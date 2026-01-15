This Viral Facebook Page Proves Cats Are Natural Comedians (75 Pics)
If you need some candid cat comedy to lift your spirits this morning, this wildly popular Facebook page might do the job with only a few items from its seemingly endless collection of feline photography. With more than a million followers, Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress (pt. Fotos de animais fofos pra você desestressar) has built a whole community around one simple promise: the internet’s most adorable, ridiculous, aesthetic, and strangely relatable cat photos.
Whether you’re a lifelong cat person or just here for a quick mental break, consider this your warning: once you start scrolling down, it’s hard to stop. Wherever you stop, let us know in the comments, and upvote the photos that are your favorites!
And of course, if you want to follow the page for more cute animal photos, you can do that on Facebook and on their blog.
More info: Facebook | animaisfofosparadesestressar.blogspot.com
This post may include affiliate links.
These aren’t professional-level cat photos caught with the perfect lighting, angles, and shadows. No, they’re the fuzzy pancake stacks, the expert hiders wedged into places no cat should fit, the mid-yawn drama queens, and the ones who look at you like you’ve just committed a minor crime.
Half the photos look vaguely staged until you remember: cats are basically freelance comedians living in our homes and on our streets.
It's always good to get a second opinion with these instructions.
This is how my three do it - they might be in the same room but they are always apart from each other.
THIS is the one you don't feed after midnight or let get wet.
Little moustache boy. He will grow up to be a fine waiter some day.
Damn, my littlest one has started doing this! Any advice out there?
That kitty face is one of the sweetest things I've ever seen!