray fabric surface, showing cats natural comedians charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Jesus, quit tempting me with baby kitties!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Two adorable kittens on a colorful paw print blanket, showcasing the natural comedy of cats in a viral moment.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, it's difficult to get any cuter than this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    Two photos showing cats in funny positions, highlighting the natural comedian nature of cats in viral images.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Black cat stretching paws while resting in a cozy cat bed, showcasing natural comedian behavior and relaxed posture.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now those are TRULY mu‍rd‍er mittens!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Man sitting with head down while orange cat touches his hand in a comedic moment showing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Two cats sitting side by side looking out a glass door, showcasing natural cat comedians in a peaceful home setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    A wild cat lying low on sandy ground with a small dry plant, showcasing natural comedic behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Close-up of a cat paw with sunlight shining through window, showcasing cats natural comedians charm and playful nature.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Tabby cat sitting in a small pink bed surrounded by toys and furniture, showcasing cats as natural comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Chubby cat sitting on couch with legs spread and front paws stretched out, showcasing natural comedian behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Cat sleeping wrapped in a blanket with stuffed toys, showing cats as natural comedians in a cozy setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Cat wrapped in star-patterned blanket lying on a matching pink bed, showing cats are natural comedians in a viral setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Black cat with wide eyes sitting on a glass table, showing its paws, highlighting cats natural comedians charm.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Tabby cat lying on its back next to toys on a wooden floor, showcasing natural comedic behavior of cats.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Sleeping kitten wrapped in soft blankets, showcasing the natural comedic charm of cats in a cozy setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Two orange cats cuddling inside a small box, showcasing natural comedian cat behavior and viral cat moments.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Tabby cat making a funny face in a heart-shaped mirror, showcasing natural cat comedians in a home setting.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Close-up of a curious cat peeking from behind a wall, showcasing the natural comedian charm of cats indoors.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    A black cat cuddling with a person and a close-up of the cat's funny face, showcasing natural cat comedians.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Orange cat sitting on a walkway while people around take photos, showcasing cats as natural comedians in a viral scene.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Black cat with wide eyes sitting on wooden floor, showcasing natural comedian expression in a viral cat photo.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Two black cats resting on a soft blanket by the window, one making a funny expression showing its teeth.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Three cats sitting on the floor looking up with close-up shots showing their natural comedian expressions.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Three newborn kittens sleeping closely together on a soft white blanket, showing natural cat behavior.

    fotosanimaisfofosparadesestressa Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!