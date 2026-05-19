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Meghan Markle had netizens talking after sharing multiple never-before-seen pictures from her wedding to Prince Harry to honor their eighth anniversary together.

The former actress and the prince tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in the United Kingdom on May 19, 2018.

The wedding had several famous guests, including Serena Williams, Gayle King, David Beckham, George Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey.

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Highlights Meghan Markle posted several photos from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to celebrate their eighth anniversary.

The pictures showed the couple embracing on the dance floor and sharing a sweet kiss after Harry’s toast.

Some netizens criticized Meghan over the post, bringing up the tense moments with her in-laws in the days leading up to the nuptials.

Meghan Markle’s anniversary post reignited old wedding drama surrounding her relationship with the royal family

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

In one picture, the mom of two could be seen wrapping her arms around her husband on the dance floor.

In another sweet image, Harry is seen leaning over to kiss his bride after giving a toast.

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Meghan could also be seen sharing a mother-daughter moment with Doria Ragland. Meanwhile, the groom’s family was notably absent from the wedding anniversary post.

There were also images of Elton John performing and the Duke of Sussex hugging Isabel May, a PR executive and close friend of Meghan’s.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

Harry and Meghan, who share children Archie and Lilibet, stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020.

The former Suits actress’ behavior has since come under intense public scrutiny, with several people questioning her and Harry’s decision to challenge centuries-old traditions.

Many said the Duchess of Sussex’s blissful wedding memories clashed with reports of tensions and tears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

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One critic has even created a subreddit r/SaintMeghanMarkle, dedicated to blasting Meghan’s every move.

Her wedding anniversary post was shared on the subreddit, where it received over 650 comments. One of them read, “She is absolutely reeling with fury that her relevance has finally faded entirely.”

“8 years filled with the worst decisions a public figure could make. 8 years that lasted too long because of the folks she omitted from the photos, the ones that gave her relevance and to some extent still protect her,” someone else wrote.

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Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

A third posted, “Haha Elton John, but not any royals. Scared of being told to remove them or reminding them they haven’t paid the ransom yet?”

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A separate critic said, “Should be captioned: ‘The Worst Day of Harry’s life’ or ‘Day 1: The Beginning of the End.’”

Others questioned Meghan for portraying her wedding day as blissful, bringing up her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah and Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The infamous bridesmaid dress scandal involving Kate Middleton resurfaced after Meghan’s wedding post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Both the interview and the memoir included accounts of tensions and behind-the-scenes moments surrounding the wedding that painted a less fairy-tale picture.

One of them was that Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had a disagreement in the days leading up to the nuptials.

The disagreement reportedly centered on the tailoring of the bridesmaid dresses, particularly that of Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Image credits: Getty/WPA Pool

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During her interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed there had been a tense situation between her and Kate but claimed the exchange “wasn’t a confrontation.”

Kate allegedly said something to her that she later regretted, and she eventually apologized and brought Meghan flowers.

“I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized,” Meghan told Oprah.

Meghan discussed the bridesmaid dress incident during her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah

Image credits: meghan

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.

“And the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened.’”

Meghan admitted that the week before the wedding had been “really hard” but denied making Kate cry, contradicting reports published at the time. Instead, she insisted that the Princess of Wales had “hurt [her] feelings.”

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Image credits: meghan

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Harry also addressed the tense moment in his 2023 memoir. He wrote that Kate texted Meghan to discuss Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress four days before the wedding, saying that it was “too big, too long, too baggy” and that she had cried when she tried it on.

The former actress then suggested that Kate have her daughter’s dress adjusted by the palace tailor. However, Kate allegedly insisted that all bridesmaid dresses had to be entirely “remade.”

Meghan’s tense exchange with Kate left the duchess “sobbing,” Harry claimed in his book Spare

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Harry said he returned home to find his soon-to-be-wife “sobbing” on the kitchen floor.

“I was horrified to see her so upset, but I didn’t think it a catastrophe,” he wrote.

“Emotions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day. It was intolerable—but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told her.”

Moreover, there was a disagreement over the tiara that Meghan wished to wear with her Givenchy wedding gown.

The bride was allegedly offered a specific tiara, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau, but Queen Elizabeth’s assistant, Angela Kelly, informed her that she would not be allowed to wear it for a try-on session.

Meghan was not allowed to take a tiara from the palace to try it on before her wedding day

Image credits: meghan

The situation is believed to have escalated, with Harry blaming Angela for not letting his future wife try on the headpiece with her hairdresser.

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In Spare, Harry wrote that his grandmother had given Meghan her approval to take the tiara, telling her that putting it on “is tricky and you don’t want to be doing it for the first time on the wedding day.”

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The 41-year-old royal claimed that, close to the wedding day, Kelly “inexplicably” told the couple that Meghan could no longer take the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

“I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn’t quite sure with whom Granny would side,” Harry wrote. “Also, to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn’t need her as an enemy.”

Royal fans reacted to the new photos Meghan shared from her wedding to Prince Harry

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