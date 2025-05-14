Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Crying Their Eyes Out”: Details Of Clash Between Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Revealed
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle with Prince William and Prince Harry wearing black, highlighting royal clash details.
Celebrities, News

“Crying Their Eyes Out”: Details Of Clash Between Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Revealed

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

New details have emerged about the heated argument between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in the days leading up to Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry.

The disagreement reportedly centered on the tailoring of the bridesmaid dresses, particularly that of Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

In his book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that both women were “really upset” following the exchange.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had an argument over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress days before Meghan's wedding.
  • Both Meghan and Kate were deeply upset and said things they came to regret, a royal staffer claimed.
  • Kate later apologized to Meghan with flowers and a card, Harry described in his book.

Initial reports portrayed Meghan in a negative light, alleging that she had made Kate cry ahead of the 2018 nuptials.

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a tense text message exchange four days before Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry
    Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in black outfits walking with Prince William and Prince Harry at a formal outdoor event.

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    “The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid’s dress Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted,” an unnamed royal staffer told Quinn, as per Newsweek.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But it was all in the heat of the moment.

    “Both women were crying their eyes out!”

    Kate Middleton wearing red coat and hat with Meghan Markle in white coat and hat at a formal event, highlighting clash details revealed.

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    The issue was “subtly altered” by the media and “made more significant than it really is,” the worker explained.

    Ultimately, it became a “marker for all the other problems that Meghan had with Kate and with William and other members of the family.”

    The account contradicts the version Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey. During her bombshell 2021 interview, the Duchess of Sussex claimed the exchange “wasn’t a confrontation.”

    The dispute was centered on the fitting of Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress

    Meghan Markle looking thoughtful wearing a beige suit and white shirt against a dark background during an event.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kate allegedly said something to her that she later regretted, and she eventually apologized and brought Meghan flowers.

    “I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized,” Meghan shared.

    “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.

    “And the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened.'”

    Meghan said the week before the wedding was “really hard” and denied making Kate cry, insisting instead that it was the Princess of Wales who had “hurt [her] feelings.”

    Kate Middleton smiling warmly at a child while holding a stuffed animal, related to Meghan Markle clash details.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harry also addressed the disagreement in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

    In the book, he wrote that Kate texted Meghan to discuss Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress four days before the wedding, saying that it was “too big, too long, too baggy” and that she had cried when she tried it on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The former actress then suggested that Kate have her daughter’s dress adjusted by the palace tailor.

    In her interview with Oprah, Meghan said Kate “hurt [her] feelings” by requesting that all bridesmaid dresses be remade


    According to Harry, Meghan wrote: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8 a.m. Here. At KP [Kensington Palace]. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

    However, Kate insisted that all bridesmaid dresses had to be “remade.”

    The conversation allegedly escalated, and Harry returned home to find his soon-to-be wife, who was already stressed by the wedding, “sobbing” on the kitchen floor.

    “I was horrified to see her so upset, but I didn’t think it a catastrophe,” he wrote.

    “Emotions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day. It was intolerable—but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kate Middleton smiling and engaging in conversation with a blurred man in the background at an indoor event.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    Harry mentioned that the Princess of Wales later came to their home with a card and flowers to apologize to her sister-in-law.

    Ajay Mirpui, the luxury tailor who helped with the bridesmaid dresses, told The Daily Mail that he was unaware of an argument between Kate and Meghan but confirmed that all gowns had to be fixed.

    “They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting — it’s nerve-wracking,” the designer said.

    Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, that he found Meghan “sobbing” on the kitchen floor after her conversation with Kate

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and embracing, unrelated to crying or clash details with Kate Middleton.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were.

    “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.”

    Mirpuri’s team of four “had to work tooth and nail for four days” to get the dresses—reportedly made by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller—ready in time for the wedding, which they managed to accomplish by 10 p.m. the night before the ceremony.

    A former royal worker claimed that both women were “really upset” following the dispute and said things they later regretted

    Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle sitting together at an outdoor event, smiling and engaged in conversation.

    Image credits: Shaun Botterill / Getty

    Among the claims former palace employees shared with Quinn was that Kate allegedly said she sometimes has to treat her husband, Prince William, as her “fourth child.”

    Cultural differences between Meghan and the British royals are also said to have caused tensions at the palace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers,” one source claimed.

    Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, located in Meghan’s native Southern California.

    The disagreement between the sisters-in-law continues to polarize opinions

    Social media comment highlighting clash between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton with a sarcastic comparison.

    Comment on social media about Meghan Markle amid detailed clash with Kate Middleton revealed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the clash between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Meghan Markle seeking attention, related to clash details between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

    Comment on social media stating Meghan is jealous of Kate, referencing details of their clash and emotional tensions.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle, referencing emotional clash with Kate Middleton and spotlight struggles involving Harry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment under a post about the clash between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying Crown Clash with an emoji, referring to a clash possibly between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

    Facebook comment by Rose Kehoe discussing the clash between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, praising Kate's class and heart.

    Comment about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton clash, highlighting popularity comparison between Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post showing support for Meghan Markle amid details of a clash with Kate Middleton.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda